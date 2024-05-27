Scotty Neitzel Wins IRA main at Wilmot

From Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, May 25, 2024)–Beaver Dam’s Scotty Neitzel captured his second Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Founders Night 30-lap feature highlighting the 11th Annual program Presented by Body Craft at IRA’s original home track Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, May 25.

Neitzel broke a dry spell during his IRA starts thus far this season with a victory at a track which, admittedly, was not initially one of his favorites. “I had my first sprint car start here at Wilmot,” said Neitzel, who won the Founders Night Championship in 2021. “I have started having better luck here. The crew kept working on my setup and it was dialed in this time.”

Neitzel, who earlier won the third heat, started fourth taking the victory over second place Tyler Rankin of Coldwater, MI, who picked up a heat win also. Dash winner Blake Nimee of Oswego, IL, whose team is based in Pleasant Prairie, completed the podium finishers with third. Mike Reinke of Howards Grove improved from ninth to fourth. Heat winner Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls came up from 10th to fifth. Jordan Goldsberry of Springfield, IL was the hard charger going from 22nd to seventh.

Memorial Day weekend featured an all open wheel spectacular highlighted by the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association(IRA) Outlaw Sprint Series Founders Night Presented By Body Craft of Antioch, IL. The IRA was originally founded at Wilmot over 50 years ago by Whitey Harris, and the late Ray Toft and Junior Dodd.

This year marks the 11th Founders Night held at Wilmot commemorating where it all began. Past Founders Night feature winners include Dale Blaney in 2014 and 2015; Bill Balog in 2016, 2017 and 2020; Jake Blackhurst in 2018; Jeremy Schultz in 2019; Scott Nietzel in 2021; Danny Schlafer in 2022; and Brenham Crouch in 2023. Who will add their name to the perennial trophy sponsored by Southeastern Wisconsin Short Track Hall of Fame and displayed at the Hall following the race each year?

Tristan Furseth of Cambridge with a stellar career in kart racing with numerous wins, captured his first AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprints Powered by Gandrud Performance 20-lap feature win. WingLess competitors earned double points for the event as they got traveling IRA series as well as Wilmot’s Catalyst Exhibits WingLESS season championship points.

Furseth powered past race leader Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL on the final lap of the 20-lap main. The two engaged in a wheel to wheel battle throughout the final four circuits after the last caution appeared. Furseth won by less than a car length at the checkereds. Egan was second. Fast qualifier John Fahl of Brown Deer took third. Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL fourth. Zach Raidart of Gurnee, IL fifth.

Brian Strane Jr., 14-years-old, of Paris won his first 20-lap 11-75 IRA Lightning Sprints feature at Wilmot, and second with the series this year having won at Sycamore earlier this month.

Strane had his hands full with past champion and fast qualifier Mark Heinert of Waukesha was runner-up in the hotly contested main. Heat winner Nick Petska of Spring Grove, IL, another past champion, was third. Jordan Funderburk of Wadsworth, IL came home a career best fourth. Pleasant Prairie’s Mike Neau, another past champion, was fifth.

Wilmot Raceway on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds takes a week off from oval track action as the Monster Truck Throwdown invades the facility on Saturday, June 1. Tickets and information are available at WILMOTMONSTERTRUCKS.COM. Freestyle motorcross, Monster Truck rides along with a free track party planned. World-renown Monster Truck stars and machines including the father-son duo of Jon Zimmer Sr. and Junior driving Terminal Velocity is scheduled. Athena Kozel, in her rookie season, will be behind the wheel of Lil Miss Dangerous. Wilmot Raceway and the Kenosha County Fair lease the facility to Monster Truck Throwdown.

Action on the 3/8-mile banked oval resumes on Saturday, June 8 with Family Night Checkered Flag Giveaway featuring 11-75 IRA Lightning Sprints, Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints Powered by Gandrud Performance earning Catalyst Exhibits Wilmot points as well, plus B&L Office Furniture powered by Great American Tire & Auto Repair Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars and Liftpro Powered By Gandrud Chevrolet/Hepfner Racing Products Wings 604 Crate Engine Winged Sprint Cars.

Grandstands open at 5 pm with on track activity at 5:30 pm followed by racing at 6:45 pm. Grandstand admission is $15.00 for everyone ages 13 & Over, ages 12 & under admitted free. Pits open at 3 pm with all pit passes $30.00. For updates phone track side race line 262-862-2090 or check official website wilmotraceway.com or track Facebook page.

Coming up Friday, June 14 is Badger Truck & Tractor Pull with Combine Demolition Derby. Bumper to Bumper IRA Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars return highlighting Father’s Day Spectacular Saturday, June 15 plus WingLESS Sprints, Unified Street Stocks and Bandits.

Advance tickets for June 8, 14 and 15 are available on the track website.

