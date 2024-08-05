Danner Wins Sprint Week Finale; Seavey Wins Sprint Week Title

BLOOMINGTON, IN (August 4, 2024) — Briggs Danner won the final round of the 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing as part of the Bob & Sheldon Kinser Memorial Sunday night at Bloomington Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series. Danner took the lead from Daison Pursley with 10 laps to go and held on for the victory. Pursley, Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr, and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.

Logan Seavey was able to overcome a flip on lap 11 of the main event, making repairs with the assistance of multiple crews, to secure a 15th place finish to win the overall Indiana Sprint Week title.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 4, 2024 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing / Bob & Sheldon Kinser Memorial

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.755; 2. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-11.802; 3. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-11.922; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-11.940; 5. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-11.996; 6. Max Adams, 63, F & F-12.009; 7. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.016; 8. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.039; 9. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.055; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.108; 11. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.118; 12. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.128; 13. Logan Calderwood, 4J, Ford-12.135; 14. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.157; 15. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-12.166; 16. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-12.194; 17. Stephen Schnapf, 39F, Three Chet’s-12.247; 18. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-12.252; 19. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-12.266; 20. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-12.271; 21. Frankie Guerrini, G3, F & F-12.337; 22. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.338; 23. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-12.375; 24. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-12.383; 25. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.396; 26. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-12.403; 27. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-12.438; 28. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-12.443; 29. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-12.458; 30. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-12.545; 31. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.592; 32. Weston Gorham, 71w, Gorham-12.626; 33. Daniel Whitley, 04, Burton-12.653; 34. Sam Hinds, 71H, Hinds-12.669; 35. Matt Thompson, 26T, Thompson-12.735; 36. Evan Mosley, 27, Barkdull-12.738; 37. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.782; 38. Todd Moule, 26AU, Moule-12.992; 39. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.056.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Mitchel Moles, 5. Frankie Guerrini, 6. Daniel Whitley, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Gabriel Gilbert, 9. Stephen Schnapf, 10. Logan Calderwood. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Matt Westfall, 3. Joey Amantea, 4. Brayden Fox, 5. Sam Hinds, 6. Ricky Lewis, 7. Max Adams, 8. Todd Moule, 9. Chance Crum, 10. Kale Drake. NT

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Hunter Maddox, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Anton Hernandez, 7. Carson Garrett, 8. Matt Thompson, 9. Kyle Shipley, 10. Troy Carey. NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Rylan Gray, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Weston Gorham, 7. Kobe Simpson, 8. Evan Mosley, 9. Harley Burns. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Max Adams, 3. Weston Gorham, 4. Kobe Simpson, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Kale Drake, 7. Gabriel Gilbert, 8. Todd Moule, 9. Matt Thompson, 10. Troy Carey, 11. Evan Mosley, 12. Logan Calderwood, 13. Anton Hernandez, 14. Kyle Shipley, 15. Daniel Whitley, 16. Carson Garrett, 17. Harley Burns. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Briggs Danner (2), 2. Daison Pursley (3), 3. Brady Bacon (6), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 5. Rylan Gray (1), 6. C.J. Leary (9), 7. Mitchel Moles (20), 8. Chase Stockon (13), 9. Shane Cottle (15), 10. Justin Grant (12), 11. Jadon Rogers (19), 12. Ricky Lewis (10), 13. Max Adams (11), 14. Kobe Simpson (22), 15. Logan Seavey (5), 16. Robert Ballou (14), 17. Hunter Maddox (8), 18. Joey Amantea (21), 19. Kyle Cummins (4), 20. Matt Westfall (18), 21. Kale Drake (25-P), 22. Sam Hinds (24), 23. Brayden Fox (16), 24. Frankie Guerrini (17), 25. Weston Gorham (23). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Briggs Danner, Laps 11-19 Daison Pursley, Laps 20-30 Briggs Danner.

**Chance Crum flipped during the second heat. Carson Garrett flipped during the semi. Logan Seavey flipped on lap 11 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2225, 2-Brady Bacon-2150, 3-Daison Pursley-2024, 4-C.J. Leary-1981, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1934, 6-Mitchel Moles-1915, 7-Robert Ballou-1855, 8-Kyle Cummins-1809, 9-Justin Grant-1762, 10-Carson Garrett-1461.

FINAL NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-512, 2-Brady Bacon-499, 3-Kyle Cummins-448, 4-Daison Pursley-444, 5-Mitchel Moles-436, 6-Briggs Danner-395, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-386, 8-Robert Ballou-361, 9-C.J. Leary-353, 10-Shane Cottle-351.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-147, 2-Logan Seavey-139, 3-Robert Ballou-126, 4-C.J. Leary-109, 5-Kyle Cummins-105, 6-Chase Stockon-99, 7-Justin Grant-97, 8-Joey Amantea-92, 9-Brady Bacon-90, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-90.

FINAL USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-58, 2-Shane Cottle-54, 3-Brady Bacon-46, 4-Kyle Cummins-41, 5-Mitchel Moles-40, 6-Chase Stockon-38, 7-Logan Seavey-37, 8-Daison Pursley-31, 9-Jadon Rogers-30, 10-Anton Hernandez-29.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 15, 2024 – Red Hill Raceway – Sumner, Illinois – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval – Salute to Levi Jones

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Carson Garrett (11.846)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Brady Bacon (11.755)

Spire Motorsports 7th Fastest Qualifier: Briggs Danner

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Hunter Maddox

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Ricky Lewis

J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Mitchel Moles (20th to 7th)

Spire Motorsports 7th Place Feature Finisher: Mitchel Moles

ProSource Hard Work: Sam Hinds

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Rylan Gray

Sam McGhee Motorsports Hard Luck Award: Daniel Whitley