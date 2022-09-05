Mark Dobmeier Wins at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 4, 2022) – Mark Dobmeier, Cory Yeigh and Justin Henderson were victorious on Sunday evening during the Huset’s Speedway season finale.

Dobmeier seized the $7,500-to-win Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event triumph while Yeigh scored the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory and Henderson garnered the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series A Main win during The Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking.

Additionally, Brooke Tatnell (Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig) and Zach Olivier (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) were crowned Huset’s Speedway track champions.

The Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig 30-lap feature event was a fierce one as Austin McCarl led for the first 23 laps through moments of thick traffic and close calls on the cushion.

As McCarl was in traffic on Lap 24, runner-up Aaron Reutzel made a slide job attempt in turns three and four. Heading into turn three while running three wide, Reutzel slid in front of a lapped car before his right rear tire made contact with McCarl’s left rear tire in turn four. The impact spun McCarl around to bring out the caution and it flattened Reutzel’s left rear tire, forcing him to the pit area for a new tire.

Dobmeier, who started the feature 10th and had climbed to third, inherited the lead and pulled away to win by 1.568 seconds as Justin Henderson and Tatnell duked it out for not only the runner-up position, but the track championship. While Henderson outlasted Tatnell for second place, Tatnell became the first Australian born champion in Huset’s Speedway history by narrowly edging Henderson in the championship standings by a mere three points.

Jack Dover rallied from 13th to fourth and Kaleb Johnson rounded out the top five.

McCarl set quick time during qualifying to kick off the night before Henderson, Ian Madsen and Carson McCarl posted heat race victories.

Yeigh advanced from the eighth starting position to take the lead on Lap 12 and he overcame an incident on the final scheduled lap to record his second Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph of the season.

Spenser Kalass held onto the top spot throughout the first 11 laps before Yeigh drove into the lead by riding the high side around the track. The fourth-and-final caution of the race occurred on the scheduled final lap when Mike Chaney made contact with Yeigh entering the bottom of turn three. Both drivers spun and Yeigh reclaimed the position after Chaney was sent to the rear for causing the incident.

Yeigh hit his marks following the green-white-checkered restart for the victory by 0.403 seconds. Tim Dann was second with Olivier rounding out the podium from the 12th starting spot. Eric Moser posted a fourth-place result and Kalass placed fifth.

Colby Klaassen, Olivier and Chaney each earned a heat race win.

Henderson led all 25 laps of the 360ci winged sprint car main event to sweep the weekend at Huset’s Speedway for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series action.

A red on Lap 18 and a caution one lap after the restart were the only stoppages throughout the feature, which was won by 0.727 seconds.

Matt Juhl finished second with Riley Goodno placing third from the 10th starting position. Brooke Tatnell advanced from 14 th to fourth and Dover hustled from 22nd to fifth.

Brandon Halverson, Henderson, Micah Slendy and Christopher Thram were the heat race winners and Clint Garner won the B Main.

THE BULL HAULERS BRAWL PRESENTED BY FOLKENS BROS. TRUCKING RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 4, 2022) –

Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (10); 2. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 4. 81-Jack Dover (13); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 6. 2KS-Ian Madsen (11); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 8. 22-Riley Goodno (12); 9. 09-Matt Juhl (14); 10. 8H-Jade Hastings (20); 11. 9N-Wade Nygaard (16); 12. 17-Lee Goos Jr (8); 13. 4-Cody Hansen (21); 14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (18); 15. 8-Aaron Reutzel (6); 16. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (23); 17. 7W-Dustin Selvage (15); 18. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (22); 19. 86-Brandon Halverson (25); 20. 101-Chuck McGillivray (24); 21. (DNF) 88-Austin McCarl (2); 22. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 23. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (4); 24. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (19); 25. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (17).

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 5. 7W-Dustin Selvage (7); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (8); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 8. 86-Brandon Halverson (9); 9. (DNF) 8H-Jade Hastings (5).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2KS-Ian Madsen (1); 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel (4); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 81-Jack Dover (5); 6. 9N-Wade Nygaard (6); 7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Carson McCarl (2); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 4. 14T-Tim Estenson (3); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7); 7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (6); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (8).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.031 (6); 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.071 (13); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.216 (22); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.221 (17); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.234 (18); 6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.281 (9); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.338 (8); 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.345 (23); 9. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.345 (15); 10. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.347 (3); 11. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:11.403 (21); 12. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.422 (11); 13. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.480 (12); 14. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.486 (25); 15. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.497 (5); 16. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.514 (4); 17. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:11.586 (24); 18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:11.605 (20); 19. 7W-Dustin Selvage, 00:11.619 (2); 20. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.690 (7); 21. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.720 (19); 22. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.821 (16); 23. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.883 (10); 24. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.956 (1); 25. 86-Brandon Halverson, 00:12.309 (14).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (8); 2. 40-Tim Dann (7); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (12); 4. 1M-Eric Moser (6); 5. 20K-Spenser Kalass (1); 6. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (3); 7. 3-Matt Steuerwald (10); 8. 29Z-JJ Zebell (9); 9. 34K-Colby Klaassen (11); 10. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (14); 11. 83-Nick Janssen (13); 12. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (16); 13. 33-Garet Deboer (17); 14. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 15. 18-Ivan Olivier (4); 16. (DNF) 71X-Shaun Taylor (15); 17. (DNF) 55-John Hoing (18); 18. (DQ) 1X-Aaron Foote (2).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 2. 40-Tim Dann (4); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 4. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (2); 5. 83-Nick Janssen (1); 6. (DNF) 55-John Hoing (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 2. 18-Ivan Olivier (2); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 4. 20K-Spenser Kalass (1); 5. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (4); 6. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 3. 1X-Aaron Foote (1); 4. 1M-Eric Moser (3); 5. 71X-Shaun Taylor (5); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (6).

Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 3. 22X-Riley Goodno (10); 4. 14T-Brooke Tatnell (13); 5. 53-Jack Dover (22); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram (7); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 8. 33-James Broty (11); 9. 4-Cody Hansen (23); 10. 24N-Nathan Mills (9); 11. 10-Lincoln Drewis (1); 12. 5J-Javen Ostermann (17); 13. 8-Micah Slendy (6); 14. 22W-Aaron Werner (21); 15. 5F-Brady Forbrook (19); 16. 0-Alex Schriever (24); 17. 12-Troy Schreurs (16); 18. 83H-Sam Henderson (18); 19. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (5); 20. (DNF) 40-Clint Garner (20); 21. (DNF) 22-Ryan Leavitt (14); 22. (DNF) 8H-Jacob Hughes (12); 23. (DNF) 2-Chase Porter (15); 24. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (8).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 40-Clint Garner (2); 2. 22W-Aaron Werner (1); 3. 53-Jack Dover (4); 4. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 5. 0-Alex Schriever (5); 6. 33B-Scott Broty (11); 7. 18D-Dalton Domagala (8); 8. 16-Bobby Rawson (10); 9. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (9); 10. (DNF) 5W-Bill Wiese (7); 11. (DNF) 5-Eric Lutz (3); 12. (DNS) 18-Tyler Rabenberg.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 2. 33-James Broty (2); 3. 22-Ryan Leavitt (3); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 5. 83H-Sam Henderson (4); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (7); 7. 0-Alex Schriever (6); 8. 5W-Bill Wiese (5).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 3. 12-Troy Schreurs (2); 4. 5J-Javen Ostermann (3); 5. 14T-Brooke Tatnell (8); 6. 40-Clint Garner (6); 7. 53-Jack Dover (7); 8. 18D-Dalton Domagala (4).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Micah Slendy (2); 2. 10-Lincoln Drewis (3); 3. 24N-Nathan Mills (5); 4. 105-Cody Ihlen (8); 5. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (7); 6. (DNF) 16-Bobby Rawson (1); 7. (DNF) 33B-Scott Broty (4); 8. (DNF) 18-Tyler Rabenberg (6).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 2. 8H-Jacob Hughes (2); 3. 2-Chase Porter (3); 4. 22X-Riley Goodno (7); 5. 5F-Brady Forbrook (4); 6. 5-Eric Lutz (5); 7. 4-Cody Hansen (6).

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Mark Dobmeier – 2 (July 17 and Sept. 4); Brooke Tatnell – 2 (June 12 and July 24); Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Corey Day – 1 (Aug. 28);Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15);Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Aaron Reutzel – 1 (Sept. 3); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 3 (May 8, June 19 and July 24); Dusty Ballenger – 2 (July 17 and Aug. 28); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8);Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22);Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Matt Steuerwald – 3 (May 8, June 23 and Aug. 28); Eric Moser – 2 (June 24 and July 17); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Cory Yeigh – 2 (May 15 and Sept. 4); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 24)

