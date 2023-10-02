Balog, Sivia, Heinert post A-main triumphs in Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

From Jeff Pederson

September 30, 2023 – In one of his infrequent starts behind the wheel of an Akright Auto Plymouth Dirt Track Racing – Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car, Scotty Thiel of Sheboygan outdueled newly crowned three-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh to capture the 25-lap Fuzzy Fassbender Tribute A-main, during the sixth annual Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships Presented by A-Main Apparel at The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Despite falling just short in his A-main victory bid, Brandon McMullen celebrated his third career Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car title by wrapping up the 2023 PDTR 360 Sprint Car championship to go along with the titles he captured in 2020 and 2017.

Ten-time Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series champion Bill Balog of Hartland notched a flag-to-flag victory in the 30-lap Rick Schmidt Memorial IRA 410 Sprint Car main event, while rookie Brenham Crouch of Lubbock, Texas closed out his first career IRA 410 Sprint Car Series championship.

Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. recorded his first career victory at The Plymouth Dirt Track in the 20-lap Autometer Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Car A main as Clayton Rossmann of Wadsworth, Ill. racked up his second career Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Car Series title.

Mark Heinert of Waukesha earned the 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprints A-main triumph to wrap up his first career IRA Lightning Sprints championship.

On the initial start of the 25-lap Akright Auto PDTR-MSA 360 Sprint Car main event, contact in turn two resulted in the machine of Brandon Berth of Cascade flipping in turn two.

Following a complete restart, Bill Taylor of Boltonville grabbed the lead from the pole with outside front row starter Alex Pokorski of West Bend following in second. On lap 5, Pokorski made contact with the back stretch wall, which brought out the second caution flag of the event and ended the fourth-year 360 Sprint Car driver’s night.

When the race resumed, Taylor again bolted in the lead, while 2011 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing and Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car champ Ben Schmidt of Plymouth moved into second after starting fifth and ninth starter Scotty Thiel vaulted in third on lap 6.

Two laps later, the high riding Thiel bolted around Schmidt to advance into the runner-up spot before the now five-time Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car champion Brandon McMullen worked his way past Schmidt to seize third on lap 9.

One lap later, Thiel closed to within striking distance of Taylor for the top spot before surging into the top spot along the high groove in turn one on lap 12.

Thiel, who launched his Sprint Car career by earning the PDTR 360 Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Award in 2008, caught lapped traffic on lap 13, which allowed McMullen to gradually reel in the leader. After following in Thiel’s tire tracks for several laps, McMullen utilizing the inside groove to briefly surge into the top spot exiting turn four on lap 24.

In his first PDTR-MSA 360 Sprint Car start of the 2023 season, Thiel was not to be denied as he powered Randy Sippel’s 39s car back around McMullen in turn two on the final lap en route to his third career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and 13th career MSA 360 Sprint Car main event triumph.

With the victory in the 24th and final event of the 2023 MSA season, Thiel became the eighth driver to post an MSA A-main triumph this season.

“I felt comfortable in the car and I thought we were getting through lapped traffic pretty good,” Thiel said in victory lane. “I was kind of falling out of the seat there near the end of the race, but then I saw [Brandon McMullen] pass me on the second-from-last lap and I had to get up on the wheel. It was a pretty fun night with the 360 Sprint Car. I have to thank Randy Sippel for everything he does to get this 39s 360 car on the track and providing me with a fast car all night.”

McMullen had to settle for second, Schmidt placed third, Taylor wound up fourth and eighth starter Kevin Karnitz of West Bend rounded out the top five.

Bill Balog grabbed the lead on the drop of the green flag in the 30-lap IRA 410 Sprint Car Series A-main from the pole, while outside front row starter Austin McCarl of Altoona, Iowa followed in second.

On lap 3, the first of two caution flags appeared when debris was spotted on the track. When the race resumed, sixth starter Scotty Thiel worked past J.J. Hickle of Quilcene, Wash., who started third, to take over third in turn three on lap 4.

Balog caught the rear of the field on lap 7. However, he did not let the traffic slow his momentum as he maintained a strong half-lap lead over McCarl, who had Hickle and Thiel hot on his heels.

On lap 14, the second caution flag appeared when Tyler Tischendorf of Waupaca flipped in turn four following a multi-car incident in turn four, which prompted the second place car of Austin McCarl to retire from the event.

Following the restart, Thiel charged into second and quickly set his sights on the lead. With Balog mired in thick lapped traffic, Thiel reduced the gap on lap 18. However, Balog again worked expertly through a maze of lapped machines to maintain the lead, while Brenham Crouch, who started fifth, slipped past Thiel to grab second on lap 29.

Balog went on to notch his seventh A-main win in his last 11 IRA 410 Sprint Car Series starts at The Plymouth Dirt Track, along with his sixth IRA A-main victory of the 2023 season and series-best 140th overall career IRA main event triumph.

Crouch placed second, Thiel was third, Hickle took fourth and fourth starter Mike Reinke of Howards Grove finished fifth.

Polesitter Rusty Egan of Round Lakes Heights, Ill. took the lead on the opening lap of the 20-lap Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Car A main with third starter Chris Klemko of Bristol falling into second. On lap 2, fifth starter Allen Hafford of Beach Park, Ill. moved into third before surrendering the spot to Jimmy Sivia, who started sixth, on lap 5.

One lap later Klemko pulled in to pressure Egan for the top position before the top five cars of Egan, Klemko, Sivia, Hafford and Ryan Zielski of Oconomowoc ran in tight nose-to-tail formation along the low groove starting on lap 12.

Three laps later, Sivia rode the high line into second, before taking advantage of lapped traffic to cut the lead gap on Egan significantly. On lap 18, Egan drifted high in turn one, which allowed Sivia to pounce and grab the lead in turn two. Meanwhile, fourth starter Ryan Marshall of Kansasville powered into second on the second-to-last circuit of the race.

Sivia went on to claim his first career victory at The Plymouth Dirt Track and fourth A-main triumph of the 2023 Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Car season in the caution-free race.

Marshall placed second, Klemko was third, Egan wound up fourth and Hafford rounded out the top five.

In the 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprints A main, polesitter Mike Neau of Pleasant Prairie took the early lead before newly crowned 2023 IRA Lightning Sprints champion Mark Heinert, who started fourth, slipped past Neu to take the lead on lap 10.

Heinert then pulled away to notch his eighth IRA Lightning Sprints A-main triumph of the 2023 season, while putting a ribbon on the 2023 IRA Lightning Sprints championship.

Neu finished second, Brian Strane Jr., who started sixth, placed third, Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill. finished fourth after starting third and Tim Brannam of Holiday Hills, Ill. finished fifth after starting fifth.

Justin Erickson of Plymouth won the 15-lap PDTR-MSA 360 Sprint Car B main.

Jake Neumann of New Berlin, Ill. captured the 10-lap IRA 410 Sprint Car B Main.

Trinity Uttech of New Berlin won the 10-lap Wisconsin wingLESS B main.

J.J. Hickle earned fast qualifier honors in the Bumper to Bumper IRA 410 Sprint Car division with a lap of 11.249 seconds.

Kevin Karnitz of West Bend recorded the fastest lap in the Akright Auto Plymouth Dirt Track Racing – Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car division by touring the third-mile clay oval in 12.194 seconds.

Mark Heinert turned in a lap of 14.517 seconds to claim the IRA Lightning Sprints fast qualifier award.

The 18th and final event of the 2023 campaign at The Plymouth Dirt Track, which was sponsored by Jensen Sales & Service, drew a season-high total of 117 cars, including a season-high 33 Akright Auto Plymouth Dirt Track Racing-Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Cars, 38 Bumper to Bumper IRA 410 Sprint Cars, 28 Autometer Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Cars and 18 IRA Lightning Sprints.

The 2023 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing Awards presentation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Racers Hall in Plymouth, Wis. starting at 7 p.m. The top three points finishers and special award winners in the 360 Sprint Car, Grand National, B Mod and Late Model divisions will be honored during the event.

The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds is located at 229 Fairview Drive in Plymouth, Wis. For more information, visit www.plymouthdtr.com or check out Plymouth Dirt Track Racing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

AKRIGHT AUTO PLYMOUTH DIRT TRACK RACING 360 SPRINT CARS

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 39S-Scotty Thiel [9]; 2. 98-Brandon McMullen [4]; 3. 35-Ben Schmidt [5]; 4. 69-Bill Taylor [1]; 5. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [8]; 6. 69S-TJ Smith [7]; 7. 85J-Logan Julien [13]; 8. 2-Chris Clayton [15]; 9. 16-Anthony Knierim [6]; 10. 10V-Matt VanderVere [10]; 11. 3-Justin Erickson [16]; 12. 44-Hayden Johnson [17]; 13. 51-Chris Larson [19]; 14. 11-Tony Wondra [11]; 15. 21H-TJ Haddy [14]; 16. 30-Doug Wondra [21]; 17. 66-Nick Daywalt [20]; 18. 52-Cody Schlafer [22]; 19. 6K-Kurt Davis [3]; 20. 12P-JJ Pagel [18]; 21. 4-Alex Pokorski [2]; 22. (DNF) 22B-Brandon Berth [12]

B Main (15 Laps): 1. 3-Justin Erickson [1]; 2. 44-Hayden Johnson [5]; 3. 12P-JJ Pagel [2]; 4. 51-Chris Larson [4]; 5. 66-Nick Daywalt [3]; 6. 30-Doug Wondra [6]; 7. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [9]; 8. 66T-Tristan Koenings [10]; 9. 53A-Spyder Akright [14]; 10. 54-Randy Post [8]; 11. 22-Greg Alt [7]; 12. 38-Ben Doak [11]; 13. (DNF) 7-Kristian Wagner [13]; 14. (DNF) 25-Kasey Schlafer [12]; 15. (DNS) 29J-Ralph Johnson; 16. (DNS) 26-Al Schlafer; 17. (DNS) 55S-Ryan Sawusch

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Knierim [1]; 2. 6K-Kurt Davis [2]; 3. 4-Alex Pokorski [4]; 4. 21H-TJ Haddy [3]; 5. 3-Justin Erickson [5]; 6. 30-Doug Wondra [6]; 7. 54-Randy Post [8]; 8. 7-Kristian Wagner [7]; 9. (DNS) 26-Al Schlafer

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 69S-TJ Smith [2]; 2. 98-Brandon McMullen [3]; 3. 35-Ben Schmidt [6]; 4. 44-Hayden Johnson [1]; 5. 66-Nick Daywalt [5]; 6. 52-Cody Schlafer [8]; 7. (DNF) 66T-Tristan Koenings [4]; 8. (DNF) 55S-Ryan Sawusch [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39S-Scotty Thiel [4]; 2. 53A-Paul Pokorski [1]; 3. 11-Tony Wondra [2]; 4. 85J-Logan Julien [3]; 5. 2-Chris Clayton [5]; 6. 22B-Brandon Berth [8]; 7. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [6]; 8. 38-Ben Doak [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [4]; 2. 69-Bill Taylor [1]; 3. 10V-Matt VanderVere [3]; 4. 51-Chris Larson [2]; 5. 12P-JJ Pagel [5]; 6. 22-Greg Alt [6]; 7. 25-Kasey Schlafer [8]; 8. (DNS) 29J-Ralph Johnson

Qualifying 1: 1. 4-Alex Pokorski, 12.238 [1]; 2. 21H-TJ Haddy, 12.249 [8]; 3. 6K-Kurt Davis, 12.269 [7]; 4. 16-Anthony Knierim, 12.326 [3]; 5. 3-Justin Erickson, 12.557 [5]; 6. 30-Doug Wondra, 12.740 [4]; 7. 7-Lance Fassbender, 13.203 [9]; 8. 54-Randy Post, 13.511 [2]; 9. 26-Al Schlafer, 14.590 [6]

Qualifying 2: 1. 66T-Tristan Koenings, 12.296 [1]; 2. 98-Brandon McMullen, 12.334 [3]; 3. 69S-TJ Smith, 12.376 [7]; 4. 44-Hayden Johnson, 12.506 [2]; 5. 66-Nick Daywalt, 12.602 [6]; 6. 35-Ben Schmidt, 12.704 [4]; 7. 52-Cody Schlafer, 15.020 [8]; 8. 55S-Ryan Sawusch, 15.043 [5]

Qualifying 3: 1. 39S-Scotty Thiel, 12.218 [3]; 2. 85J-Logan Julien, 12.275 [7]; 3. 11-Tony Wondra, 12.361 [5]; 4. 53A-Paul Pokorski, 12.484 [6]; 5. 2-Chris Clayton, 12.507 [2]; 6. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.560 [4]; 7. 38-Ben Doak, 13.204 [8]; 8. (DNS) 22B-Brandon Berth, 13.204

Qualifying 4: 1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.194 [3]; 2. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 12.447 [6]; 3. 51-Chris Larson, 12.528 [1]; 4. 69-Bill Taylor, 12.791 [7]; 5. 12P-JJ Pagel, 13.010 [5]; 6. 22-Greg Alt, 13.065 [4]; 7. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 13.386 [2]; 8. 25-Kasey Schlafer, 16.515 [8]

BUMPER TO BUMPER 410 SPRINT CARS

A Main (30 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog [1]; 2. 1-Brenham Crouch [5]; 3. 73-Scotty Thiel [6]; 4. 50-JJ Hickle [3]; 5. 10W-Mike Reinke [4]; 6. 25-Danny Schlafer [14]; 7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry [7]; 8. 2W-Scott Neitzel [8]; 9. 16C-Tylar Rankin [13]; 10. U2-Jack Vanderboom [15]; 11. 49-Josh Schneiderman [12]; 12. 21-Will Gerrits [16]; 13. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [19]; 14. 9K-Kyle Schuett [10]; 15. 23-Russel Borland [18]; 16. 47-Todd King [24]; 17. 3N-Jake Neuman [21]; 18. 13-Van Gurley Jr [23]; 19. 85M-Steve Meyer [22]; 20. 87A-Austin Hartmann [20]; 21. 16-Anthony Knierim [9]; 22. (DNF) 79-Blake Nimee [17]; 23. (DNF) 88M-Austin McCarl [2]; 24. (DNF) 26-Tyler Tischendorf [11]

B Main (10 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman [4]; 2. 85M-Steve Meyer [1]; 3. 13-Van Gurley Jr [3]; 4. 47-Todd King [5]; 5. 85J-Logan Julien [12]; 6. 4K-Kris Spitz [10]; 7. 25T-Travis Arenz [18]; 8. 99-Tyler Brabant [6]; 9. 14AJ-Ryan Zielski [9]; 10. 43-Jereme Schroeder [14]; 11. 7A-Will Armitage [8]; 12. 24-Scott Conger [16]; 13. 88-Chris Flick [13]; 14. 38-Allen Hafford [11]; 15. 17W-Dylan Winkel [15]; 16. 39V-William Huck [17]; 17. (DNF) 19CW-Ion Stear [7]; 18. (DNF) 68-Dave Uttech [2]

Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog [1]; 2. 50-JJ Hickle [2]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch [3]; 4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry [4]; 5. 16-Anthony Knierim [5]

Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. 88M-Austin McCarl [2]; 2. 10W-Mike Reinke [1]; 3. 73-Scotty Thiel [4]; 4. 2W-Scott Neitzel [3]; 5. 9K-Kyle Schuett [5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Brenham Crouch [1]; 2. 26-Tyler Tischendorf [2]; 3. 50-JJ Hickle [4]; 4. 16-Anthony Knierim [3]; 5. 79-Blake Nimee [5]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr [7]; 7. 47-Todd King [6]; 8. 14AJ-Ryan Zielski [8]; 9. 88-Chris Flick [9]; 10. 39V-William Huck [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry [1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 3. 16C-Tylar Rankin [3]; 4. U2-Jack Vanderboom [2]; 5. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [7]; 6. 85M-Steve Meyer [5]; 7. 19CW-Ion Stear [6]; 8. 38-Allen Hafford [8]; 9. 17W-Dylan Winkel [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88M-Austin McCarl [3]; 2. 49-Josh Schneiderman [2]; 3. 21-Will Gerrits [5]; 4. 23-Russel Borland [6]; 5. 10W-Mike Reinke [4]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman [7]; 7. 4K-Kris Spitz [8]; 8. 43-Jereme Schroeder [9]; 9. 25T-Travis Arenz [10]; 10. (DNS) 68-Dave Uttech

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Scotty Thiel [1]; 2. 25-Danny Schlafer [2]; 3. 2W-Scott Neitzel [4]; 4. 9K-Kyle Schuett [3]; 5. 87A-Austin Hartmann [6]; 6. 99-Tyler Brabant [7]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage [5]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien [8]; 9. 24-Scott Conger [9]

Qualifying A: 1. 50-JJ Hickle, 11.249 [1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.261 [4]; 3. 16-Anthony Knierim, 11.364 [10]; 4. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 11.396 [6]; 5. 26-Tyler Tischendorf, 11.471 [18]; 6. U2-Jack Vanderboom, 11.474 [13]; 7. 1-Brenham Crouch, 11.475 [5]; 8. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 11.511 [14]; 9. 79-Blake Nimee, 11.513 [16]; 10. 85M-Steve Meyer, 11.553 [8]; 11. 47-Todd King, 11.589 [7]; 12. 19CW-Ion Stear, 11.685 [17]; 13. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 11.690 [15]; 14. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.08 0[9]; 15. 14AJ-Ryan Zielski, 12.106 [11]; 16. 38-Allen Hafford, 12.180 [3]; 17. 88-Chris Flick, 12.369 [19]; 18. 17W-Dylan Winkel, 12.464 [12]; 19. 39V-William Huck, 12.471 [2]

Qualifying B: 1. 10W-Mike Reinke, 11.251 [15]; 2. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 11.286 [19]; 3. 88M-Austin McCarl, 11.351 [18]; 4. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 11.375 [5]; 5. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 11.396 [11]; 6. 25-Danny Schlafer, 11.408 [10]; 7. 68-Dave Uttech, 11.460 [7]; 8. 73-Scotty Thiel, 11.540 [2]; 9. 21-Will Gerrits, 11.616 [17]; 10. 7A-Will Armitage, 11.640 [14]; 11. 23-Russel Borland, 11.648 [12]; 12. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 11.696 [8]; 13. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.717 [6]; 14. 99-Tyler Brabant, 11.762 [13]; 15. 4K-Kris Spitz, 11.812 [4]; 16. 85J-Logan Julien, 11.823 [9]; 17. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.024 [1]; 18. 24-Scott Conger, 12.166 [16]; 19. 25T-Travis Arenz, 12.269 [3]

Hot Laps: 1. 88M-Austin McCarl, 11.596 [37]; 2. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 11.661 [30]; 3. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 11.724 [38]; 4. 10W-Mike Reinke, 11.740 [34]; 5. 23-Russel Borland, 11.744 [31]; 6. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 11.984 [24]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage, 12.010 [33]; 8. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.061 [21]; 9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.115 [14]; 10. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.213 [29]; 11. 1-Brenham Crouch, 12.235 [5]; 12. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 12.328 [15]; 13. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.400 [20]; 14. 50-JJ Hickle, 12.419 [1]; 15. 19CW-Ion Stear, 12.506 [17]; 16. U2-Jack Vanderboom, 12.517 [13]; 17. 21-Will Gerrits, 12.563 [36]; 18. 24-Scott Conger, 12.656 [35]; 19. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.682 [4]; 20. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.693 [26]; 21. 26-Tyler Tischendorf, 12.751 [18]; 22. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.773 [27]; 23. 99-Tyler Brabant, 12.775 [32]; 24. 38-Allen Hafford, 12.913 [3]; 25. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 12.935 [6]; 26. 79-Blake Nimee, 12.997 [16]; 27. 85J-Logan Julien, 13.078 [28]; 28. 47-Todd King, 13.118 [7]; 29. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.147 [9]; 30. 16-Anthony Knierim, 13.149 [10]; 31. 3N-Jake Neuman, 13.211 [25]; 32. 25T-Travis Arenz, 13.239 [22]; 33. 88-Chris Flick, 13.302 [19]; 34. 14AJ-Ryan Zielski, 13.323 [11]; 35. 85M-Steve Meyer, 13.368 [8]; 36. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.426 [23]; 37. 39V-William Huck, 14.171 [2]; 38. 17W-Dylan Winkel, 14.863 [12]

WISCONSIN WINGLESS SPRINT CARS

A Main (20 Laps): 1. 91-Jimmy Sivia [6]; 2. 7X-Ryan Marshall [4]; 3. 70-Chris Klemko [3]; 4. 50-Rusty Egan [1]; 5. 38-Allen Hafford [5]; 6. 24-Eric Wilke [9]; 7. 14Z-Ryan Zielski [7]; 8. 09-Clayton Rossmann [8]; 9. 40-Tim Cox [2]; 10. 0-John Fahl [10]; 11. 11D-Zach Raidart [15]; 12. 14AJ-Derek Crane [18]; 13. 57F-Tristan Furseth [13]; 14. 11-Austin Hansen [16]; 15. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse [14]; 16. 24J-Ralph Johnson [11]; 17. 17-Bryce Andrews [12]; 18. 41-Dennis Spitz [22]; 19. 4-Jordan Paulsen [24]; 20. 12-Shawn Swim [19]; 21. 29OG-Tom Eller [17]; 22. 7D-Josh Davidson [23]; 23. 99J-Seth Johnson [20]; 24. 7-Trinity Uttech [21]

B Main (10 Laps): 1. 7-Trinity Uttech [2]; 2. 41-Dennis Spitz [3]; 3. 7D-Josh Davidson [1]; 4. 4-Jordan Paulsen [8]; 5. 22-Greg Alt [7]; 6. 4G-George Gaertner III [4]; 7. 66-Will Lynn [5]; 8. (DNS) 4L-Lance Thompson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24J-Ralph Johnson [2]; 2. 57F-Tristan Furseth [3]; 3. 11D-Zach Raidart [7]; 4. 29OG-Tom Eller [5]; 5. 12-Shawn Swim [8]; 6. 7D-Josh Davidson [4]; 7. 41-Dennis Spitz [6]; 8. 66-Will Lynn [9]; 9. (DNF) 22-Greg Alt [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Bryce Andrews [2]; 2. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse [6]; 3. 11-Austin Hansen [4]; 4. 14AJ-Derek Crane [5]; 5. 99J-Seth Johnson [1]; 6. 7-Trinity Uttech [3]; 7. 4G-George Gaertner III [7]; 8. 4L-Lance Thompson [8]; 9. 4-Jordan Paulsen [9]

A-Feature Lock In Hot Laps: 1. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 13.738 [3]; 2. 14Z-Ryan Zielski, 13.796 [2]; 3. 24-Eric Wilke, 13.850 [9]; 4. 70-Chris Klemko, 13.889 [6]; 5. 50-Rusty Egan, 13.889 [8]; 6. 40-Tim Cox, 13.959 [7]; 7. 0-John Fahl, 14.030 [10]; 8. 38-Allen Hafford, 14.698 [4]; 9. (DNS) 09-Clayton Rossmann; 10. (DNS) 7X-Ryan Marshall

All Other Hot Laps: 1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse, 14.249 [11]; 2. 17-Bryce Andrews, 14.303 [2]; 3. 7-Trinity Uttech, 14.376 [18]; 4. 14AJ-Derek Crane, 14.447 [3]; 5. 4L-Lance Thompson, 14.514 [17]; 6. 99J-Seth Johnson, 14.544 [10]; 7. 11-Austin Hansen, 14.794 [8]; 8. 11D-Zach Raidart, 14.884 [14]; 9. 4G-George Gaertner III, 14.999 [7]; 10. 57F-Tristan Furseth, 15.040 [6]; 11. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 15.393 [13]; 12. 29OG-Tom Eller, 15.789 [5]; 13. 24J-Ralph Johnson, 15.996 [9]; 14. 41-Dennis Spitz, 16.013 [15]; 15. 12-Shawn Swim, 16.278 [16]; 16. 7D-Josh Davidson, 16.334 [4]; 17. 22-Greg Alt, 16.355 [1]; 18. 66-Will Lynn, 16.391 [12]

IRA LIGHTNING SPRINTS

A Main (20 Laps): 1. 55H-Mark Heinert [4]; 2. 16-Mike Neau [1]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane Jr [6]; 4. 18-Nick Petska [3]; 5. 74-Tim Brannam [5]; 6. 74M-Max Brannam [2]; 7. 87R-Josh Rehberg [12]; 8. 9-John Kirk [10]; 9. 63-Jacob Irwin [9]; 10. 17-Jordan Funderburk [16]; 11. 01-Ron Brannam [14]; 12. 0-Grant Harvey [13]; 13. 55X-Xander York [8]; 14. 23-Dominick Swierad [15]; 15. 33-Dakota Duncanson [17]; 16. (DNF) 18Q-Chris Quillman [7]; 17. (DNF) 6-Jeff Schmidt [11]; 18. (DNF) 7-Carl Stur t[18]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55H-Mark Heinert [4]; 2. 74-Tim Brannam [2]; 3. 74M-Max Brannam [3]; 4. 18Q-Chris Quillman [1]; 5. 63-Jacob Irwin [6]; 6. 0-Grant Harvey [8]; 7. 6-Jeff Schmidt [5]; 8. 23-Dominick Swierad [7]; 9. 33-Dakota Duncanson [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Brian Strane Jr [2]; 2. 18-Nick Petska [4]; 3. 16-Mike Neau [3]; 4. 9-John Kirk [6]; 5. 55X-Xander York [1]; 6. 87R-Josh Rehberg [5]; 7. 01-Ron Brannam [7]; 8. 17-Jordan Funderburk [8]; 9. (DNF) 7-Carl Sturt [9]

Qualifying: 1. 55H-Mark Heinert, 14.517 [18]; 2. 18-Nick Petska, 14.681 [13]; 3. 74M-Max Brannam, 14.903 [5]; 4. 16-Mike Neau, 15.236 [12]; 5. 74-Tim Brannam, 15.383 [7]; 6. 22S-Brian Strane Jr, 15.396 [6]; 7. 18Q-Chris Quillman, 15.438 [10]; 8. 55X-Xander York, 15.636 [17]; 9. 6-Jeff Schmidt, 15.701 [14]; 10. 87R-Josh Rehberg, 15.710 [15]; 11. 63-Jacob Irwin, 15.760 [3]; 12. 9-John Kirk, 15.892 [4]; 13. 23-Dominick Swierad, 16.208 [2]; 14. 01-Ron Brannam, 16.382 [8]; 15. 0-Grant Harvey, 16.547 [9]; 16. 17-Jordan Funderburk, 17.316 [1]; 17. 33-Dakota Duncanson, 24.124 [11]; 18. (DNS) 7-Carl Sturt