Macedo Wins Opening Night of the Red Hot Summer Shootout

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 5, 2024) — Carson Macedo won the main event during the opening night of the Red Hot Summer Shootout Friday at Hi-Tec Oils Raceway. Macedo, from Lemoore, California, Macedo led all 30 laps of the feature event, holding off 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winner Brock Hallett by 0.581 seconds for the victory. Nicholas Whell, Ryan Newton, and Jordyn Charge rounded out the top five.
Red Hot Summer Shootout
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Friday, January 5, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. USA99-Carson Macedo
2. Q5-Brock Hallett
3. Q21-Nicholas Whell
4. Q66-Ryan Newton
5. V60-Jordyn Charge
6. Q17-Luke Oldfield
7. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
8. A1-Jock Goodyer
9. NQ10-Jy Corbet
10. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
11. USA25-Sheldon Haudenschild
12. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
13. N55-Jessie Attard
14. N16-Daniel Sayre
15. Q96-Harry Stewart
16. T33-Brody Appleby
17. Q91-Taylor Prosser
18. V98-Peter Doukas
19. T62-Tate Frost
20. USA78-Justin Peck