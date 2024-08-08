Cole Macedo and TwoC Racing Team Up for World of Outlaws Effort in 2025

(August 8, 2024) — Cole Macedo and TwoC Racing announced on Thursday they are teaming up to compete on the entire World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series circuit for the 2025 season. TwoC Racing’s former driver Wayne Johnson, who recently announced his retirement from driving, will serve as the team’s crew chief for car owner Todd Car.

For Macedo, the opportunity completes a lifelong dream of competing on the World of Outlaws circuit, a dream he is familiar with as his brother Carson is a full-time competitor with the Outlaws driving for Jason Johnson Racing.

Macedo, from Lemoore, California, has driven multiple cars throughout the 2024 season when not driving the Tarlton #21 car. One of the cars he drove this season was the TwoC entry at Knoxville Raceway in June driving from 16th to fifth spot in the main event.

After being a regular competitor at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway for several years, Macedo has branched out the past two years driving for multiple teams looking for an opportunity with one of the touring series. The team is in the process of building a new shop in Oklahoma and will continue to base out of the Sooner state for their World of Outlaws effort.