Grant Wins Indiana Sprint Week Feature at Haubstadt

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 3, 2024 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-13.193; 2. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.197; 3. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-13.345; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-13.380; 5. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-13.381; 6. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-13.391; 7. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-13.431; 8. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.463; 9. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-13.487; 10. Adyn Schmidt, 12s, Schmidt-13.538; 11. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-13.578; 12. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-13.610; 13. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.630; 14. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.689; 15. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-13.779; 16. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.798; 17. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-13.810; 18. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.843; 19. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-13.849; 20. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-13.860; 21. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-13.862; 22. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-13.883; 23. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-13.898; 24. Reed Whitney, 87, Whitney-13.900; 25. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.915; 26. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-13.960; 27. Carson Short, 21m, Edwards-14.029; 28. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-14.082; 29. Dustin Beck, 75, Hensen/Rupp-14.114; 30. Collin Ambrose, 36, Ambrose-14.169; 31. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-14.202; 32. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-14.238; 33. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-14.256; 34. Stan Beadles, 84, Beadles-14.313; 35. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-14.317; 36. Michael Daugherty, 3.14, Daugherty-14.414; 37. Sam Scott, 7s, Scott-14.498; 38. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-14.730; 39. Nathan Seale, 1s, Seale-14.751; 40. Colton Booten, 2J, Pritchett-14.827; 41. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-NT; 42. Kendall Ruble, 17, Ruble-NT.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Garrett, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Jadon Rogers, 4. Brandon Mattox, 5. Charles Davis Jr., 6. Briggs Danner, 7. Dustin Beck, 8. Braydon Cromwell, 9. Hunter Maddox, 10. Sam Scott, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. NT
ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Adyn Schmidt, 6. Harley Burns, 7. Xavier Doney, 8. Stan Beadles, 9. Kyle Shipley, 10. Collin Ambrose. 2:15.116
T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Brady Short, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Carson Short, 5. J.J. Hughes, 6. Daison Pursley, 7. Aric Gentry, 8. Rylan Gray, 9. Kayla Roell, 10. Nathan Seale. 2:18.327
CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Kale Drake, 4. Donny Brackett, 5. Matt Westfall, 6. Reed Whitney, 7. Kobe Simpson, 8. Troy Carey, 9. Colton Booten, 10. Michael Daugherty. 2:17.027
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Aric Gentry, 5. Reed Whitney, 6. Harley Burns, 7. Kobe Simpson, 8. Dustin Beck, 9. Kayla Roell, 10. Rylan Gray, 11. Braydon Cromwell, 12. Nathan Seale, 13. Sam Scott, 14. Troy Carey, 15. Hunter Maddox, 16. Michael Daugherty, 17. Stan Beadles, 18. Xavier Doney, 19. Colton Booten, 20. Kyle Shipley. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Mitchel Moles (6), 3. Logan Seavey (4), 4. Kyle Cummins (13), 5. Daison Pursley (8), 6. Brady Bacon (12), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (24), 8. Shane Cottle (15), 9. Jadon Rogers (5), 10. Chase Stockon (18), 11. Robert Ballou (14), 12. Brady Short (10), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Carson Short (23), 15. Donny Brackett (20), 16. Charles Davis Jr. (17), 17. Kale Drake (11), 18. Adyn Schmidt (9), 19. C.J. Leary (3), 20. Carson Garrett (1), 21. J.J. Hughes (21), 22. Briggs Danner (7), 23. Aric Gentry (19), 24. Brandon Mattox (22). NT
**Kendall Ruble flipped during practice. Kevin Thomas Jr. flipped during qualifying. Xavier Doney flipped during the semi. C.J. Leary flipped on lap 25 of the feature.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-18 Justin Grant, Laps 19-20 Mitchel Moles, Laps 21-30 Justin Grant.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2182, 2-Brady Bacon-2074, 3-Daison Pursley-1947, 4-C.J. Leary-1918, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1865, 6-Mitchel Moles-1858, 7-Robert Ballou-1817, 8-Kyle Cummins-1777, 9-Justin Grant-1712, 10-Carson Garrett-1451.
NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-469, 2-Brady Bacon-423, 3-Kyle Cummins-416, 4-Mitchel Moles-379, 5-Daison Pursley-367, 6-Robert Ballou-323, 7-Briggs Danner-321, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-317, 9-Shane Cottle-299, 10-C.J. Leary-290.
USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-146, 2-Logan Seavey-139, 3-Robert Ballou-126, 4-C.J. Leary-106, 5-Kyle Cummins-105, 6-Justin Grant-95, 7-Chase Stockon-94, 8-Joey Amantea-89, 9-Brady Bacon-87, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-87.
USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-52, 2-Shane Cottle-48, 3-Kyle Cummins-40, 4-Brady Bacon-40, 5-Logan Seavey-34, 6-Chase Stockon-31, 7-Anton Hernandez-29, 8-Ricky Lewis-28, 9-Daison Pursley-26, 10-Chance Crum-26.
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 4, 2024 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing / Bob & Sheldon Kinser Memorial
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Kevin Thomas Jr. (13.068)
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Briggs Danner (13.193)
Spire Motorsports 7th Fastest Qualifier: C.J. Leary
Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Carson Garrett
Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles
T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: C.J. Leary
Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Justin Grant
Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Daison Pursley
J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Kevin Thomas Jr. (24th to 7th)
Spire Motorsports 7th Place Feature Finisher: Kevin Thomas Jr.
ProSource Hard Work: Kevin Thomas Jr.
Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Kevin Thomas Jr.
Sam McGhee Motorsports Hard Luck Award: Xavier Doney