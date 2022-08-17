Lawton Speedway hosts OCRS Sprints Saturday

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (August 16, 2022) – After almost a month off the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars return to action on Saturday at Lawton Speedway.

Twice this season the AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series visited the Lawton quarter-mile oval where Tanner Conn won on March 26 and Steven Shebester picked up a victory on July 9.

A total of 12 drivers have won an OCRS main event this season and Shebester leads the way with three victories. Conn has two.

Blake Edwards continues to lead in the points race, but Rees Moran has closed within 45 points after capturing his first career victory at Lake Ozark Speedway on July 23. Terry Easum is just 47 points back of Moran in third. Whit Gastineau and Sheldon Barksdale round out the top five.

What you need to know……….

Where: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, August 20

Gates open: 5 p.m, Driver Sign-In: 6-6:45, Drivers Meeting: 7, Hot Laps: 7:30, Racing Starts at 8.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track Website: LawtonSpeedway.com..

Top 10 Standings: Blake Edwards 1536; 2. Rees Moran 1491; 3. Terry Easum 1444; 4. Whit Gastineau 1155. 5. Sheldon Barksdale 1116; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 981; 7. Joe Bob Lee 901; 8. Johnny Kent 856; 9. Danny Smith 900; 10. Steven Shebester 770.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 6/24 – Tanner Conn (Red Dirt Raceway); 6/25 – Kyle Clark (Tri-State Speedway); 7/9 – Steven Shebester (Lawton Speedway), 7/22 – Whit Gastineau (Lake Ozark Speedway); 7/23 – Rees Moran (Lake Ozark Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

