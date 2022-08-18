Opening Night of the Jackson Nationals Rained Out

JACKSON, Mn. (August 18, 2022) — The opening night of the AGCO Jackson Nationals Thursday featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and winged 305 sprint cars was rained out. Large thunderstorms rolled into the Jackson, Minnesota are just before hot laps were about to begin, forcing officials to call off the night’s action. The event will not be made up.

The Jackson Nationals continues on Friday featuring the World of Outlaws and winged 305 sprint cars. Saturday’s Jackson Nationals finale features a payoff of $25,000 to win for the World of Outlaws joined by the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series.