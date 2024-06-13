Bacon best at Bridgeport in Night #2 of Eastern Storm

Swedesboro, New Jersey (June 12,2024)- Brady Bacon led all 30 laps at Bridgeport Motorsports Park Wednesday evening enroute to the 17th USAC Eastern Storm feature. Bacon was followed by Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant, Robert Ballou and Mitchell Moles

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 12, 2024 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey – 17th USAC Eastern Storm – 4/10-Mile Dirt Oval

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.685 (New Track Record); 2. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-14.746; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.871; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-14.898; 5. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-14.966; 6. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.989; 7. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-14.992; 8. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-14.992; 9. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-14.994; 10. Alex Bright, 27, Heffner-15.004; 11. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-15.052; 12. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.173; 13. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-15.213; 14. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-15.351; 15. Jake Swanson, 2B, 2B Racing-15.364; 16. Jadon Rogers, 17GP, Dutcher-15.392; 17. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-15.472; 18. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-15.546; 19. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-15.558; 20. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-15.564; 21. Steven Drevicki, 19, Drevicki-15.584; 22. Korbyn Hayslett, 1H, Hayslett-15.600; 23. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-15.861; 24. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-15.995.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. Alex Bright, 4. Mitchel Moles, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Korbyn Hayslett, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Logan Seavey. 2:05.686

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Anton Hernandez, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Carson Garrett, 6. C.J. Leary, 7. Charles Davis Jr., 8. Tom Harris. 2:03.436 (New Track Record)

T.J. FORGED / CAR IQ THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Steven Drevicki, 7. Hunter Maddox, 8. Briggs Danner. 2:06.634

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (1), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Robert Ballou (8), 5. Mitchel Moles (6), 6. C.J. Leary (5), 7. Kyle Cummins (10), 8. Anton Hernandez (7), 9. Ricky Lewis (12), 10. Joey Amantea (16), 11. Carson Garrett (2), 12. Matt Westfall (9), 13. Daison Pursley (15), 14. Jadon Rogers (14), 15. Logan Seavey (23), 16. Jake Swanson (13), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (18), 18. Chase Stockon (17), 19. Korbyn Hayslett (20), 20. Tom Harris (21), 21. Steven Drevicki (19), 22. Alex Bright (11), 23. Briggs Danner (24), 24. Hunter Maddox (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Brady Bacon.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1179, 2-C.J. Leary-1152, 3-Brady Bacon-1127, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1122, 5-Daison Pursley-1092, 6-Robert Ballou-990, 7-Justin Grant-979, 8-Kyle Cummins-976, 9-Mitchel Moles-976, 10-Jake Swanson-964.

USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-155, 2-C.J. Leary-135, 3-Robert Ballou-128, 4-Mitchel Moles-119, 5-Carson Garrett-113, 6-Kyle Cummins-107, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-104, 8-Briggs Danner-103, 9-Daison Pursley-103, 10-Justin Grant-99.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-94, 2-Logan Seavey-93, 3-Robert Ballou-86, 4-C.J. Leary-81, 5-Joey Amantea-71, 6-Justin Grant-58, 7-Brady Bacon-54, 8-Kyle Cummins-51, 9-Carson Garrett-50, 10-Matt Westfall-48.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 13, 2024 – Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania – 17th USAC Eastern Storm – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Kyle Cummins (15.164)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (14.685)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Matt Westfall

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Anton Hernandez

T.J. Forged / Car IQ Third Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Irvin King Hard Charger: Logan Seavey (23rd to 15th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Anton Hernandez