Bell and Friesen Take on the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Tonight at Ohsweken

From T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 15, 2022) — The second of three Canadian Sprint Car Nationals gives us some sizzle to start a busy week of sprint car racing featuring the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series and the Action Sprint Tour on the undercard. This second edition of the CSCN is being held on Monday in conjunction with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series first appearance at Ohsweken that will be held on Tuesday.

The Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars and Action Sprint Tour will join the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for a special event as part of Tuesday’s program as well.

Guest stars for this edition of the CSCN include Christopher Bell in a Hills Racing Team entry and Stuart Friesen’s return to sprint car racing at the track where he scored his one and only World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series feature victory driving for the potent Burger Barn race team based just a few miles from the track at Ohsweken.

One of the biggest plot twists going into the CSCN this weekend is Ryan Turner, who became the first Ontario driver to win the CSCN earlier this year, parting ways the potent Burger Barn team to join the Nitro 54 race team for the remainder of the season. Turner currently is currently second in the Ohsweken Speedway sprint car points, leading the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series standings, and fourth in the Southern Ontario Sprints points.

Dylan Westbrook, fresh off of his E-Main winning performance at the Knoxville Nationals, made the 15 hour drive overnight in an attempt to win his first career CSCN title.

Another visitor taking on the Ohsweken Speedway and Knights of Thunder Series regulars will be Jordan Poirier, nephew of three-time CSCN winner Steve Poirier, making the trip from Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec.

Several other stars from the United States including Jason Barney, Paulie Colagiovanni, and other stars are expected to join the field.

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will be streamed live for free on https://gforcetv.net with racing slated to start at 7:30 p.m. EST.