Tanner Thorson Triumphs with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, OK. (4/25/25) Tanner Thorson would find check out on the field late with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of the Sooner Shuffle presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Creek County Speedway.

Speeding up excitement onto the speedy tight-corners of Creek County Speedway with twenty-nine talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Jonathan Beason debuting in a 40 sprint car set a quick qualifying time and new track record of 11.606-second lap with Noah Gass, Gage Montgomery, Preston Perlmutter, and Austin Mundie each earning heat racing victories as Ayrton Gennetten emerged victorious in the semi-feature event.

Exciting the audience members in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Jonathan Beason and Blake Hahn lined up in the front row as Beason would gain the lead on the opening lap with Hahn, Tanner Thorson, Joe B Miller, and Sam Hafertepe Jr all raced within the top five in the early feature stages.

Leading the first fourteen laps, Jonathan Beason would appear to be a natural in a sprint ride while bearing on lap traffic quickly with Tanner Thorson and Blake Hahn battling behind the speedy leading Beason.

Finding a smooth line around the mid-point of the feature, Tanner Thorson would strike at the perfect time with Jonathan Beason pinned down low behind the lap car and Thorson running a high line with Tanner overtaking for the top spot on lap fourteen.

Leading the final sixteen laps, Tanner Thorson would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed and thrilling main event with Blake Hahn hustling into the runner-up position late.

“We had a really good car from the start. We were very maneuverable. Our Team has been working hard to get us here,” said Tanner Thorson in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “Jonathan was so good at the start but our car gained so much speed later on in the race”.

Contesting closely behind and making a debuting impact, Jonathan Beason would cross the line on the final podium placement as Kyle Clark would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth with Joe B Miller rounding out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Sooner Shuffle presented by Start2Finish TV at Creek County Speedway.

Creek County Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 4/25/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 14-Jonathan Beason(11.606)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 79M-Gage Montgomery

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 42P-Preston Perlmutter

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 4-Austin Mundie

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 14-Jonathan Beason

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 2-Brandon Anderson(+14)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 88-Tanner Thorson

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 14-Jonathan Beason[1]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 2-Brandon Anderson[20]; 7. 17-Alex Sewell[10]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[17]; 9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[11]; 10. 1-Sean McClelland[16]; 11. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 13. B8-John Barnard[18]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan[14]; 15. 7F-Joshua Tyre[13]; 16. 122-Lane Warner[21]; 17. 16TH-Kevin Newton[23]; 18. 79M-Gage Montgomery[9]; 19. 4-Austin Mundie[12]; 20. 22M-Andrew Deal[19]; 21. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]; 22. 10G-Marcus Thomas[15]; 23. 31-Casey Wills[22].

MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 2. B8-John Barnard[3]; 3. 22M-Andrew Deal[2]; 4. 2-Brandon Anderson[6]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[4]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[10]; 8. 87-Reed Whitney[5]; 9. 4X-Cruz Dickerson[13]; 10. 56L-Nick Lucito[12]; 11. 16TH-Kevin Newton[7]; 12. 22C-Blake Edwards[9]; 13. 74N-Natalie Doney[11].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 2. 14-Jonathan Beason[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 1-Sean McClelland[1]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 6. 2-Brandon Anderson[6]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]; 8. 4X-Cruz Dickerson[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79M-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 3. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 4. 7F-Joshua Tyre[3]; 5. 22M-Andrew Deal[6]; 6. 87-Reed Whitney[5]; 7. 56L-Nick Lucito[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[1]; 2. 17-Alex Sewell[2]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[6]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Newton[5].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Austin Mundie[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 10G-Marcus Thomas[2]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 5. B8-John Barnard[5]; 6. 22C-Blake Edwards[7]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 14-Jonathan Beason, 00:11.606[21]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.641[7]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:11.714[25]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:11.720[14]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.749[17]; 6. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 00:11.874[24]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:11.923[23]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:11.937[1]; 9. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.947[29]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:11.955[22]; 11. 17-Alex Sewell, 00:11.998[28]; 12. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:12.027[8]; 13. 1-Sean McClelland, 00:12.066[5]; 14. 79M-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.095[2]; 15. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:12.108[4]; 16. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:12.151[9]; 17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:12.165[12]; 18. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.200[10]; 19. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:12.314[20]; 20. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.390[11]; 21. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:12.396[3]; 22. 22M-Andrew Deal, 00:12.559[16]; 23. 122-Lane Warner, 00:12.619[27]; 24. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.748[13]; 25. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:12.777[19]; 26. 56L-Nick Lucito, 00:12.793[18]; 27. 31-Casey Wills, 00:12.824[26]; 28. 22C-Blake Edwards, 00:12.840[15]; 29. 4X-Cruz Dickerson, 00:12.968[6].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.074[25]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:12.319[23]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:12.327[29]; 4. 17-Alex Sewell, 00:12.421[28]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:12.453[17]; 6. 31-Casey Wills, 00:12.738[26]; 7. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 00:12.778[24]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:12.857[14]; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.068[20]; 10. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.112[27]; 11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:13.126[22]; 12. 14-Jonathan Beason, 00:13.166[21]; 13. 22M-Andrew Deal, 00:13.294[16]; 14. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:13.334[9]; 15. 56L-Nick Lucito, 00:13.356[18]; 16. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.600[11]; 17. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:13.831[19]; 18. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:13.868[3]; 19. 15-Jack Potter, 00:13.899[13]; 20. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:13.952[7]; 21. 1-Sean McClelland, 00:13.979[5]; 22. 22C-Blake Edwards, 00:14.001[15]; 23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.075[12]; 24. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:14.189[8]; 25. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.275[4]; 26. 79M-Gage Montgomery, 00:14.777[2]; 27. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:15.072[1]; 28. 4X-Cruz Dickerson, 00:15.122[6]; 29. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:15.169[10].

