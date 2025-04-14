Chase Porter Wins Sprint invaders/Malvern Bank Showdown in Stuart!

by Bill Wright

Stuart, IA, April 13, 2025 – An extremely competitive night, featuring the first ever co-sanction by the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders and the Malvern Bank 360 Sprints ended in a last lap victory for St. Joseph, Missouri’s Chase Porter. Five lead changes highlighted the barnburner on the quarter-mile Stuart International Speedway in Stuart, Iowa on Sunday night.

Once the 34-car field was whittled to 20, the 25-lap $2,000 to win feature began. Porter started outside row one and led early over Tasker Phillips, Jake Blackhurst and Kade Higday. Phillips sized up Porter, and rode the turn four cushion around him to lead lap eight. He was in lapped traffic the following circuit.

On lap 12, Gaige Weldon performed a 360 spin, bringing the first caution. Phillips led Porter, Blackhurst, Higday and Colton Fisher back to green. Phillips got too high in turn four after the restart, and Porter shot back by to the point. Meanwhile, Fisher moved up to fourth, and former winner at Stuart, Chris Martin, entered the top five.

On lap 18, Cam Martin, Garrett Benson and Tyler Lee tangled, ending the night for all. All were uninjured. Porter now led Phillips, Fisher, Blackhurst and Chris Martin. Blackhurst snatched third on the restart, while Terry McCarl shot all the way up to fourth, running the low side of the track.

On laps 20, 21 and 22, Phillips slid across Porter’s bow in turn four, only to have the Missouri driver cross back down the track and retain the lead. McCarl moved into third on lap 21.

With two laps to go, Phillips hit the frontstretch wall hard and then spun with damages in turn one. That set up a green, white, checker finish that saw McCarl nail the low side of the track and driving by Porter to lead coming to the white flag. Porter hit the high side of one and two well, however, and then blocked McCarl’s low groove in turn three, to regain the lead and his second career Sprint Invaders win is as many years.

McCarl was second, ahead of Fisher, Chris Martin and Blackhurst. Paul Nienhiser, Cole Vanderheiden, JJ Hickle, Kade Higday and hard-charger Chase Brown rounded out the top ten. Fisher, Tanner Gebhardt, Higday and Porter won heats. Phillips won the Dash. Brandon Anderson and Dominic White claimed the B mains. Late model ace Ryan Gustin made his sprint car debut. Things looked promising in his heat race, as he ran second with two to go, only to jump the cushion and flip. He was uninjured. Jason Martin spun and collected Luke Lane in the second B main. Both got upside down, but suffered no injuries.

The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Iowa on Friday, May 2.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Alchemy Skin & Health A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 2c, Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO (2) 2. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (7) 3. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (5) 4. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (8) 5. 99, Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL (3) 6. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (10) 7. 3z, Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, NE (14) 8. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (15) 9. 24x, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA (4) 10. 55, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE (20) 11. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (6) 12. 03, Shayle Bade, Lincoln, NE (12) 13. 13G, Gaige Weldon, Hinton, IA (11) 14. 22x, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (19) 15. 11D, Dominic White, Plainview, NE (18) 16. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (1) 17. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (9) 18. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (16) 19. 2B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO (13) 20. 2, Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK (17). Lap Leaders: Porter 1-7, Phillips 8-12, Porter 13-23, McCarl 24, Porter 25. Hard-charger: Brown.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Colton Fisher (1*) 2. Chris Martin (3*) 3. Shayle Bade (2*) 4. Brandon Anderson (4) 5. JJ Hickle (8*) 6. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA (6) 7. 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE (5) 8. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (7) 9. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA (9)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Tanner Gebhardt (1*) 2. Tasker Phillips (7*) 3. Tyler Lee (6*) 4. Gaige Weldon (8*) 5. 75, Tyler Blank, California, MO (2) 6. 77, John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (5) 7. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE (9) 8. 47, Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA (4) 9. 93, Taylor Walton, Odessa, MO (3)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Kade Higday (3*) 2. Jake Blackhurst (7*) 3. Garrett Benson (2*) 4. Chase Brown (4) 5. 23s, Stu Snyder, Lincoln, NE (5) 6. Dominic White (6) 7. 4x, Jason Danley, Lincoln, NE (8) 8. 88, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL (1)

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Chase Porter (1*) 2. Paul Nienhiser (2*) 3. Terry McCarl (7*) 4. Cole Vanderheiden (5*) 5. Cam Martin (8*) 6. Riley Goodno (6) 7. 14, Joey Danley, Lincoln, NE (4) 8. 40, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (3)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Tasker Phillips (2) 2. Chase Porter (1) 3. Jake Blackhurst (4) 4. Kade Higday (3) 5. Colton Fisher (5) 6. Tanner Gebhardt (6)

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors B main #1 (started), 10 laps: 1. Brandon Anderson (1) 2. Riley Goodno (4) / 3. Stu Snyder (2) 4. Joey Danley (6) 5. Taylor Walton (7) 6. Jason Danley (5) 7. Jackson Gray (3) 8. Riley Scott (8) DNS – Ryan Gustin

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors B main #2 (started), 10 laps: 1. Dominic White (3) 2. Chase Brown (1) / 3. John Klabunde (4) 4. Tyler Blank (2) 5. McCain Richards (6) 6. Evan Semerad (7) 7. Jason Martin (5) 8. Luke Lane (8) DNS – Cody Wehrle