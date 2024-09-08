Abreu Scores First Career Port Royal Speedway Win in Tuscarora 50 Finale

Brad Strawser

Port Royal, PA — September 7, 2024 — Over the past 5 years, it seemed that a win at Port Royal Speedway, especially during the famed Tuscarora 50, would never come Rico Abreu’s way, but on Saturday night, Abreu was able to take that burden off his shoulders with a win worth $58,500.

The opening lap of the race saw Lance Dewease and TJ Stutts side by side on the front row with Dewease leading the way before Corey Day would end up upside-down between turns 3 and 4.

Day would get into the wall in turn 3 and would go flipping through the air, ripping the wing off the top of the car, and piercing the fuel cell leaving fuel down across the track.

A complete restart would follow with Stutts and Dewease again on the front row and the Shearer number 12 would lead the opening lap with Abreu in the 2nd spot and Freddie Rahmer rounding out the top 3.

Over the next 13 laps, Abreu would follow Dewease closely around the Speed Palace, just biding his time before deciding to make a pass, while Stutts would get around Rahmer to get back into the podium.

With 36 laps remaining in the race, Abreu would work around the outside of Dewease in turns 3 and 4 to take the race lead and would continue to lead until the scheduled break at the halfway point of the race with 25 laps remaining.

Crews would go to work on the race cars, and the general consensus amongst the teams was that tire wear would be the name of the game to win the famed Port Royal Speedway race.

It proved to be just that over the next 25 laps as Abreu would lead the entire 2nd half of the event, managing his tires well, and picking up his first win at Port Royal Speedway during the historic Tuscarora 50.

The race paid $58,500 to Abreu as he was the Durst Dice Roll driver of the night after the fan of the night rolled a 3 in victory lane before the A-main event.

“I knew it was a little aggressive on tires,” explained Aberu in victory lane describing the race. “I was just really trying to be disciplined with lapped traffic and my foot on the throttle pedal and just not overdriving the entry of the corners and letting that tire slip at all.”

Stutts and Macri would round out the top 3 in the A-main event.

Dominick Melair would lead all 15 laps as a part of the Non-qualifiers race and locked himself into the 2025 58th Annual Tuscarora 50.

The 2024 season has come to a close with the conclusion of the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway. The speedway team thanks all the fans for their continued support throughout the 2024 season, and look forward to putting on a great season in 2025.

For more information about Port Royal Speedway and the upcoming 2025 season, stay tuned to social media at Port Royal Speedway Trackside Media on Facebook or on X/Twitter @PortRoyalSpdway. Also check out our website at portroyalspeedway.com

Full Results:

A Feature 50 Laps | 00:38:31.281 | Kubota

24-Rico Abreu[3]; 2. 11-TJ Stutts[2]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[10]; 4. 69K-Logan Wagner[6]; 5. 67-Justin Whittall[8]; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 7. 9P-Parker Price Miller[15]; 8. 13-Justin Peck[14]; 9. 1Z-Chase Dietz[5]; 10. 87-Aaron Reutzel[20]; 11. 5C-Dylan Cisney[12]; 12. 55W-Mike Wagner[13]; 13. 49-Brad Sweet[19]; 14. 77-Michael Walter[26]; 15. 19-Brent Marks[27]; 16. 83-James McFadden[25]; 17. 8-Cory Eliason[22]; 18. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[21]; 19. 48-Danny Dietrich[18]; 20. 12H-Blane Heimbach[17]; 21. 26-Zeb Wise[16]; 22. 12-Lance Dewease[1]; 23. 88-Sye Lynch[9]; 24. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 25. 21-Brian Brown[23]; 26. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[24]; 27. 1A-Jacob Allen[28]; 28. 14-Corey Day[11]