Frost Wins Feature at Simpson Speedway

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (December 27, 2023) — Tate Frost won the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria feature Wednesday night at Simpson Speedway. Cameron Waters, Jacob Smith, Corey McCullagh, and Bobby Daly rounded out the top five.
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, Victoria
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Feature:
1. T62-Tate Frost
2. V6-Cameron Waters
3. V72-Jacob Smith
4. V90-Corey McCullagh
5. V8-Bobby Daly
6. V25-Jack Lee
7. USA2-Justin Peck
8. V70-John Vogels
9. USA45-Riely Goodno
10. V9-Jordan Rae
11. V98-Peter Doukas
12. VA36-Ashley Cook
13. V35-Jamie Veal
14. VA22-Leigh Mugavin
15. VA88-Grant Stansfield
16. V83-Chris Solomon
17. NQ10-Jy Corbet
18. V11-Grant Anderson
19. V68-Brett Milburn
20. V92-Matthew Reed