Henry Breaks String of Second Place Finishes at Attica with FAST Victory

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (August 30, 2024) — Cap Henry has finished second at Attica Raceway Park the last three straight races. The defending track champion was able to take the lead with just five laps to go Friday, Aug. 30 on Great Lakes Truck Centers/Murphy Tractor & Equipment Night and drove to his fourth win of the year at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant to open the Attica Ambush with the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series.

The last five laps of the 40-lap, $6,000-to-win affair were chaotic to say the least. Henry took the lead from Brandon Spithaler on lap 35 right before a caution. Spithaler had taken the lead on lap seven when leader Zeth Sabo ran over a tire from a flipping Creed Kemenah. When the green flew with four laps to go Spithaler and Cale Thomas collided while battling for second, collecting Zane DeVault necessitating a fuel stop. When the green flew Henry, from Bellevue, Ohio, drove away for his 20th career 410 sprint car win at Attica. It was his sixth overall victory of 2024. Greg Wilson drove from 14th to second with Kalib Henry earning third over DJ Foos and Trey Jacobs.

“Our game plan the whole time was we knew we had to be tight and be good the last 10 and not the first 10 like we have been the last four or five times. Zack (Myers, crew chief) has probably never heard me yell so much because we’ve lost so many. I was nervous those last four laps. My guys told me what I was doing was right. Zack tweaked on that thing during the open red and it felt pretty good. Shout out to my guys…they just kept working on it,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Services, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

For Wilson, who won last weekend with the IRA, coming from 14th starting spot, nearly repeated that at Attica.

“Hate to whine…I was pissed the way the track was all night and it made a fool out of me. It slicked off so that you could move around and thank goodness my wife and my girls and Nick Daugherty worked hard and I didn’t feel like it was right to give up. Can’t thank Attica Raceway Park and the fans enough. This place is really cool and when you run good you know you’ve done something. The guys that run here have gotten really, really good over the last couple of years,” said Wilson beside his Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Heitmeyer Concrete backed #W20.

California driver Kalib Henry ran among the top five the last two thirds of the feature and held on for a podium finish.

“Glad to have some speed back. I want to apologized to Greg. I was racing in the rear view there quite a bit and I hopefully didn’t bug him too much. I hate racing like that. I was just kind of hanging on for dear life. Jim and Rebecca back home, and Kevin for busing his tail to get another car back together after our crash at Knoxville. Want to say hi and get well to Chase Johnson back home…I don’t know if he’s watching this or not but my heart’s out for you and I hope you get better soon,” said Henry beside his Running Boxer Farms, Harris Distributing, Valvoline Oil backed #101.

In the Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature, Mansfield, Ohio’s Kyle Moore put on a dominating performance, leading all 25 laps and at times had over a four second lead. He would take his sixth Attica win of the year and his 18th overall victory of 2024. Doug Drown, Todd Brennan, Ryan Markham and Mike Bores rounded out the top five.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself. I know what I can do. It’s making everything line up and making it happen is two different things. Ty Tworg…I’m telling you right now, I don’t know what these boys are waiting for but they better make a phone call to that guy and get a car. Otherwise it’s going to be a long year again next year,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 31 for another $6,000 to win 410 sprint car feature with the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints going for $1,200 to win.

Attica Ambush Night #1

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 30, 2024

FAST On Dirt

Qualifying

1.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.556

2.15C-Chris Andrews, 12.648

3.101-Kalib Henry, 12.669

4.16-DJ Foos, 12.727

5.19-TJ Michael, 12.731

6.33W-Cap Henry, 12.754

7.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 12.777

8.5T-Travis Philo, 12.830

9.14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.858

10.4-Zane DeVault, 12.900

11.9-Trey Jacobs, 12.918

12.12-Luke Griffith, 12.948

13.23-Cale Thomas, 12.951

14.38-Leyton Wagner, 12.954

15.20B-Cody Bova, 12.960

16.W20-Greg Wilson, 12.997

17.15H-Mitch Harble, 13.029

18.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.034

19.2MD-Darin Naida, 13.096

20.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.099

21.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.123

22.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.171

23.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.222

24.X-Mike Keegan, 13.295

25.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.315

26.5-Kody Brewer, 13.383

27.5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.418

28.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.423

29.13-Van Gurley, Jr., 13.531

30.9H-Lance Heinberger, 13.595

31.17S-Shelby Rankin, 13.848;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]

8. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Luke Griffith[1]

2. 20B-Cody Bova[2]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

4. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[4]

5. 15H-Mitch Harble[3]

6. X-Mike Keegan[7]

7. 2MD-Darin Naida[5]

8. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]

2. 16-DJ Foos[1]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

4. 38-Leyton Wagner[5]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

7. 13-Van Gurley, Jr.[7]

8. 17S-Shelby Rankin[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14R-Sean Rayhall[2]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[3]

3. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

4. 19-TJ Michael[1]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]

6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]

7. 9H-Lance Heinberger[7]

Dash #2 (5 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 23-Cale Thomas[1]

3. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 12-Luke Griffith[1]

4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

3. 2MD-Darin Naida[2]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

6. 13-Van Gurley, Jr.[8]

7. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]

8. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]

9. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]

10. 9H-Lance Heinberger[9]

11. 17S-Shelby Rankin[11]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[14]

3. 101-Kalib Henry[7]

4. 16-DJ Foos[10]

5. 9-Trey Jacobs[11]

6. 38-Leyton Wagner[15]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[21]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[8]

9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[17]

10. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]

11. 4-Zane DeVault[19]

12. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]

13. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[2]

14. 20B-Cody Bova[9]

15. 12-Luke Griffith[6]

16. 23-Cale Thomas[3]

17. 19-TJ Michael[16]

18. 5T-Travis Philo[12]

19. 15H-Mitch Harble[18]

20. 2MD-Darin Naida[23]

21. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]

22. 15K-Creed Kemenah[20]

23. X-Mike Keegan[24]

24. 35-Stuart Brubaker[22]