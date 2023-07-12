Perfect Performance Leads Kyle Larson to Second Straight Brad Doty Classic Victory

From Alex Nieten

ATTICA, Ohio (July 11, 2023) — Another day, another moment of Kyle Larson showing he’s already one of the best to ever drive a Sprint Car.

Through more than three decades of competition, no driver had been able to top back-to-back Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classics presented by Racing Optics. Nobody by the name of Kinser, Swindell, Blaney, or any of the other legendary figures of the sport could achieve the feat.

On Tuesday night at Attica Raceway Park, a legend in the making changed that fact.

Kyle Larson started second, took the lead on lap one and never looked back. The Elk Grove, CA native put together a perfect drive at the Ohio oval – leading all 40 laps on his way to his second consecutive and third overall win in the prestigious event. The victory was worth $15,000. Combine that with his Huset’s High Bank Nationals prelim triumph three weeks ago, and “Yung Money” has banked $35,000 in his two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint car wins this year.

Larson’s fourth overall Series victory at Attica gave him sole possession of the second most all-time – only one away from matching Donny Schatz’ record tally of five. He’s also only one away from matching Schatz in total Brad Doty Classic wins. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion added to his astounding recent résumé at Attica with his fifth trip to Victory Lane in the last six starts.

“I can’t believe nobody has gone back-to-back in the long history of this race, so that’s pretty special for sure,” Larson said. “Paul (Silva) definitely has the tune up for Attica. We’re always really fast when we come here nobody what series we’re in.”

After marching his way from fourth to second in the Toyota Racing Dash presented by DAC Pet Products, Larson lined up outside the front row for the 40-lap Feature. The high line proved to be advantageous when the green lights came on as he powered around James McFadden for the lead.

With the Ohio dirt sometimes creating dusty track conditions, Larson knew getting ahead early would be important.

“Being good all throughout the night really helps at Attica because it’s hard to see when you’re out there,” Larson explained. “Thankfully for me I got the lead and you can at least see for about eight laps and then you catch traffic and it’s really tough.”

An early restart with two laps complete allowed Sheldon Haudenschild to rip the cushion by McFadden into second. Once Haudenschild secured the runner-up spot, a race-long game of cat and mouse ensued.

Haudenschild refused to let Larson escape, but Larson refused to let Haudenschild get too close. Each time a restart happened Larson would pull away slightly but Haudenschild kept him within his sights. Whenever the duo entered traffic, Haudenschild would close in before Larson cleared a slower car to add some cushion.

Even though he appeared to work through traffic pretty well, Larson still found navigating it to be highly challenging.

“I was making mistakes in (Turns) 3 and 4 because I would catch traffic or start to see them, and I’d slow down and try to drive easier,” Larson said. “Then I wouldn’t get my wheel spin when I needed and get swallowed up in the cushion. I wasn’t sure where Sheldon was behind me, but I figured he’d having a hard time seeing as well. When I got to the back bumper of traffic, that was really tough. The cushion in (Turns) 1 and 2 was really tall right in the center, taller than it typically is. And then on exit there was nothing, and you couldn’t see it. They were blowing across the bottom, and all the dust would end up at the top of the racetrack.”

As the laps dwindled Larson made a slight mistake here and there but nothing detrimental. One final strong restart with nine laps to go sealed the deal as he cruised away to his 30th career World of Outlaws victory.

“Things just worked out again,” Larson said. “But you have to have a great car to put yourself in position all night long. Thanks again to Paul.”

Sheldon Haudenschild hung on for second to record his best Brad Doty Classic finish and also his fifth top five at Attica in Series competition. The result marked the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing driver’s second consecutive podium. While he was pleased with he and the team’s speed, he was left feeling hungry after coming so close to a win in one of his home state’s premier races.

“We’ll keep working for sure. We want to win Doty’s race bad,” Haudenschild said. “My car was great there, and I kept Larson honest that whole time until the last restart really. I just got tight on the cushion…. It’s way more fun when you’re up here on the podium, so we’ll just keep working.”

Arising from a chaotic battle to complete the top three was Carson Macedo. Like Haudenschild, Macedo’s effort was a second straight result on the podium. The Jason Johnson Racing driver continues to climb back into the championship fight after struggling slightly in the first weeks following his scary Knoxville crash.

“I talked to (team members) Philip (Dietz), Clyde (Knipp), Nate (Repetz), and I feel like they did an incredible job,” Macedo said. “We did a pretty good job. It was a dog fight the whole race.”

Donny Schatz and David Gravel rounded out the top five. Gravel’s top five while Brad Sweet finished 15th elevated Gravel into the points lead for the third time this season. His advantage sits at eight markers over Sweet. Macedo is 26 points behind Sweet.

A 19th to sixth effort gave Zeb Wise the KSE Racing Hard Charger Award aboard the Rudeen Racing #26.

For the ninth time in his career, Kyle Larson claimed the Simpson Performance Products QuickTime Award.

CASE No.1 Engine Oil Heat One was topped by Larson (37th Heat Race win of career). Gill Construction Heats Two through Four went to Sheldon Haudenschild (90th of career), Shane Stewart (173rd of career), and James McFadden (41st of career).

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems “Break of the Race” was given to Kerry Madsen. After charging from ninth in his Heat Race to fifth to transfer, mechanical issues ended his night early in the Feature.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.545[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.655[21]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.658[12]

4. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.691[8]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.724[23]

6. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 12.756[19]

7. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.761[5]

8. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.809[22]

9. 29-Cole Macedo, 12.835[2]

10. 55X-Daryn Pittman, 12.902[10]

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.907[9]

12. 97-JJ Hickle, 12.923[11]

13. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.949[15]

14. 17AU-Jamie Veal, 12.982[6]

15. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.003[4]

16. 4-Chris Windom, 13.055[17]

17. 7-Ian Madsen, 13.124[13]

18. 33W-Cap Henry, 13.135[24]

19. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.266[20]

20. 6-Bill Rose, 13.273[3]

21. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.428[16]

22. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.803[7]

23. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.803[18]

DNS: 6X-Frank Rodgers, 13.803

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 71-Shane Stewart, 12.805[1]

2. 83-James McFadden, 12.849[2]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.880[12]

4. 2-David Gravel, 12.918[22]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.931[19]

6. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.941[4]

7. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 12.950[15]

8. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.016[7]

9. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.025[9]

10. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.058[17]

11. 23-Zeth Sabo, 13.074[10]

12. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.104[6]

13. 91-Tyler Gunn, 13.127[20]

14. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.137[21]

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.149[13]

16. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.206[18]

17. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.231[3]

18. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.286[8]

19. 19-Trent Pigdon, 13.482[11]

20. 11N-Harli White, 13.571[5]

21. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.649[24]

22. 2X-Ricky Peterson, 13.695[23]

23. 5R-Byron Reed, 13.730[16]

24. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 14.467[14]

Case No1 Engine Oil Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

5. 29-Cole Macedo[5]

6. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

8. 7-Ian Madsen[9]

9. W20-Greg Wilson[11]

10. 09-Craig Mintz[8]

11. 7S-Robbie Price[10]

DNS: 1A-Jacob Allen

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 55X-Daryn Pittman[5]

5. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

6. 97-JJ Hickle[6]

7. 33W-Cap Henry[9]

8. 17AU-Jamie Veal[7]

9. 5T-Travis Philo[11]

10. 4-Chris Windom[8]

11. 6X-Frank Rodgers[12]

12. 6-Bill Rose[10]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 71-Shane Stewart[1]

2. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

5. 55-Kerry Madsen[9]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]

8. 23-Zeth Sabo[6]

9. 5R-Byron Reed[12]

10. 7N-Darin Naida[11]

11. 19-Trent Pigdon[10]

12. 91-Tyler Gunn[7]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[2]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[4]

5. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

8. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]

9. 11N-Harli White[10]

10. 16TH-Kevin Newton[12]

11. 2X-Ricky Peterson[11]

12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

6. 71-Shane Stewart[3]

7. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]

8. 2-David Gravel[5]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

2. 4-Chris Windom[3]

3. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

4. 91-Tyler Gunn[10]

5. 16TH-Kevin Newton[4]

6. 6X-Frank Rodgers[7]

7. 6-Bill Rose[11]

8. 2X-Ricky Peterson[8]

9. 19-Trent Pigdon[6]

10. 7S-Robbie Price[5]

11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[12]

12. 1A-Jacob Allen[9]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[15]

7. 09-Craig Mintz[17]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[13]

9. 97-JJ Hickle[5]

10. 4-Chris Windom[18]

11. 17AU-Jamie Veal[11]

12. 15C-Chris Andrews[12]

13. 11N-Harli White[16]

14. 5R-Byron Reed[14]

15. 23-Zeth Sabo[10]

16. 7-Ian Madsen[9]

17. 33W-Cap Henry[7]

18. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[14]

5. 2-David Gravel[8]

6. 26-Zeb Wise[19]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

8. 83-James McFadden[1]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[21]

10. 71-Shane Stewart[6]

11. 29-Cole Macedo[17]

12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

13. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]

14. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[11]

15. 49-Brad Sweet[13]

16. 5-Spencer Bayston[12]

17. 55X-Daryn Pittman[15]

18. 3J-Trey Jacobs[10]

19. 9-Kasey Kahne[20]

20. 35-Stuart Brubaker[23]

21. 22-Brandon Spithaler[22]

22. 99-Skylar Gee[16]

23. 1A-Jacob Allen[25]

24. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[24]

25. 55-Kerry Madsen[18]