McFadden/Roth Facing Suspension and Fines Following Tire Test Failure

(April 27, 2023) – The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series issued a penalty to James McFadden and Roth Motorsports after a failed tire test from the event on April 14th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

Tire samples following the event at I-55 from the McFadden/Roth entry failed lab testing due to the tire being altered and not conforming to the benchmark provided by Hoosier Tire Company. Additional testing was performed to confirm the result.

McFadden and Roth Motorsports were disqualified from the event at I-55, fined $2,000 for the violation, lost $6,000 in prize money, and are facing a four-race suspension for driver, owner, and crew members.

Roth Motorsports has filed an appeal of the decision. McFadden and Roth will be allowed to compete in World of Outlaws competition until the end of the appeal process.

McFadden has two feature wins this season with the World of Outlaws and current sits seventh in the point standings.