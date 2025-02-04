MEET THE 14 USAC SPRINT CAR FULL-TIMERS FOR 2025

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (February 3, 2025)………It’s time to go racing in 2025 with a large and talented contingent of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship full-time competitors.

The field of 14 full-time drivers and teams is stacked and ready to hit the road for the 53-race tour which hits the road for the first time in 2025 with six February dates in Florida starting at Barberville’s Volusia Speedway Park on February 10-11 followed by Ocala Speedway on February 12-13-14-15.

Here’s the full list of the 14 USAC National Sprint Car full-timers for 2025!

LOGAN SEAVEY | ABACUS RACING #57

In their first season together on the USAC National Sprint Car trail, Logan Seavey and Abacus Racing made 2024 one of the finest seasons in series history en route to the championship. A 14-win season a year ago tied Tom Bigelow for the winningest single season in series history. Seavey’s goals include breaking that record while also shooting to become the third back-to-back series champ of the 2020s following Brady Bacon (2020-21) and Justin Grant (2022-23).

KEVIN THOMAS JR. | ROCK STEADY RACING #3R

Year one with Rock Steady Racing was an undisputed success for Kevin Thomas Jr. on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour in 2024. A five-win campaign translated into KTJ’s best overall season with the series in three years. When all was tallied up, KTJ finished fourth in the standings and rose up into the top-10 all-time in terms of career USAC National Sprint Car victories. Year two is on its way, and this combo will be a prime contender.

C.J. LEARY | TEAM AZ/CURB-AGAJANIAN RACING #21AZ

It’s an all-new formula for C.J. Leary on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship circuit in 2025. After competing the last two seasons for BGE-Dougherty Motorsports, the Greenfield, Indiana racer has swapped over to Team Arizona / Curb-Agajanian Racing for a full run at the title. Leary, the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champ takes over the helm of the 21AZ, which won twice a year ago in USAC competition with Daison Pursley in the seat.

MITCHEL MOLES | REINBOLD-UNDERWOOD MOTORSPORTS #19AZ

For Mitchel Moles and Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, it was all about constructing a foundation throughout last year’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship slate. It was a process that rewarded Moles with his finest and most successful season yet with the series as he recorded career highs across the board in several categories along with an Eastern Storm title. The rise of the Raisin City, California native was punctuated with his most consistent season yet.

ROBERT BALLOU | BALLOU MOTORSPORTS #12

For nearly two decades, Robert Ballou has been a driving force in USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competition. In May of 2024, he was on the winning side of the most electrifying finish of the year when he erased a half-straightaway deficit on the last lap to win at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway. As a privateer, he remains the winningest combined driver/entrant in series history, an accolade he aims to add to in 2025.

KYLE CUMMINS | PETTY PERFORMANCE RACING #3P

With a brand new team starting from scratch, it’s quite normal to endure the growing pains, the learning curve and the trial and error that naturally comes along with it. Kyle Cummins and Petty Performance Racing’s 2024 season ran the gamut of emotions, but by the end of the year, they were among the elite in USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competition. This year, they look to build upon it in their sophomore season.

JUSTIN GRANT | TOPP MOTORSPORTS #4

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) experienced perhaps the strangest stat line in the USAC National Sprint Car history by finishing ninth in points and winning nine races! Inconsistency dogged him in 2024, but when the 2022-23 series champ was on, he was on. He enters his eighth season as TOPP Motorsports’ driver at 54 career USAC National Sprint Car victories. Another nine-win campaign would surpass Dave Darland’s 62 to make him the winningest driver in series history.

JAKE SWANSON | DAMING SWANSON MOTORSPORTS #5T

Jake Swanson, a seasoned driver with a proven track record of success, will pilot a new entry during the 2025 USAC National Sprint Car season with Daming Swanson Motorsports. It’s long been a dream for the Anaheim, California driver to build a program capable of competing at the top level with USAC, and now that dream is a reality. Additionally, the team is supported by a key partnership with car owner and mechanic Doug Dougherty.

BRIGGS DANNER | HOGUE RACING ENTERPRISES #39

It was a breakout year in 2024 in which he won his initial three USAC National Sprint Car features before going on to capture USAC National Most Improved Driver honors. But now, the Allentown, Pennsylvania racer and his Hogue Racing Enterprises team have stepped up to compete for a championship as a full-time team on the circuit in 2025 following years of a partial national schedule and a run at the USAC East Coast Sprint Car title.

JADON ROGERS | AMATI RACING #66

Jadon Rogers joined Amati Racing during the latter half of the 2024 season, and quickly hit their stride, winning three times on the local Indiana level while also garnering the inaugural Midwest Thunder Sprint Car championship. In fact, Rogers is the winningest sprint car driver in Indiana during the decade between 2020-2024 with 24 scores. Now, the team is back on the tour and hungry for more.

JOEY AMANTEA | JPA RACING #88J

Joey Amantea showed flashes of brilliance on his debut run as a USAC National Sprint Car full-timer in 2024. He led his first series laps down in Ocala, Florida at the start of the year before going on to earn six top-10 results in his family-owned ride. To add onto that, he also forged forward in several of his starts, picking up hard charger honors on four occasions. This year, he eyes becoming a consistent top-five runner as he vies for his first series win.

RICKY LEWIS | Ricky Lewis #41

No other sprint car driver in America can lay claim to the sheer amount of success Ricky Lewis has accrued over the past couple of seasons. His 25 feature victories led the nation in that category as he captured his second consecutive Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series title. Now, he’s out on the USAC tour full-time for the first time in his burgeoning career in his own ride, looking to translate that success to his first career USAC triumph.

KALE DRAKE | 2B RACING #2B

Kale Drake’s first foray into sprint car racing of any kind came in USAC’s Indiana Sprint Week during the summer of 2024. From there on, he was a regular on the tour in Scott Benic’s 2B Racing machine, finishing out the season with 15 feature starts and a boatload of experiences to go along with it. The Oklahoman has shown speed, and plenty of it, as he plans to translate that speed to success for the team that captured a USAC National Sprint Car championship back in 2005.

HAYDEN REINBOLD | REINBOLD-UNDERWOOD MOTORSPORTS #19

Hayden Reinbold is gunning for Rookie of the Year honors with the USAC National Sprint Cars in 2025. The veteran of five seasons of USAC Midget racing will wheel his family-owned Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports No. 19 as one-half of the only multi-car full-time team on the circuit alongside Mitchel Moles. The Gilbert, Arizona driver was able to get his feet wet with his first seven career starts with the season late last year. Now, he’s ready to take on the challenge.