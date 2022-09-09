26TH OVAL NATIONALS PURSE INFORMATION AND ENTRY BLANK RELEASED

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, September 8, 2022) Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has released the purse for the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The high-profile race will feature the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. In addition to posting the purse, entry is now open for the race (link is posted below). Tickets for the annual event should be on sale late next week.

255783204_6987445444606351_9137210087393469472_n.jpg

Kevin Thomas Jr. and crew after winning the 2021 Oval Nationals. Kenny Lonngren photo.

The November 3rd and 4th preliminary nights will pay $5,000.00 each to win and $500.00 to start. Saturday’s finale will reward the winner with a $20,000.00 payday. The runner-up will take home $10,000.00 and the third-place finisher will pocket $5,000.00. The race will pay $1,000.00 to start. The total purse for the three nights of racing is $118,270.00. The link for the purse is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalpurse.pdf.

Entry for the premiere traditional sprint car race west of the Mississippi is open now. Pre-entry is $100.00 if paid for our postmarked by October 21st. Entries postmarked after that date or paid in person at the gate are $250.00. Entry forms can be downloaded and printed at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/2022/22ovalentry.pdf.

Advance tickets for the Oval Nationals should be for sale in 10 days and will be available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Kevin Thomas Jr. is the defending race champion and has won three of the last four Oval Nationals. Besides 2021, the Cullman, Alabama native’s other two victories came in 2018 and 2019. Thomas is one of four drivers who have won the Oval Nationals three times. The first to turn the hat trick was Campbell, California’s Bud Kaeding with triumphs in 2001, 2002, and 2007. The “People’s Champ,” Dave Darland of Lincoln, Indiana, notched three wins in the race in 2005, 2006, and 2013. Nine-time CRA champion Damion Gardner took home the race’s famous eagle trophy in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Oval Nationals Winners

1996 – Jimmy Sills

1997 – Rip Williams

1998 – Rodney Argo

1999 – Rickie Gaunt

2000 – Tony Jones

2001 – Bud Kaeding

2002 – Bud Kaeding

2003 – Cory Kruseman

2004 – Cory Kruseman

2005 – Dave Darland

2006 – Dave Darland

2007 – Bud Kaeding

2008 – Jesse Hockett

2009 – Damion Gardner

2010 – Chris Windom

2011 – Damion Gardner

2012 – Mike Spencer

2013 – Dave Darland

2014 – Robert Ballou

2015 – Bryan Clauson

2016 – Damion Gardner

2017 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019 – C.J. Leary

2220 – No Race

2021 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners. Ahern Equipment Rentals, Anderson Chevrolet, Battery Systems, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Heimark/Anheuser Busch, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Performance Online, Pole Position Raceway, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rene’s Bar & Grill, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing mailto:trtruex@gmail.com or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.