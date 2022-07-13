Gravel Wires the Jokers Wild at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 13, 2022) – ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 13, 2022) – David Gravel started off the weekend of the 39th Kings Royal by ending his winless streak with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Gravel, from Watertown, Connecticut, had not won with the series since March 26th at Perris Auto Speedway, led all 25-laps in route to his second feature victory of the season.

Dash winner Justin Peck and Gravel started on the front row for the 25-lap feature event. The first attempt to start the feature was cut short when Kerry Madsen bicycles in turn one but was able to bring the car back down on all four wheels safely before slowing on track to bring out the caution flag. Madsen took his car to the work area and was able to rejoin the tail of the field.

Gravel drove to the top of the track on the second attempt to start the feature to take the lead as Brian Brown raced around the top side of Peck to take over the second position.

As Gravel started to overtake slower cars with eight laps completed as Carson Macedo began to make his presence felt by pressuring Peck for the third position. Macedo was able to make the pass in turn two on lap 11 and set out after Brown for second.

Macedo was able to catch Brown in traffic and threw a big slide job on him to take second on lap 17. That left Brown and Peck to race for third, which allowed Kasey Kahne to close in running fourth.

The caution flag appeared on lap 20 when Jacob Allen went up in smoke on the front stretch. Gravel was able to maintain his lead until the last caution of the event came out with two laps to go when Danny Dietrich slowed in turn four with mechanical issues.

Gravel pulled away during the final restart to take the victory. Brown looked under Macedo for second, but Macedo was able to hold the spot. Brown, Peck, and Kahne rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Jokers Wild

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 2-David Gravel, 12.869[26]

2. 21-Brian Brown, 12.909[23]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.950[7]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.952[15]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.965[28]

6. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.998[22]

7. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.076[14]

8. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.080[12]

9. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 13.090[9]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.099[21]

11. 19-Brent Marks, 13.121[11]

12. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.147[2]

13. 49X-Tanner Thorson, 13.150[19]

14. 55-Alex Bowman, 13.170[3]

15. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.210[18]

16. 10-Dave Blaney, 13.211[8]

17. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.231[17]

18. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.260[10]

19. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.305[5]

20. 55W-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.336[1]

21. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.348[6]

22. 35-Zach Hampton, 13.358[13]

23. 6-Bill Rose, 13.517[24]

24. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.535[27]

25. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.554[16]

26. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.600[20]

27. 40-Logan Fenton, 14.042[4]

DQ. 55T-McKenna Haase, 13.240[25]

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 13-Justin Peck, 12.967[24]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.993[6]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.007[23]

4. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.056[10]

5. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.066[25]

6. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.070[3]

7. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.095[7]

8. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.123[11]

9. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.129[16]

10. 4-Cap Henry, 13.151[1]

11. 83-James McFadden, 13.166[14]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.181[27]

13. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.221[17]

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.225[8]

15. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.228[9]

16. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.236[12]

17. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.254[18]

18. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.263[22]

19. 19W-Chris Windom, 13.267[21]

20. 11T-TJ Stutts, 13.327[26]

21. 70-Henry Malcuit, 13.331[15]

22. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.418[19]

23. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.424[13]

24. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.442[4]

25. 18X-Cole Macedo, 13.449[2]

26. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 13.950[20]

27. 1-Logan Wagner, 13.950[5]

Non-Qualifiers Race (8 Laps):

1. 101-Lachlan McHugh[1]

2. 35-Zach Hampton[3]

3. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]

5. 18X-Cole Macedo[10]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

7. 6-Bill Rose[5]

8. 97-Greg Wilson[9]

9. 55T-McKenna Haase[15]

10. 29-Zeth Sabo[11]

11. 4X-Bradley Ashford[12]

12. 40-Logan Fenton[13]

DNS: 7S-Robbie Price

DNS: 47X-Dylan Westbrook

DNS: 1-Logan Wagner

(First four finishers transferred to the heat races)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

4. 19-Brent Marks[6]

5. 49X-Tanner Thorson[7]

6. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[5]

7. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

9. 101-Lachlan McHugh[11]

10. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

11. 81-Lee Jacobs[10]

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 21-Brian Brown[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[9]

8. 55-Alex Bowman[7]

9. 55W-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

10. 10-Dave Blaney[8]

11. 35-Zach Hampton[11]

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

6. 83-James McFadden[6]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

8. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

9. 19W-Chris Windom[10]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]

11. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[9]

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

2. 9-Kasey Kahne[4]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

5. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]

6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

7. 4-Cap Henry[5]

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser[8]

9. 91-Cale Thomas[9]

10. 18X-Cole Macedo[11]

11. 11T-TJ Stutts[10]

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

** Cole Macedo was placed in this heat race after Henry Malcuit scratched after the non-qualifiers race

C-Main (8 Laps):

1. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]

2. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[6]

3. 20G-Noah Gass[1]

4. 81-Lee Jacobs[5]

5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[18]

6. 11T-TJ Stutts[8]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[10]

8. 4X-Bradley Ashford[15]

9. 29-Zeth Sabo[14]

DNS: 10-Dave Blaney[3]

DNS: 18X-Cole Macedo[4]

DNS: 35-Zach Hampton[7]

DNS: 70-Henry Malcuit[9]

DNS: 6-Bill Rose[11]

DNS: 97-Greg Wilson[12]

DNS: 55T-McKenna Haase[13]

DNS: 40-Logan Fenton[16]

DNS: 7S-Robbie Price[17]

DNS: 1-Logan Wagner[19]

(First two finishers transferred to the B-Main)

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (6 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[4]

3. 21-Brian Brown[6]

4. 9-Kasey Kahne[1]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]

(Finish determined the first eight starting positions of the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[3]

3. 83-James McFadden[4]

4. 4-Cap Henry[2]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

9. 55-Alex Bowman[11]

10. 11K-Kraig Kinser[12]

11. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

12. 101-Lachlan McHugh[13]

13. 19W-Chris Windom[14]

14. 21H-Brady Bacon[17]

15. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[18]

16. 91-Cale Thomas[16]

DNS: 42-Sye Lynch[10]

DNS: 55W-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

3. 21-Brian Brown[3]

4. 13-Justin Peck[1]

5. 9-Kasey Kahne[4]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[12]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[10]

8. 49-Brad Sweet[11]

9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]

11. 57-Kyle Larson[15]

12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[25]

13. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]

14. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[22]

15. 5-Spencer Bayston[19]

16. 19-Brent Marks[13]

17. 8-Aaron Reutzel[20]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[16]

19. 49X-Tanner Thorson[17]

20. 83-James McFadden[23]

21. 4-Cap Henry[24]

22. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

23. 1A-Jacob Allen[14]

24. 11-Parker Price Miller[18]

25. 39M-Anthony Macri[21]

Lap Leaders: Gravel 1-25