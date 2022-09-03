Du QUOIN’S USAC SILVER CROWN TED HORN 100 POSTPONED TO MONDAY, SEPT. 5

From USAC

Du Quoin, Illinois (September 3, 2022)………Saturday’s steady rainfall has forced the postponement of the USAC Silver Crown National Championships’ Ted Horn 100 presented by MiteXstream to Labor Day, September 5 at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds.

A big field of Silver Crown cars are expected for the popular race, which is now set to take the green at 1:00pm Central Monday.

The Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 for the ARCA Menards Series is still scheduled to run Sunday night, September 4, as well as preliminary action for the DIRTcar Modifieds.

ARCA’s Sunday, September 4, event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15pm, qualifying at 6:00pm, Modified racing at 6:30pm, and the Rust-oleum Automotive 100 at 8:00pm.

USAC’s Monday, September 5, schedule will see pits opening at 7:00am, grandstands at 10am, hot laps from 10:00-10:45am, qualifying 11am, Modifieds at 11:45am, USAC last chance at Noon, Modifieds at 12:30pm and Ted Horn 100 at 1:00pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200 or visiting the website at www.trackenterprises.com.