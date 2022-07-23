Tyler Courtney Wins Beach Brawl Opener at Lake Ozark Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

ELDON, Mo. (July 23, 2022) — “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney may have led them all on Friday night at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, ultimately scoring his fifth Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event victory of the season, but his 25-lap campaign in the Beach Brawl opener did not conclude without a challenge, forced to fend off a last lap lunge by Millersville, Missouri’s Joe B. Miller.

Miller, who started tenth on the Lake Ozark grid before climbing his way to second on lap 21, did everything he could to power by the reigning All Star champion, nearly squeezing underneath Courtney as the pair battled off of turn four on the final circuit. Despite an impressive attempt, Miller was forced to take a backseat, missing out on the $8,000 payday by a mere-.122 seconds. Zeb Wise, now the full-time ace of the Rudeen Racing No. 26, finished third, followed by Gio Scelzi and Parker Price-Miller.

A few bad turns allowed Miller to close the gap on Courtney; Courtney was forced to nearly stop the car to get through turn four one lap prior.

“I just made some bad moves in those last couple of laps,” Courtney, driver of the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink/No. 7BC, said. “I never really left the top tonight, which was probably my fault. Everytime we got to traffic, a yellow would come out so I never really had to move around. I’ve been racing with Joe B. a long time and I wasn’t really expecting him to be racing me that close to the line. I’m just happy it all worked out…we’ll do whatever we can to do it again tomorrow.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will cap their Lake Ozark Speedway visit with the Beach Brawl finale on Saturday, July 23. Adding to the weekend luster, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will join the All Stars in the $10,000-to-win Beach Brawl finale, also battling for full championship points. A rain date of Sunday, July 24, will be utilized if needed.

Beach Brawl

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Friday, July 22, 2022

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.689

2. 26-Zeb Wise, 11.780

3. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 11.843

4. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.873

5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 11.929

6. 17-Carson Short, 11.952

7. 83jr-Kerry Madsen, 12.003

8. 17E-Kyle Jones, 12.151

9. 42-Andy Bishop, 12.180

Group (B)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.375

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.510

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.534

4. 11C-Roger Crockett, 11.546

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 11.634

6. 11K-Buddy Kofoid, 11.684

7. 4-Cap Henry, 11.829

8. 14-Corey Day, 11.852

9. 84-Brandon Hanks, 12.086

Group (C)

1. 18-Gio Scelzi, 11.529

2. 19-Chris Windom, 11.626

3. 91K-Riley Kreisel, 11.716

4. 1X-Jake Bubak, 11.903

5. 97-Scott Milan, 11.968

6. 6-Corey Nelson, 12.253

7. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 12.257

8. 77-Jack Wagner, 12.638

Group (D)

1. 13-Justin Peck, 11.555

2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 11.615

3. 51B-Joe B. Miller, 11.822

4. 73-Scotty Thiel, 11.862

5. 23B-Brian Bell, 12.053

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.095

7. 22s-Slater Helt, 12.168

8. 73S-Samuel Wagner, 13.057

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 26-Zeb Wise [1]

2. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

4. 17B-Bill Balog [3]

5. 83jr-Kerry Madsen [7]

6. 21-Gunner Ramey [5]

7. 17-Carson Short [6]

8. 17E-Kyle Jones [8]

9. 42-Andy Bishop [9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [5]

3. 24-Rico Abreu [2]

4. 4-Cap Henry [7]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [4]

6. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [6]

7. 14-Corey Day [8]

8. 11C-Roger Crockett [3]

9. 84-Brandon Hanks [9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 19-Chris Windom [1]

2. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]

3. 91K-Riley Kreisel [2]

4. 1X-Jake Bubak [3]

5. 50K-Kyle Bellm [7]

6. 97-Scott Milan [5]

7. 6-Corey Nelson [6]

8. 77-Jack Wagner [8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 11-Parker Price Miller [1]

2. 51B-Joe B. Miller [2]

3. 13-Justin Peck [4]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel [3]

5. 23B-Brian Bell [5]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]

7. 22s-Slater Helt [7]

8. 73S-Samuel Wagner [8]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise [1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

3. 13-Justin Peck [8]

4. 18-Gio Scelzi [6]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [5]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]

8. 19-Chris Windom [2]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [2]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]

3. 11C-Roger Crockett [1]

4. 14-Corey Day [6]

5. 21-Gunner Ramey [3]

6. 17-Carson Short [7]

7. 84-Brandon Hanks [13]

8. 22s-Slater Helt [8]

9. 97-Scott Milan [4]

10. 17E-Kyle Jones [10]

11. 42-Andy Bishop [14]

12. 6-Corey Nelson [9]

13. 73S-Samuel Wagner [12]

14. 77-Jack Wagner [11]

A-main (25 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]

2. 51B-Joe B. Miller [10]

3. 26-Zeb Wise [1]

4. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller [5]

6. 13-Justin Peck [3]

7. 4-Cap Henry [14]

8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [6]

9. 17B-Bill Balog [16]

10. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [11]

11. 11K-Buddy Kofoid [21]

12. 1X-Jake Bubak [17]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [22]

14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]

15. 11C-Roger Crockett [23]

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [9]

17. 50K-Kyle Bellm [20]

18. 91K-Riley Kreisel [13]

19. 73-Scotty Thiel [15]

20. 23B-Brian Bell [19]

21. 14-Corey Day [24]

22. 24-Rico Abreu [12]

23. 83jr-Kerry Madsen [18]

24. 19-Chris Windom [8]

Lap Leaders: Tyler Courtney (1-30)

Contingency Awards/Result:

Beach Brawl Preliminary | $8,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 34

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Gio Scelzi | 11.711

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Ayrton Gennetten | 11.375

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Zeb Wise

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Chris Windom

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Parker Price-Miller

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Zeb Wise

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Buddy Kofoid

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney (5)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Buddy Kofoid (+10)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Kyle Bellm