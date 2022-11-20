NEW OWNERSHIP AND EXPANSION FOR SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS IN 2023

From Southern Ontario Sprints

HAMILTON, Ont. (November 19, 2022) – 2023 will be a year of change as the Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) will no longer be a club and has been taken over by Peter Turford. In addition, the SOS will be the lone 360 Sprint Car series in Ontario as an agreement has been made between the SOS and Knights of Thunder (KoT) for the SOS to be the lone 360 travelling series in Ontario.

The 2023 series schedule is expected to see a combination of the tracks both series have raced at previously, with the total number of races projected to be in the 12-15 range. The SOS race night purse will match the KoT purse structure ($2000-to-win, $250-to-start). Some additional bonuses will be added as well.

The series will utilize a time trial and passing point format. Drivers will now time trial in their warm up against their fellow heat race competitors. The fastest time trialer will be inverted to the 4th place starting position and passing points will be given out to all competitors. The top 4 drivers will re-draw for the top 4 starting spots while the 5th through 8th ranked passing points cars will re-draw for spots 5 through 8 with the remainder of the field lined up straight up by their passing points.

As many as 10 races may be broadcast live on GForceTV with all additional races being broadcast on delay by GForceTVLite.

“We are really looking forward to 2023,” stated Turford. “None of this would have happened without the leadership of the past SOS leadership and KoT leader Clinton Geoffrey; everyone setting their own agendas aside for the benefit of 360 Sprint Car racing in Ontario. I’m looking forward to what the upcoming season has to bring and I’m even more excited to announce more news in the coming weeks.”

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.