Nimee Wins IRA Feature at Angell Park

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. (June 12, 2022) — Blake Nimee won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Sunday night at Angell Park Speedway. Nimee led early until being passed by Scotty Thiel until Theil broke midway through the main event. Nimee then held Jordan Goldesberry at bay for the victory. Scotty Neitzel, Jake Neuman, and Russel Borland rounded out the top five.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Qualifying

1. 79-Blake Nimee, 11.919[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.028[1]

3. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.150[14]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.164[13]

5. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 12.169[7]

6. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 12.200[15]

7. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.219[6]

8. U2-Jack Vanderboom, 12.240[4]

9. 29-Hunter Custer, 12.299[16]

10. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.320[3]

11. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.423[12]

12. 23-Russel Borland, 12.459[9]

13. 1-Trevin Littleton, 12.506[10]

14. 4K-Kris Spitz, 12.536[17]

15. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.553[5]

16. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.704[18]

17. 26-Tyler Tischendorf, 12.855[8]

18. 24-Scott Conger, 13.550[11]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[1]

2. 25-Danny Schlafer[2]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]

4. 79-Blake Nimee[4]

5. 87A-Austin Hartmann[6]

6. 1-Trevin Littleton[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[3]

4. 26-Tyler Tischendorf[6]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]

6. U2-Jack Vanderboom[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Russel Borland[1]

2. 29-Hunter Custer[2]

3. 39-Jake Blackhurst[3]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]

5. 68-Dave Uttech[5]

6. 24-Scott Conger[6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 79-Blake Nimee[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]

4. 23-Russel Borland[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]

3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 79-Blake Nimee[1]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[8]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

5. 23-Russel Borland[7]

6. 39-Jake Blackhurst[11]

7. 25-Danny Schlafer[9]

8. 9K-Kyle Schuett[6]

9. 4K-Kris Spitz[13]

10. 29-Hunter Custer[10]

11. 26-Tyler Tischendorf[12]

12. 68-Dave Uttech[14]

13. 87A-Austin Hartmann[15]

14. 1-Trevin Littleton[16]

15. U2-Jack Vanderboom[18]

16. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]

17. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]

18. 24-Scott Conger[17]