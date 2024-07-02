Ion Stear wins first ever winged sprint feature at Wilmot. WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINTS FESTIVAL NEXT JULY 11-13

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Monday, July 1, 2024)–

A trio of first time winners in 2024 highlighted Wilmot Raceway’s Independence Holiday Spectacular Car Load and Fireworks Night Monday, July 1.Ion Stear of Hebron, IL captured his first winged sprint car main leading flag to flag in the 20-lap LiftPro powered by Gandrud Chevrolet – Hepfner Racing Products Series 604 Engine Winged Sprint Car feature. It was not without a momentary scare for Stear.With 13 laps remaining a tangle in turn two saw a red flag briefly come out which Stear saw and stopped in turn one. The race stayed yellow, with Stear receiving his front spot back as he had safely brought the car to a halt in turn two just prior to the incident scene.A final caution five laps from the finish saw Stear able to fend off the late runs by Tommy Sexton of Twin Lakes who came across second. Greg Olsen of Round Lake Heights, IL was third. C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, IL fourth. Trevor’s Ellie Hensley a career best Wilmot finish of fifth.“This means a lot because of all of the long hours and hard work by my family, crew, these fans who came out on a rescheduled week night, everyone,” said an emotional Stear in victory lane. “I knew Tommy (Sexton) was coming, but just stuck with my lines my coach had taught me to run. This is fantastic. I will enjoy the fireworks even more now.”Scott Kuxhouse of Antioch, IL, a second generation driver in his first full-season of Wisconsin AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance/Wilmot Catalyst Exhibits WingLESS Sprints, captured his first-ever Wilmot 20-lap feature win and his second of his career in the series after having won at Angel Park Speedway on June 2.Kenosha’s Bryce Andrews took the initial lead in the main, weathering a caution two laps in. During a long green flag run, Kuxhouse powered into the lead using the outside coming out of turn two with a dozen laps remaining. The race stayed green until a caution flew with six laps remaining.On the next lap, the red flew for a three-car tangle in turn three. Kuxhouse stuck to his line to become the fourth different wingLESS sprint feature winner at Wilmot in as many races thus far this season. Veteran John Fahl came on to get second during the closing laps. Eric Wilke of Genesee took the final podium spot in third, moving up from 14th original starting spot edging out fourth place Andrews by less than a car length at the checkered. Racine’s Derek Crane was fifth.“This was huge, finally getting the win here at Wilmot,” said Kuxhouse, joined by his family including his dad, Scott, a mult-time Wilmot champion, in victory lane. “I had to thank all of my crew and family before I came over here. It was a fun race on a racy track. I have to thank all of my sponsors and everyone, including these awesome fans, coming out on a weeknight.”Miles Doherty of Iowa, seriously injured in a qualifying flip on Father’s Day weekend June 15, was warmly greeted by fans as he returned to Wilmot with his dad, family and car owner. “I had to come to thank these great fans for all of the support I’ve received,” Doherty, 15-years-old, prior to calling the WingLESS feature on the PA then joining Kuxhouse in the victory lane presentation. “It has meant a lot. We’ll be sidelined for about six months according to the doctors, but that’ll be just in time for Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. That’s the goal.”Rick Zifko of Aurora, IL became the third different in as many outings for the B&L Office Furniture of Kenosha powered by Great American Tire & Auto Repair of Kenosha and Lindenhurst, IL Bandit 4-cylinder stock cars 20-lap feature winner at Wilmot this season. Zifko overtook early race leader David McKellips of Mt. Pleasant with four laps to go after a caution with 8 laps left closed the field.D. McKellips took second in a three-way battle for runner-up to the finish. Ryan Andrews of Woodstock, IL was third. Salem’s Austin Orth fourth. Kenosha’s Craig Kreuser fifth.“This track was great to run on,” said Zifko. “I could put the car anywhere and it would stick. These drivers are fun to run with. I can’t wait to get back here on August 3 for the Candy Drop Night.”Next up for Wilmot Raceway is the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars in the Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Memorial 3-day festival Thursday thru Saturday, July 11-13, with two full programs of racing on Friday and Saturday nights.WingLESS Sprints round out the program each night.In addition to on track action, off track events and activities are planned each day. Food and music will be available along with an assortment of family centered fun. Music will be held each night with a DJ on Thursday and bands both Friday and Saturday in post-race concerts.The Kenosha County Fair/Wilmot Raceway World of Outlaws weekend activities begin on Thursday, July 11 with a fish fry by Twisted Quisine Catering 5 until 8 p.m.(or while supplies last), yard games along with Wilmot Raceway Grill and The Garage open for food and beverages. Music provided by Nick Gz 5:30-9:30 p.m. This event is open to the public as well as campers.On Friday, July 12 will feature baked goods at the Wilmot Raceway Grill 7 until 9 a.m. Lunch will be available 1 until 5 p.m. at Raceway Grill with The Garage open. A scavenger hunt for youngsters is planned. Pits open at 2 p.m. with grandstands opening at 4 p.m.Nashville recording artist Eli Agler & The Faster Horses will perform a concert commencing 30 minutes following conclusion of the race program.Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup Pancake Breakfast at $10 per person ages 7 and over. Campers receive 4 complimentary pancake breakfast tickets.Bill Balog, originally from Alaska now calling Hartland, Wis. home, World of Outlaws Rookie contender, 2023 Wilmot Raceway 410 Winged Sprint Car Champion, and 10-time IRA Winged Sprint Car Champion will have his car on display and sign autographs 8 until 9 a.m. Saturday.Balog is slated to be a guest on the Let’s Go Racing Motorsports Report podcast hosted by Mike Babicz 6-7 pm Wednesday, July 3 on 216TheNet and Let’s Go Racing Facebook Live plus 216 Creator Studio YouTube.Wilmot Raceway Grill and The Garage will be open serving lunch and beverages 2 until 5 p.m.Pits open at 2 p.m. with grandstands at 4 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with qualifying at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.Best Dressed Race Gear Contest will be held when stands open Saturday.Red Rock It Band will perform a concert 30 minutes following conclusion of the race program on Saturday.For ticket or pit pass information, contact SLS promotions which is leasing the facility for the race event at slspromotions.com or 815-344-2023. For Festival updates check wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.