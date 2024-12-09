Some of the Biggest Short Track Events in the World Highlight 24 Nights of Racing for Eldora Speedway’s 2025 Season

From Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio (Dec. 9, 2024) – Offering one of the most diverse and lucrative schedules of any dirt track, including some of the biggest short-track events in the world, Eldora Speedway will host 24 nights of action-packed racing for the upcoming 2025 season.

Highlighting the schedule will be traditional marquee events, including the 31st running of the Dirt Late Model Dream; the 42nd running of the World of Outlaws-sanctioned Kings Royal with the Double Down Duels and Joker’s Jackpot as the lead-in by High Limit Racing; the 55th edition of the World 100, and the 45th annual Dirt Track World Championship.

Eldora General Manager Levi Jones remarks, “As we look toward 2025, we are eagerly anticipating the next racing season of 24 thrilling nights of competition ahead. There will be increased prize money, event enhancements, and a commitment to creating an unmatched experience for race fans and competitors at the world’s greatest dirt track.”

Eldora Speedway’s 2025 season kicks off on Saturday, April 19 with a historic 72nd season opener featuring the American Late Model Iron-Man Series, Modifieds, and Super Stocks. This exciting opening event sets the tone for a year of adrenaline-pumping racing action.

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and United States Auto Club (USAC) Sprint cars will run two nights on May 2-3 with #LetsRaceTwo, featuring full $10,000 to win programs each night for both divisions. It is the first of several appearances for both the winged and non-winged cars in 2025.

The first of two $10 Family Fireworks Nights is set for Saturday, May 17 with USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder Midgets, UMP Modifieds, Super Stocks, and the area’s largest fireworks and pyrotechnics display. The night will carry a Disney theme. Round two is set for Saturday, Aug. 2 with Great Lakes Super Sprints winged sprint cars, UMP Modifieds, Super Stocks, and another grand fireworks spectacular.

FloRacing Night in America returns as the Wednesday lead-in to the Dirt Late Model Dream on June 4. A $20,000 payday awaits the winner of the 50-lap main event.

The Dirt Late Model Dream roster will again be split evenly for the Thursday and Friday, June 5-6 programs. The stakes have been raised, however, as a $30,000 top prize will be on the line as part of each night’s 50-lap preliminary main event. Two additional starters have been added each night, bringing the total starting field to 26.

A $100,000 payday awaits the winner of the 31st Dirt Late Model Dream on Saturday night, June 7. Every Feature starter will again earn a minimum of $6,000, with the total event purse surpassing $625,000 in 2025.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek makes its return to Eldora on Tuesday, June 17. The event has been dubbed the Jack Hewitt Challenge and will feature winged sprints running under the resurrected All Star Circuit of Champions banner, plus a full show for nonwing sprints.

High Limit Racing returns for its sophomore season at Eldora on Wednesday, July 16 with the Double Down Duels, featuring a full program that includes two $12,000-to-win 25-lap features. The popular format will offer 48 drivers the opportunity to earn A-Feature starting pay.

High Limit Racing returns on Thursday, July 17 for the Joker’s Jackpot, featuring a $100,000 to win payday. Starting positions for Thursday’s heat races will be determined in part by the results from Wedneseday’s Double Down Duels.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars take center stage Friday and Saturday, July 18-19. The Knight Before the Kings Royal offers a $25,000 payday on Friday night while the winner of the 41st Kings Royal will take home an event record $200,000 on Saturday night. The total Kings Royal week purse is expected to exceed $900,000 for the first time.

Eldora Speedway founder, the late Earl Baltes, and his family will be honored at the 17th running of the Baltes Classic on Sunday night, August 31. A tripleheader of racing action will feature a few unique twists in 2025 including a set of Twin 25-lap Features for the American Late Model Iron-Man Series. Modifieds and Super Stocks will complete the racing card.

The Biggest Dirt Race in the World™, the 55th running of the World 100, is set for Saturday night, September 6. The 2025 Champion will take home a race record $72,000 – symbolic of the 72nd season of racing at the Speedway. The tradition of adding $1,000 per year to the winner’s payout remains intact moving forward.

World 100 preliminary action is set for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 4-5. The popular shootout format featuring Twin 25-lap main events paying $12,000-to-win each will again be utilized. Wednesday, September 3 will offer an early pit load-in and tech inspection option for race teams plus the World 100 pre-race party.

Perhaps the biggest shakeup and excitement on the 2025 calendar of events comes in the way of a restructured 4-Crown Nationals. A third day of racing has been added to the event schedule as USAC National Sprints and Midgets will compete in a set of full Thursday Night Thunder programs. High Limit Racing takes center stage on Friday night along with a cameo appearance by the Great Lakes Super Sprints. The USAC Silver Crown division will also practice and qualify.

Results from Thursday and Friday will determine lineups for an exciting Championship Saturday night for the USAC Midgets, Sprints, Silver Crown and High Light Racing Sprints. Qualifying races, dashes and $15,000-to-win Features highlight the Saturday night program.

Jones explains, “The revamped event schedule provides an additional night of racing coupled with fabulous fall camping at Eldora during this historic event, all while aiming to create a more enjoyable and streamlined Saturday night experience that includes the famed four feature events for both fans and participants.”

And finally, the 45th Dirt Track World Championship (DTWC) is back at Eldora in 2025. The event is not only the Eldora season finale, but also the season finale battle for $250,000 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. It will again carry a $100,000 first-place prize on Saturday night, October 18. UMP Modifieds and Super Stocks will compete on Thursday, Oct. 16 while Friday night, October 18 offers qualifying events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Series, the Steel Block Late Models, and feature for the Modifieds.

TICKET INFORMATION:

All 2025 events will be offered in the same renewal period. Renewal emails will hit patron inboxes by end of day Tuesday, December 10th. The deadline to renew is January 31, 2025. Eldora’s popular Add & Exchange period for renewing customers will be the week of February 3, 2025. The public sale for all events will begin on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

All tickets and camping renewals and purchases can be made via EldoraSpeedway.com/tickets or by contacting the box office at (937) 338-3815.

ABOUT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

In 1954 Earl Baltes, a renowned bandleader and the proprietor of the Eldora Ballroom, carved a flat, quarter-mile clay oval out of a cornfield in the natural amphitheater between Ohio S.R. 118 and the Wabash River. Over the next 50 years the enterprising Baltes and his wife, Berneice, grew Eldora Speedway from its humble roots to national prominence by promoting events no other promoter dared fathom on what became a half-mile, high-banked clay oval.

As dirt racing’s popularity surged in the late 1990s, along came new multi-million-dollar facilities, and corporate entities began to try to purchase Eldora Speedway from Baltes. However, in his mind, there was only one choice. In true Earl Baltes fashion, in the spring of 2004 he contacted a brash young racer who had tamed Eldora’s high banks as a driver on his way to national championships in USAC and IndyCar, the 2002 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart. As Stewart’s on-track career skyrocketed, he passionately invested in entrepreneurial endeavors involving his beloved dirt racing, beginning with race teams in 2001. Somehow the two high-profile figures who always drew a crowd of well-wishers at Eldora managed to keep their talks quiet, and the celebrated promotor and superstar driver announced the transition of Eldora Speedway ownership in November 2004.

Now entering its 21st year under the ownership of Tony Stewart, Eldora Speedway will host its 72nd season of racing in 2025. The track website at EldoraSpeedway.com provides valuable information, including how to purchase tickets and reserve campsites. Fans can join a community of over 1,000,000 people from around the world who enjoy behind-the-scenes access by following @EldoraSpeedway on social channels X, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Exclusive video content posted on YouTube.com/EldoraSpeedway has over 10-million views.

Every event at Eldora Speedway is broadcast live. Fans can tune in to the World 100, the Dirt Late Model Dream, the 4-Crown Nationals, the High Limit Racing Double Down Duels and Joker’s Jackpot, Dirt Track World Championship and more on FloRacing.com or on their favorite screen via the FloSports app. FloRacing is Eldora Speedway’s official livestream partner. Additionally, World of Outlaws sprint car-sanctioned events can be seen on DirtVision.com.

Eldora Speedway’s 2025 schedule of events:

Saturday, April 19

72nd season opener

American Late Model Iron-Man Series, Modifieds & Super Stocks

Fri. & Sat., May 2 – 3

#LETSRACETWO DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND

Friday – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & USAC National Sprint Cars

Saturday – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & USAC National Sprint Cars

Saturday, May 17

$10 FAMILY FIREWORKS NIGHT presented by Casey’s

USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets, Modifieds, Super Stocks, & FIREWORKS!

Wednesday, June 4

FLORACING NIGHT IN AMERICA

$20,000-to-win FloRacing Series Late Models

Thurs. – Sat., June 5 – 7

$100,000-TO-WIN DIRT LATE MODEL DREAM® WEEK (31st Running)

Thursday – $30,000-to-win DLM Dream Prelim Night 1

Friday – $30,000-to-win DLM Dream Prelim Night 2

Saturday – Heat Races, B-Features, and the 100-lap Dirt Late Model Dream

Tuesday, June 17

OHIO SPRINT SPEEDWEEK

Jack Hewitt Challenge for All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars & Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Wednesday, July 16

DOUBLE DOWN DUELS

$12,000-to-win Twin 25-lap Features for High Limit Racing Sprint Cars

Thursday, July 17

JOKER’S JACKPOT

$100,000-to-win High Limit Racing Sprint Cars

Friday, July 18

THE KNIGHT BEFORE

$25,000-to-win World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 19

$200,000-TO-WIN KINGS ROYAL® (42nd Running)

42nd Kings Royal for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Saturday, August 2

$10 Family FIREWORKS Night presented by Casey’s

Great Lakes Super Sprints, Modifieds, Super Stocks, & FIREWORKS!

Sunday, August 31

BALTES CLASSIC presented by Coors Light (17th Running)

Twin 25’s for the American Late Model Iron-Man Series plus Modifieds & Super Stocks

Thurs. – Sat., Sept. 4 – 6

$72,000-TO-WIN WORLD 100® WEEK (55th Running)

Thursday – $12,000-to-win Twin 25 Lap Features

Friday – $12,000-to-win Twin 25 Lap Features

Saturday – Heat Races, B-Features, and the 100-lap World 100

Thurs. – Sat., Sept. 18 – 20

4-CROWN NATIONALS WEEKEND presented by NK Telco (43rd Running)

Thursday – Full program for USAC National Sprint Cars & USAC National Midgets

Friday – Full program for High Limit Racing Winged Sprint Cars & Great Lakes Super Sprints plus USAC Silver Crown Qualifying

Saturday – Championship Night for USAC National Midgets, USAC National Sprints, USAC Silver Crown, & High Limit Racing Winged Sprints ($15,000-to-win each)

Thurs. – Sat., Oct. 16 – 18

$100,000-TO-WIN DIRT TRACK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK (45th Running)

Thursday – Modifieds & Super Stocks

Friday – Lucus Oil Late Models, Steel Block Late Models, & $5,000-to-win Modifieds

Saturday – 45th DTWC paying $100,000-to-win plus $5,000-to-win Steel Block Late Models