Mitchel Moles to Drive for Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports at Terre Haute

(May 17, 2022) – Mitchel Moles will make his debut in the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series driving for Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports Friday and Saturday at the Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Indiana. Moles, from Rasin City, California, is currently third in the USAC National Midget Car Series standings driving a CB Industries entry. Moles indicated to TJSlideways.com that the combination is just for the Terre Haute weekend at this point.

Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports recently had Tanner Thorson as driver and won the Chili Bowl Nationals back in January. Since USAC events in Florida Thorson and Reinbold/Underwood have been focused on winged 410 sprint car competition with their best finish in winged competition being a sixth place last Friday with he All Star Circuit of Champions at I-96 Speedway.

Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports had made a statement following their separation with Thorson that the team plans on competing in Winged Sprint Car, Non-Wing Sprint Car, and Midget Car competition the remainder of 2022.