It’s Johnson Again With ASCS CAS Non-Wing

Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (June 11, 2022) More of the same at Central Arizona Speedway, as R.J. Johnson continues his dominance of the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Series with his 16th career triumph.

Twenty laps leading, R.J. won by 3.582-seconds. James Webster, Jonas Reynolds, Austin Ervine, and Jim Vanzant made up the top five. The top ten rundown included Jordan Stetson, George Zills, Wayne Siddle, Ronnie Clark, and A.J. Hernandez.

The ASCS CAS Non-Wing Series is off as Arizona rolls into Summer. Races resume on September 3 and 4 at Central Arizona Speedway.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS CAS Non-Wing

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 6-Ronnie Clark[1]; 2. 5AZ-James Webster[2]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[4]; 4. 21-Austin Ervine[3]; 5. 10-George Zills[7]; 6. 8AZ-Jordan Stetson[5]; 7. (DNF) 43-Justin Kierce[6]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 3V-Jim Vanzant[1]; 2. 007-Wayne Siddle[4]; 3. 51-RJ Johnson[5]; 4. 10T-Eugene Thomas[3]; 5. (DNF) 72-AJ Hernandez[2]; 6. (DNS) 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[2]; 2. 5AZ-James Webster[4]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[6]; 4. 21-Austin Ervine[7]; 5. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]; 6. 8AZ-Jordan Stetson[10]; 7. 10-George Zills[13]; 8. 007-Wayne Siddle[5]; 9. 6-Ronnie Clark[1]; 10. 72-AJ Hernandez[9]; 11. 10T-Eugene Thomas[8]; 12. 43-Justin Kierce[12]; 13. (DNS) 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart