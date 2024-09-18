CROWN THY GOOD! ﻿42ND 4-CROWN LAUNCHES AT ELDORA SEP. 20-21

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 18, 2024)………Where else can you experience the best of four worlds all on one weekend and at one legendary venue?

The answer can be found nowhere else other than Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway for the 42nd running of the 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO on Friday-Saturday night, September 20-21.

The pits inside the 1/2-mile dirt oval will be filled to the brim with open wheel machinery from USAC’s stable of NOS Energy Drink National Midget, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and Silver Crown divisions to the winged variety of the Kubota High Limit Racing Sprint Cars.

Each division will be racing for $15,000-to-win in their respective features during Saturday night’s program in what is undoubtedly the greatest racing smorgasbord of them all at The Big E.

Let’s dig into the storylines for each of the three USAC national divisions this weekend!

A 4-PEAT ON THE LINE IN SILVER CROWN

The USAC Silver Crown storyline entering Eldora is based on whether Logan Seavey can do it again. After all, he remains an undefeated 3-for-3 at the 4-Crown Nationals in USAC Silver Crown competition, winning in 2021-2022-2023. A win on Saturday would be a huge boon for Seavey as it would be his first of the USAC Silver Crown season.

While Seavey stands third in Silver Crown points, a distant 67 markers behind the leader, the battle between the top-two is at fever pitch. Kody Swanson leads Justin Grant by 12 points at the top entering the event with three races remaining. Neither Swanson nor Grant have won a USAC Silver Crown race at Eldora yet. However, Grant and Swanson have run first and second, in that order, in each of the past two dirt Silver Crown races at Springfield and Du Quoin.

Four past Eldora USAC Silver Crown winners are in this Saturday’s 27-car field, featuring Logan Seavey (2021-2022-2023), C.J. Leary (2018) and Brady Bacon (2019). Amazingly, all three drivers are vying for their first USAC Silver Crown win of the year. All three have led laps this season and been in contention to win. Perhaps this is the weekend for their breakthrough.

This Saturday night’s 50-lap main event marks the 100th USAC Silver Crown race held on a 1/2-mile dirt track. Eldora Speedway has hosted nearly half of them, 42 to be exact. The very first of those 100 came at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway in 1980, won by Sheldon Kinser. Jack Hewitt is the all-time leader in USAC Silver Crown 1/2-mile dirt wins with nine.

ELDORA SPEEDWAY – HOME OF THE SPRINT

With more than 40 cars and drivers expected for this Saturday’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship portion of the 4-Crown Nationals, it’s all up for grabs with a slew of drivers gunning for Big E success.

Five past 4-Crown Nationals USAC Sprint Car winners are featured in this year’s lineup. Among them are Robert Ballou (2007) and Justin Grant (2016 & 2022), each of whom were victorious with the series at Eldora earlier this year on back-to-back nights in May during #LetsRaceTwo.

Additional former Eldora USAC Sprint winners who’ll be on hand include past series champions Brady Bacon (2014) and C.J. Leary (2017), plus Logan Seavey (2023) who doesn’t own a USAC National Sprint Car title as of yet but remains in the cat bird seat at the moment with a 74-point lead over Bacon in the current standings with just five races on the docket.

A long running USAC record is on the line this weekend. All 11 previous drivers who’ve won 10+ USAC National Sprint Car races in a single season have also won at Eldora that same year. Seavey, a 13-time USAC Sprint winner in 2024, currently stands one triumph shy of Tom Bigelow’s 1977 record of 14 victories. Seavey, however, has not yet won at Eldora. Saturday’s 30-lap feature remains his final shot of the year to continue this statistic.

Furthermore, the event is also the penultimate event of the 10-race Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment season. Brady Bacon retains a 22-point lead over Kevin Thomas Jr. heading into this weekend’s ninth round of the miniseries as he looks to become the first-two-time Master of Going Faster titlist after also scoring the inaugural edition in 2022. C.J. Leary was the champion in 2023 and currently resides third, 37 points out of the lead. The title prize is a $10,000 check for the driver and $2,500 for the champion crew chief. Only one Master of Going Faster race remains afterward on October 12 at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway.

DOUBLE THE MIDGET RACING FUN AT ELDORA

There’s nothing quite like watching a 25-lap USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature at Eldora. It’s a non-stop hornet’s nest of activity with drivers putting it all on the line up top, on the bottom and through the middle lap-after-lap, from one set of turns to the next. Then rinse and repeat until you’re completely absent of breath.

The best part is that this weekend presents back-to-back nights of 25-lap main events for the midgets on Friday and Saturday. With around 20 cars expected, the field is mighty and features each of the past three years’ worth of winners: Chris Windom (2021 & 2022) as well as Logan Seavey (2023).

Windom also scored the win during the 2023 opening night, which doesn’t officially count toward the 4-Crown record books. That’s reserved for Saturday night.

Three past winning teams are in this weekend’s midget field, including CB Industries, which has been victorious in four of the past five Eldora midget races. The CBI team will sport a three-car lineup this year for Windom, series point leader Daison Pursley and Rookie Zach Wigal. Abacus Racing broke CBI’s Eldora reign in 2023 via a with Logan Seavey, who returns this year.

Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, meanwhile, owns nine Eldora USAC Midget wins, tied with Steve Lewis for number one all-time. KKM has won with Jay Drake (2001-2002), Dave Darland (2004), Kyle Larson (2011-2012), Rico Abreu (2013-2016), Christopher Bell (2015) and the team’s most recent, Spencer Bayston (2017). The team returns with five entries for this weekend: Ryan Timms, Jade Avedisian, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller and Kale Drake.

SWEEPING SEAVEY RETURNS FOR ALL 4 CROWN

At press time, Logan Seavey is the lone driver to announce his intentions to compete in all four crowns of this weekend’s 4-Crown Nationals.

Seavey will wheel Abacus Racing’s No. 57 midget and sprint car, plus the Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22 Silver Crown ride along with the Landon Simon Racing No. 24s sprinter for the High Limit portion.

Of course, Seavey’s memorable sweep of the 2023 4-Crown was monumental as he joined Jack Hewitt (1998) and Kyle Larson (2011) as just the third driver to pull off the feat. However, Hewitt remains the only driver to win all four crowns in a single night when he added a UMP Modified triumph in addition to his USAC success in 1998.

Only seven previous drivers have started all four 4-Crown features in a single night. Jack Hewitt did it eight times (1986-1987-1990-1991-1992-1996-1997-1998). Dave Darland ran all four on three occasions (1999-2000-2002). Brady Bacon did it twice (2016 & 2018) as did Tracy Hines (2001 & 2002) and Tyler Courtney (2016 & 2021). Tony Stewart (1995) successfully started all four divisions’ main events as did Logan Seavey (2022).

A number of other drivers have attempted all four over the years but missed out on transferring into one or more of the four features: Larry Rice (1981), Tom Bigelow (1986), Jack Hewitt (1988-1993-1994-1999), Tony Elliott (1992), Tony Stewart (1994), A.J. Fike (2002), Dave Darland (2006), Chris Windom (2022) and Logan Seavey (2023).

TRIPLE THREATS

Four drivers, meanwhile, are planning to do work in at least three of the USAC national divisions this weekend at Eldora with Silver Crown, Sprints and Midgets.

The aforementioned Logan Seavey has his slate full with work in all four divisions in Abacus Racing’s No. 57 midget and sprint car, plus the Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22 Silver Crown ride along with the Landon Simon Racing No. 24s sprinter for the High Limit portion.

Additionally, Justin Grant will perform triple-duty in the RMS Racing No. 2 midget, the TOPP Motorsports No. 4 sprint car and the Hemelgarn Racing No. 91 Silver Crown car.

Daison Pursley is in the same boat with his work schedule set in the Team AZ Racing #21AZ sprint car and #21 Silver Crown ride as well as the CB Industries No. 86 midget.

Matt Goodnight is also trying his hand at the quest of performing in all three in his own No. 39G sprint car, the John Haggenbottom No. 24 Silver Crown machine and he’ll also be making his series debut with the midgets aboard the Simon Racing No. 74.

RACE DETAILS

This Friday night’s BeFour the Crowns event on September 20 at Eldora Speedway features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC Silver Crown Qualifying and the Kubota High Limit Racing Sprint Cars. Pits open at 1:30pm. Front gates open at 2pm. Hot laps begin at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $35 for ages 14 & up and free for ages 13 and under. Reserved tickets are $40 for ages 14 & up and $10 for ages 13 and under. Pit passes are $50. It’s $85 for a two-day pit pass.

This Saturday night’s 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKTELCO at Eldora Speedway features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, Kubota High Limit Racing Sprint Cars and the USAC Silver Crown National Championship. Front gates and pit gates open at Noon Eastern. A drivers autograph session will take place in the Fan Zone from 3-4pm. Hot laps begin at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing.

General admission tickets are $40 for ages 14 & up and free for ages 13 and under. Reserved tickets are $45 for ages 14 & up and $10 for ages 13 and under. Pit passes are $50. It’s $85 for a two-day pit pass.

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.eldoraspeedway.com/event/42nd-4crown/

All four divisions at the 4-Crown will be shown LIVE and uninterrupted on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

2024 USAC POINT STANDINGS

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-675, 2-Justin Grant-663, 3-Logan Seavey-608, 4-C.J. Leary-528, 5-Kyle Steffens-438, 6-Kaylee Bryson-388, 7-Bobby Santos-366, 8-Gregg Cory-355, 9-Trey Osborne-354, 10-Dakoda Armstrong-329.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2638, 2-Brady Bacon-2564, 3-Daison Pursley-2357, 4-C.J. Leary-2344, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2326, 6-Mitchel Moles-2318, 7-Robert Ballou-2234, 8-Justin Grant-2166, 9-Kyle Cummins-2154, 10-Carson Garrett-1628.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-985, 2-Cannon McIntosh-934, 3-Ryan Timms-876, 4-Zach Daum-826, 5-Logan Seavey-812, 6-Justin Grant-778, 7-Jacob Denney-774, 8-Gavin Miller-752, 9-Kale Drake-704, 10-Zach Wigal-688.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-544, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-522, 3-C.J. Leary-507, 4-Logan Seavey-499, 5-Daison Pursley-495, 6-Mitchel Moles-489, 7-Kyle Cummins-479, 8-Robert Ballou-452, 9-Justin Grant-440, 10-Chase Stockon-361.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-176, 2-Logan Seavey-169, 3-Robert Ballou-140, 4-C.J. Leary-117, 5-Kyle Cummins-115, 6-Justin Grant-112, 7-Chase Stockon-112, 8-Brady Bacon-109, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-99, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

4-CROWN NATIONALS WINNERS: (1981-2023)

USAC MIDGET WINNERS: 1981-Ken Schrader, 1982-Rich Vogler, 1983-Johnny Parsons, 1984-Rained Out, 1985-Rich Vogler, 1986-Rich Vogler, 1987-Jack Hewitt, 1988-Rich Vogler, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Stan Fox, 1991-Jeff Gordon, 1992-Johnny Parsons, 1993-Jack Hewitt, 1994-Steve Knepper, 1995-Tony Stewart, 1996-Tracy Hines, 1997-Jay Drake, 1998-Jack Hewitt, 1999-Dave Darland, 2000-Kasey Kahne, 2001-J.J. Yeley, 2002-Jay Drake, 2003-No Race, 2004-Dave Darland, 2005-Danny Stratton, 2006-Tracy Hines, 2007-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008-J.J. Yeley, 2009-Brad Sweet, 2010-Jerry Coons Jr., 2011-Kyle Larson, 2012-Kyle Larson, 2013-Rico Abreu, 2014-Bryan Clauson, 2015-Christopher Bell, 2016-Rico Abreu, 2017-Spencer Bayston, 2018-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2020-No Race, 2021-Chris Windom, 2022-Chris Windom, 2023-Logan Seavey.

USAC SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 1981-Steve Kinser, 1982-Steve Kinser, 1983-Jack Hewitt, 1984-Rained Out, 1985-Larry Rice, 1986-Rich Vogler, 1987-Tony Elliott, 1988-Steve Butler, 1989-Steve Butler, 1990-Jack Hewitt, 1991-Jack Hewitt, 1992-Danny Smith, 1993-Tony Elliott, 1994-Kevin Doty, 1995-Tony Stewart, 1996-Jimmy Sills, 1997-Jack Hewitt, 1998-Jack Hewitt, 1999-Dave Darland, 2000-Tracy Hines, 2001-Bud Kaeding, 2002-Bud Kaeding, 2003-No Race, 2004-Dickie Gaines, 2005-Levi Jones, 2006-Tracy Hines, 2007-Robert Ballou, 2008-Brad Sweet, 2009-Jerry Coons Jr., 2010-Levi Jones, 2011-Kyle Larson, 2012-Tracy Hines, 2013-Chris Windom, 2014-Brady Bacon, 2015-Thomas Meseraull, 2016-Justin Grant, 2017-C.J. Leary, 2018-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2020-No Race, 2021-Tyler Courtney, 2022-Justin Grant, 2023-Logan Seavey

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS: 1981-Steve Kinser, 1982-Ron Shuman, 1983-Ken Schrader, 1984-Rained Out, 1985-Larry Rice, 1986-Jack Hewitt, 1987-Larry Rice, 1988-Jack Hewitt, 1989-Jack Hewitt, 1990-Steve Butler, 1991-Jack Hewitt, 1992-Steve Butler, 1993-Ron Shuman, 1994-Jack Hewitt, 1995-Jack Hewitt, 1996-Jack Hewitt, 1997-Kevin Huntley, 1998-Jack Hewitt, 1999-Jimmy Sills, 2000-J.J. Yeley, 2001-J.J. Yeley, 2002-Brian Tyler, 2003-No Race, 2004-Dave Darland, 2005-Dave Darland, 2006-Mat Neely, 2007-Jerry Coons Jr., 2008-Dave Darland, 2009-Dave Darland, 2010-Bryan Clauson, 2011-Kyle Larson, 2012-Bryan Clauson, 2013-Chris Windom, 2014-Jerry Coons Jr., 2015-Christopher Bell, 2016-Chris Windom, 2017-Tyler Courtney, 2018-C.J. Leary, 2019-Brady Bacon, 2020-No Race, 2021-Logan Seavey, 2022-Logan Seavey, 2023-Logan Seavey

USAC STOCK CAR WINNERS: 1981-Joe Wallace, 1982-Dean Roper, 1983-Bobby Jacks, 1984-Rained Out

USAC LATE MODEL WINNERS: 1985-C.J. Rayburn, 1986-Billy Moyer, 1987-John Lawhorn, 1988-Doug Ault, 1989-Randy Boggs, 1990-Donnie Moran, 1991-Billy Moyer, 1992-Donnie Moran, 1993-Freddy Smith, 1994-Freddy Smith, 1995-Jack Boggs

UMP MODIFIED WINNERS: 1996-Jack Hewitt, 1997-Jack Hewitt, 1998-Jack Hewitt, 1999-Mike Brecht, 2000-Jim Shereck, 2001-Joey Kramer, 2002-Brian Ruhlman, 2003-No Race, 2004-Brian Ruhlman, 2005-Brian Ruhlman, 2006-Jerry Bowersock, 2007-Chad Ruhlman

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 2008-Joey Saldana, 2009-Jason Sides, 2010-Jac Haudenschild, 2011-Joey Saldana, 2012-Rained Out, 2013-Rained Out, 2014-Joey Saldana, 2015-Greg Wilson

ALL STAR CIRCUIT OF CHAMPIONS SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 2016-Ian Madsen, 2017-Brady Bacon, 2018-Aaron Reutzel, 2019-Aaron Reutzel, 2020-No Race, 2021-Rico Abreu, 2022-Tyler Courtney, 2023-Zeb Wise

ALL-TIME 4-CROWN NATIONALS FEATURE WINS:

19-Jack Hewitt (8 Silver Crown, 5 Sprint, 3 Midget, 3 Modified)

7-Tyler Courtney (1 Silver Crown, 3 Sprint, 2 Midget, 1 All Star Sprint)

7-Dave Darland (2 Midget, 1 Sprint, 4 Silver Crown)

5-Tracy Hines (2 Midget, 3 Sprint)

5-Logan Seavey (3 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint, 1 Midget)

5-Rich Vogler (4 Midget, 1 Sprint)

5-Chris Windom (2 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint & 2 Midget)

4-Steve Butler (2 Sprint, 2 Silver Crown)

4-Jerry Coons Jr. (2 Silver Crown, 1 Midget, 1 Sprint)

4-Kyle Larson (2 Midget, 1 Sprint, 1 Silver Crown)

4-J.J. Yeley (2 Midget, 2 Silver Crown)

3-Rico Abreu (2 Midget, 1 All Star)

3-Brady Bacon (1 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint, 1 All Star)

3-Bryan Clauson (2 Silver Crown, 1 Midget)

3-Steve Kinser (2 Sprint, 1 Silver Crown)

3-Larry Rice (2 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint)

3-Brian Ruhlman (3 Modified)

3-Joey Saldana (3 WoO)

2-Christopher Bell (1 Silver Crown, 1 Midget)

2-Jay Drake (2 Midget)

2-Tony Elliott (2 Sprint)

2-Justin Grant (2 Sprint)

2-Levi Jones (2 Sprint)

2-Bud Kaeding (2 Sprint)

2-C.J. Leary (1 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint)

2-Donnie Moran (2 Late Model)

2-Billy Moyer (2 Late Model)

2-Johnny Parsons (2 Midget)

2-Aaron Reutzel (2 All Star)

2-Ken Schrader (1 Silver Crown, 1 Midget)

2-Ron Shuman (2 Silver Crown)

2-Jimmy Sills (1 Silver Crown, 1 Sprint)

2-Freddy Smith (2 Late Model)

2-Tony Stewart (1 Sprint, 1 Midget)

2-Brad Sweet (1 Sprint, 1 Midget)

1-Doug Ault (1 Late Model)

1-Robert Ballou (1 Sprint)

1-Spencer Bayston (1 Midget)

1-Jack Boggs (1 Late Model)

1-Randy Boggs (1 Late Model)

1-Jerry Bowersock (1 Modified)

1-Mike Brecht (1 Modified)

1-Kevin Doty (1 Sprint)

1-Robby Flock (1 Midget)

1-Stan Fox (1 Midget)

1-Dickie Gaines (1 Sprint)

1-Jeff Gordon (1 Midget)

1-Jac Haudenschild (1 WoO)

1-Kevin Huntley (1 Silver Crown)

1-Bobby Jacks (1 Stock)

1-Kasey Kahne (1 Midget)

1-Steve Knepper (1 Midget)

1-Joey Kramer (1 Modified)

1-John Lawhorn (1 Late Model)

1-Ian Madsen (1 All Star)

1-Thomas Meseraull (1 Sprint)

1-Mat Neely (1 Silver Crown)

1-C.J. Rayburn (1 Late Model)

1-Dean Roper (1 Stock)

1-Chad Ruhlman (1 Modified)

1-Jim Shereck (1 Modified)

1-Jason Sides (1 WoO)

1-Danny Smith (1 Sprint)

1-Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 Midget)

1-Danny Stratton (1 Midget)

1-Brian Tyler (1 Silver Crown)

1-Joe Wallace (1 Stock)

1-Greg Wilson (1 WoO)