Ryan Timms Takes Huset’s Checkers

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 16, 2024) – Ryan Timms, Nate Barger and Tim Dann each earned their first feature win of the season at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Goodin Company Night.

Kerry Madsen paced the field for the opening 20 laps of the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event. Seventh-starting Timms found something in the middle of the track midway through the race and rocketed forward, advancing from sixth to third on Lap 16 and sliding Tim Kaeding for second place on Lap 17. Timms closed to within a couple of car lengths of Madsen in traffic before something happened to Madsen’s car as he got over the cushion and into the wall in turn one on Lap 21.

Timms inherited the lead after the accident, which he also caught a little bit of contact in with his right rear as Madsen’s car flipped. That didn’t slow Timms as he led the remainder of the race, which included a green-white-checkered finish, to become the sixth different winner in six division races this season.

“It was so awesome,” he said. “I love coming here. I’m super happy to be back. Once I pulled the seven in the redraw I knew I had a chance at winning, but it was a lot more slim. I caught up to Kerry there and the curb was real solid and ledgy and it got him. I have no idea how I didn’t get caught up in that. I thought he landed on my car. I’m super fortunate there.”

Kaeding advanced from sixth to a runner-up result for his second podium of the season at the track.

“We had a good race track,” he said. “You get up on the top and let ‘er eat. Ryan got ahead of us when I got into the fence a couple of times.”

Scott Bogucki charged from 10 th to a Huset’s Speedway season-best outing of third place.

“The guys gave me a great race car,” he said. “For the first five or six laps I was a little worried. I found the bottom and started getting some momentum and found third.”

Chase Randall finished fourth and Justin Henderson was fifth after a last-lap pass.

Madsen set quick time during qualifying before the heat races were won by Tim Estenson, Timms, Brian Brown and Scott Winters. Brendan Mullen was the B Main winner.

Barger led the final 17 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature to garner his first career sprint car win at the track. He is now the sixth different winner in as many races at Huset’s Speedway this season.

“You kinda had to lay it all out there,” he said. “We had some good track conditions and I looked like I knew what I was doing for a change. It’s been a long time trying. We’re going to drink a beer and have a good time.”

The race got off to a slow start with two red flags and two additional cautions within the first three laps. However, it went non-stop for the remainder of the race as Jacob Peterson rallied from 11 th to second. Tyler Rabenberg hustled from 10 th to third with Dominic Dobesh, who led the first three laps, placing fourth. Casey Abbas scored a fifth-place result.

Corbin Erickson, Matt Johnson, Dobesh, Barger and Ramsie Shoenrock each posted a heat race triumph. The B Mains were won by Koby Werkmeister and Nick Barger.

Dann was out front for all 18 laps to capture his first Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph of the season.

Matt Steuerwald ran a close second throughout much of the race before points leader J.J. Zebell, who started 11th, powered into the runner-up position on Lap 17. Zebell drove to the rear of Dann’s car entering turn one on the last lap, but he came up a couple of car lengths shy of the victory as the checkered flag was waved.

“That was fun,” Dann said. “I was just trying to hit the bottom and not mess up. I knew Matt was probably going to be right there and I was just trying to hit my marks. This is fun. We’ve been really good here this year.”

Steuerwald rounded out the podium with Dan Jensen finishing fourth and 12th-starting Zach Olivier fifth.

Steuerwald, Shaun Taylor and Tracy Halouska were the heat race winners.

Huset’s Speedway hosts one of the biggest weeks in short track racing this week with the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle running Wednesday and Thursday before the BillionAuto.com High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS on Friday and Saturday with the winner of the finale earning $250,000. All four nights feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

GOODIN COMPANY NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 16, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (7); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (6); 3. 10-Scott Bogucki (10); 4. 2KS-Chase Randall (8); 5. 83-Justin Henderson (5); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (15); 8. 21-Brian Brown (9); 9. 14T-Tim Estenson (12); 10. 22-Riley Goodno (18); 11. 11M-Brendan Mullen (21); 12. 09-Matt Juhl (13); 13. 16-Skylar Prochaska (3); 14. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (24); 15. 95-Tyler Drueke (23); 16. 83JR-Sam Henderson (20); 17. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (14); 18. 14H-Scott Winters (11); 19. 17B-Ryan Bickett (25); 20. 44-Chris Martin (22); 21. 81-Stuart Snyder (19); 22. 74N-Luke Nellis (16); 23. (DNF) 64-Andy Pake (2); 24. (DNF) 55-Kerry Madsen (1); 25. (DNF) 1A-Jacob Allen (17).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 2. 44-Chris Martin (1); 3. 95-Tyler Drueke (4); 4. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (6); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (9); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (5); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8); 9. 22W-Aaron Werner (7); 10. 78-Bill Wagner (10).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (3); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 5. 1A-Jacob Allen (5); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 7. 44-Chris Martin (6); 8. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (2); 2. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (1); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 4. 2KS-Chase Randall (3); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram (6); 7. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (7); 8. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown (2); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. 10-Scott Bogucki (3); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 6. 81-Stuart Snyder (5); 7. 22W-Aaron Werner (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14H-Scott Winters (2); 2. 74N-Luke Nellis (1); 3. 64-Andy Pake (3); 4. 16-Skylar Prochaska (4); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke (7); 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson (5); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.111 (11); 2. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.129 (22); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.139 (1); 4. 16-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.187 (27); 5. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.203 (25); 6. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:11.213 (18); 7. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.234 (3); 8. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.245 (8); 9. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.270 (23); 10. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.277 (4); 11. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.302 (10); 12. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.351 (19); 13. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.366 (21); 14. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.367 (2); 15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.375 (14); 16. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.409 (20); 17. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:11.417 (6); 18. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.425 (26); 19. 81-Stuart Snyder, 00:11.445 (24); 20. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.459 (9); 21. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.467 (15); 22. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.469 (7); 23. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.487 (16); 24. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.496 (29); 25. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.505 (12); 26. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.531 (28); 27. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.599 (13); 28. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.616 (30); 29. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.695 (17); 30. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:12.186 (5).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 40-Tim Dann (2); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (11); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (8); 5. 71-Zach Olivier (12); 6. 64-Cory Yeigh (14); 7. 99-Ryan DeBoer (1); 8. 3M-Brett Martin (17); 9. 83-Nick Janssen (6); 10. 55-John Hoing (16); 11. 1X-Aaron Foote (15); 12. 21-Ron Howe (18); 13. 9-Kyle DeBoer (13); 14. (DNF) 2-Shaun Taylor (5); 15. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 16. (DNF) 51-Billy Prouty (7); 17. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (9); 18. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (10).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (2); 2. 51-Billy Prouty (3); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (5); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 5. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 6. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (4).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Shaun Taylor (3); 2. 40-Tim Dann (2); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 4. 99-Ryan DeBoer (1); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 6. 55-John Hoing (4).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 2. 83-Nick Janssen (3); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (4); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (1); 6. 3M-Brett Martin (5).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 98-Nate Barger (2); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (11); 3. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (10); 4. 9-Dominic Dobesh (1); 5. 17V-Casey Abbas (8); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (13); 7. 30-Matt Johnson (5); 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister (16); 9. 18-Corbin Erickson (6); 10. 9A-Hunter Hanson (18); 11. 81-Jared Jansen (19); 12. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (21); 13. 14-Nick Barger (17); 14. 28-Nicholas Winter (15); 15. 56-Bill Johnson (20); 16. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (3); 17. 62J-Jay Masur (4); 18. 97-Jackson Weber (12); 19. (DNF) 32-Trefer Waller (7); 20. (DNF) 17D-Dillon Bickett (9); 21. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (14).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (2); 2. 9A-Hunter Hanson (1); 3. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 4. 03-Shayle Bade (7); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 7. 1R-Zach Patterson (11); 8. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (9); 9. 23A-Aydin Lloyd (5); 10. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (10); 11. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (8); 12. (DNS) 57-Kyle Magnuson.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (2); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (1); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 5. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7); 6. 48-Cole Olson (4); 7. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (10); 8. 13G-Gaige Weldon (9); 9. 67-Dan Carsrud (5); 10. 55R-Ryan Serrao (8); 11. 28G-Gracyn Masur (12); 12. (DNF) 35X-Jeff Lackey (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 2. 62J-Jay Masur (2); 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson (4); 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson (6); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 7. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (8); 8. (DNS) 88-Nate Thelen.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Johnson (2); 2. 17V-Casey Abbas (4); 3. 97-Jackson Weber (1); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 5. 23A-Aydin Lloyd (3); 6. 03-Shayle Bade (7); 7. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (5); 8. 1R-Zach Patterson (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Dominic Dobesh (1); 2. 32-Trefer Waller (3); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 4. 56-Bill Johnson (6); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 6. 45-Monty Ferriera (5); 7. 55R-Ryan Serrao (8); 8. (DNF) 57-Kyle Magnuson (2).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Nate Barger (1); 2. 18R-Tyler Rabenberg (6); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (2); 4. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 5. 48-Cole Olson (4); 6. 23-Brandon Bosma (7); 7. 13G-Gaige Weldon (5); 8. (DNF) 35X-Jeff Lackey (8).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (1); 2. 17D-Dillon Bickett (5); 3. 28-Nicholas Winter (2); 4. 14-Nick Barger (4); 5. 67-Dan Carsrud (3); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 7. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (7); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8).