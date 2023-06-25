SUNDAY’S ANGELL PARK USAC SPRINT CAR EVENT RAINED OUT

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (June 25, 2023)………Heavy overnight rain and a forecast for more inclement weather on race day has forced cancellation of the Sunday, June 25 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Badger Midget event at Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway.

The USAC National Sprint Car season resumes this weekend on June 30 & July 1 with the IndianaOpenWheel.com Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway, co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series.

USAC racing returns to Angell Park Speedway on September 3-4 with the Firemen’s Nationals featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on the famed 1/3-mile dirt oval.