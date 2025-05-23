HOOSIER HUNDRED FIELD SET ﻿FOR FRIDAY’S 68TH RUNNING AT IRP

By Richie Murray

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 22, 2025)………A field of 24 USAC Silver Crown drivers and cars will be roaring toward the green flag during the 68th running of the Hoosier Hundred this Friday night, May 23, during the Carb Night Classic at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

A pair of past Hoosier Hundred winners will attempt to claim the $15,000 top prize once more. Five-time and defending winner Kody Swanson (2014-15-16-18-24) will try for a record-tying sixth Hoosier Hundred win. A.J. Foyt has long held the record of six. Bobby Santos will go after win number two after scoring his Hoosier Hundred triumph in 2023.

Swanson and Santos are also engaged in a battle to become the winningest driver in USAC competition at IRP. Both Swanson and Santos, along with the retired Tracy Hines, owns 15 USAC IRP victories.

Three more drivers in Friday night’s field have previously raced to a runner-up result at the Hoosier Hundred. Russ Gamester took 2nd on the dirt at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 1999 and also finished 4th on the pavement of IRP in 2024. On Friday, he’ll be gunning for a record 30th career Hoosier Hundred start, a tie he currently holds at 29 with Johnny Parsons.

C.J. Leary scored a 2nd on the dirt mile in 2020, but in 2024, he raced to a 3rd place finish after starting 22nd in a borrowed car. Logan Seavey has finished 2nd in each of the past two editions of the Hoosier Hundred but will be seeking his first pavement win on Friday.

Veteran Brian Tyler returns to the USAC Silver Crown lineup after a three year hiatus. He finished 3rd in the 2015 Hoosier Hundred and has won a USAC Silver Crown race at IRP in his career, doing so in 2006. Tyler Roahrig returns to the field after taking 3rd at the Hoosier Hundred in 2023.

Series point leader Justin Grant finished 4th at the “Hoosier” in 2019. Derek Bischak is back in action with the USAC Silver Crown series for the first time in a year and collected a 4th at the Hoosier Hundred in 2023. Taylor Ferns finished with a solid 5th at the 2023 running of the Hoosier Hundred.

A handful more drivers in Friday’s lineup have completed the Hoosier Hundred with a top-10 results, including Nathan Byrd (6th in 2023), Dakoda Armstrong (6th in 2024), Matt Westfall (7th in 2002), Mario Clouser (9th in 2023) and Kyle Steffens (10th in 2024).

USAC Silver Crown veterans returning to the Hoosier Hundred are Bryan Gossel (11th in 2023), Casey Buckman (11th in 2020), Gregg Cory (16th in 2024), Dave Berkheimer (22nd in 2024) and Kyle O’Gara (25th in 2023), who is a past midget feature winner at IRP.

Four Rookies are set to make their initial appearance at the Hoosier Hundred. The list includes Jake Trainor, Cody Gerhardt, Danny Jennings and Jackson Macenko.

RACE DETAILS

On Friday, May 23, the big cars of the USAC Silver Crown National Championship hit the pavement for the 146-lap, 100-mile Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, located about 15 minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Also on the event card are midgets, plus the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire series and the USF Pro Championship Presented by Continental Tire.

All races will be shown live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

STARTING TIMES:

(All Times Eastern)

10:00 AM: Gate 2 Opens/Credentials & USF Paddock Opens

11:00 AM: USAC Pit Gates/Pit Parking & Unloading Opens

1:30 PM: USAC Drivers Meeting

2:00 PM: Spectator Gates Open

2:00-2:50 PM: All-Star Pavement Midget Practice & Qualifying

2:55-3:45 PM: National Pavement Midget Championship Practice & Qualifying

3:50-4:40 PM: USAC Silver Crown Series Practice

5:00-5:15 PM: USF2000 Practice

5:20-5:35 PM: Pro 2000 Practice

5:50 PM: USAC Silver Crown Series Qualifying

6:20 PM: All-Star Pavement Midget Race (30 Laps)

7:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies at Front Stretch

7:15 PM: USAC Silver Crown Series Race (146 Laps, 100 Miles)

To follow: USF2000 Race (Freedom 75), Pro 2000 Race (Freedom 90) National Pavement Midget Race (30 Laps)

TICKETS:

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://nhra.evenue.net/promotions/25CARB.

Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on race day.

Advance general admission is $25. Advance reserved seats are $35. Ages 12 & under are free. Pit passes are $35.

2025 HOOSIER HUNDRED ENTRY LIST: (24)

06 Bryan Gossel/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

5 Dakoda Armstrong/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 Jake Trainor/Medway, MA (Klatt Enterprises)

8 Kyle Steffens/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

14 Cody Gerhardt/Fresno, CA (Western Speed-Davey Hamilton Racing)

21 C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing)

22 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

25 Casey Buckman/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports-Eddie Sachs Jr.)

31 Dave Berkheimer/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 Gregg Cory/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 Nathan Byrd/Goodyear, AZ (Meyer Auto Research)

41 Tyler Roahrig/Plymouth, IN (Newman Racing)

51 Russ Gamester/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

54 Matt Westfall/Pleasant Hill, OH (4 Kings Racing)

55 Taylor Ferns/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

61 Danny Jennings/Norman, OK (David Grace Motorsports)

77 Kody Swanson/Kingsburg, CA (Doran Binks Racing)

81 Brian Tyler/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

91 Justin Grant/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 Mario Clouser/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

98 Bobby Santos/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

124 ®Jackson Macenko/Cincinnati, OH (Brad Hayes Racing)

131 Derek Bischak/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak)

141 Kyle O’Gara/Beech Grove, IN (A-Maxx Racing)

HOOSIER HUNDRED WINNERS: 1953-Bob Sweikert, 1954-Jimmy Bryan, 1955-Jimmy Bryan, 1956-Jimmy Bryan, 1957-Jud Larson, 1958-Eddie Sachs, 1959-Rodger Ward, 1960-A.J. Foyt, 1961-A.J. Foyt, 1962-Parnelli Jones, 1963-Rodger Ward, 1964-A.J. Foyt, 1965-A.J. Foyt, 1966-Mario Andretti, 1967-Mario Andretti, 1968-A.J. Foyt, 1969-A.J. Foyt, 1970-Al Unser, 1971-Al Unser, 1972-Al Unser, 1973-Al Unser, 1974-Jackie Howerton, 1975-Tom Bigelow, 1976-Joe Saldana, 1977-Pancho Carter, 1978-Billy Engelhart, 1979-Bobby Olivero, 1980-Gary Bettenhausen, 1981-Larry Rice, 1982-Chuck Gurney, 1983-Chuck Gurney, 1984-Steve Chassey, 1985-Sheldon Kinser, 1986-Jack Hewitt, 1987-Kenny Jacobs, 1988-Jack Hewitt, 1989-Jack Hewitt, 1990-Gary Hieber, 1991-Jeff Swindell, 1992-Ron Shuman, 1993-Jeff Swindell, 1994-Jimmy Sills, 1995-Dave Darland, 1996-Dave Darland, 1997-Chuck Leary, 1998-Donnie Beechler, 1999-Jimmy Sills, 2000-Tony Elliott, 2001-Tony Elliott, 2002-Jason Leffler, 2003-J.J. Yeley, 2004-Dave Darland, 2005-Teddy Beach, 2006-Josh Wise, 2009-Shane Hollingsworth, 2010-Shane Hmiel, 2011-Jerry Coons Jr., 2012-Jerry Coons Jr., 2013-Levi Jones, 2014-Kody Swanson, 2015-Kody Swanson, 2016-Kody Swanson, 2018-Kody Swanson, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2020-Kyle Larson, 2023-Bobby Santos, 2024-Kody Swanson.

ALL-TIME HOOSIER HUNDRED WINS:

6-A.J. Foyt

5-Kody Swanson

4-Al Unser

3-Jimmy Bryan, Dave Darland & Jack Hewitt

2-Mario Andretti, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott, Chuck Gurney, Jimmy Sills, Jeff Swindell & Rodger Ward

1-Teddy Beach, Donnie Beechler, Gary Bettenhausen, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Steve Chassey, Tyler Courtney, Billy Engelhart, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Levi Jones, Parnelli Jones, Sheldon Kinser, Jud Larson, Kyle Larson, Chuck Leary, Jason Leffler, Bobby Olivero, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Joe Saldana, Bobby Santos, Ron Shuman, Bob Sweikert, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT IRP:

9-Kody Swanson

8-Tanner Swanson

6-Bobby Santos

5-Mike Bliss

3-Bobby East

2-Kenny Irwin Jr., Jim Keeker, Jason Leffler & Ken Schrader

1-Pat Abold, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Bob Cicconi, Jay Drake, Bruce Field, Russ Gamester, Kyle Hamilton, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Kasey Kahne, Jason McCord, Ryan Newman, Johnny Parsons, George Snider, Dave Steele, Tony Stewart, Brian Tyler & J.J. Yeley

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT IRP:

1985: Rick Hood (7/13)

1986: Ken Schrader (7/13)

1987: Jeff Bloom (7/11)

1988: Bruce Field (7/9)

1989: Bob Cicconi (7/8) & Ken Schrader (7/8)

1990: George Snider (6/30)

1991: Johnny Parsons (6/29)

1992: Jim Keeker (6/27)

1993: Mike Bliss (6/26)

1994: Mike Bliss (8/4)

1995: Jim Keeker (8/2)

1996: Mike Bliss (5/18) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/31)

1997: Pat Abold (5/17) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/30)

1998: Tony Stewart (5/16) & Jason Leffler (7/29)

1999: Ryan Newman (5/22) & Dave Steele (8/4)

2000: Jason Leffler (5/20) & Russ Gamester (8/6)

2001: Mike Bliss (5/12) & Kasey Kahne (8/2)

2002: Mike Bliss (8/1)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/22) & Jason McCord (7/31)

2004: Jay Drake (8/5)

2005: Bobby East (8/4)

2006: Brian Tyler (8/3)

2007: Bobby East (7/26)

2008: Bobby East (7/24)

2009: Bobby Santos (7/23)

2010: Tracy Hines (7/22)

2011: Kody Swanson (7/28)

2012: Bobby Santos (5/19) & Bobby Santos (7/26)

2013: Tanner Swanson (7/27)

2014: Tanner Swanson (5/17) & David Byrne (7/24)

2015: Tanner Swanson (5/23) & Tanner Swanson (7/23)

2016: Tanner Swanson (5/27) & Kody Swanson (7/21)

2017: Kody Swanson (5/26) & Bobby Santos (7/20)

2018: Kody Swanson (5/25)

2019: Kyle Hamilton (5/24) & Kody Swanson (9/7)

2020: Tanner Swanson (8/21)

2021: Kody Swanson (5/29) & Kody Swanson (8/14)

2022: Bobby Santos (5/27) & Tanner Swanson (10/22)

2023: Bobby Santos (5/26) & Tanner Swanson (10/15)

2024: Kody Swanson (5/25) & Kody Swanson (10/19)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT IRP:

1 Lap – 5/20/2000 – Jason Leffler – 20.298 – 121.667 mph

2 Laps – 8/14/2021 Kody Swanson 41.605 – 118.717 mph

10 Laps – 8/2/2001 – Derek Davidson – 3:35.06 – 104.789 mph

15 Laps – 5/22/2003 – Chet Fillip – 5:16.38 – 117.087 mph

20 Laps – 8/2/1995 – Eric Gordon – 7:14.71 – 113.621 mph

25 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jim Childers – 9:51.91 – 104.306 mph

100 Laps – 5/12/2001 – Mike Bliss – 35:41.40 – 115.326 mph

146 Laps – 5/26/2023 – Bobby Santos – 1:13:52.03 – 81.227

150 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jeff Bloom – 1:02:32.109 – 98.728 mph

PAST HOOSIER HUNDRED FEATURE RESULTS:

1953: 1. Bob Sweikert, 2. Manny Ayulo, 3. Johnnie Parsons, 4. Don Freeland, 5. Sam Hanks, 6. Tony Bettenhausen, 7. Pat O’Connor, 8. Rodger Ward, 9. Ed Elisian, 10. Duane Carter, 11. Jimmy Bryan, 12. Paul Russo, 13. Rex Easton, 14. Chuck Weyant, 15. Mike Nazaruk, 16. Andy Linden, 17. Gene Hartley, 18. Leroy Warriner.

1954: 1. Jimmy Bryan, 2. Bob Sweikert, 3. Sam Hanks, 4. Jack McGrath, 5. Jimmy Reece, 6. Ed Elisian, 7. Tommy Hinnershitz, 8. Johnnie Tolan, 9. Rodger Ward, 10. Jerry Hoyt, 11. Cal Niday, 12. Rex Easton, 13. Bob Carroll, 14. Ray Crawford, 15. Manny Ayulo, 16. Johnnie Parsons, 17. Chuck Weyant, 18. Jiggs Peters.

1955: 1. Jimmy Bryan, 2. Johnny Thomson, 3. George Amick, 4. Tony Bettenhausen, 5. Pat O’Connor, 6. Don Freeland, 7. Ed Elisian, 8. Jimmy Reece, 9. Andy Linden, 10. Johnny Kay, 11. Eddie Russo, 12. Eddie Johnson, 13. Bob Veith, 14. Rodger Ward, 15. Jack McGrath, 16. Mike Magill, 17. Bob Sweikert, 18. Earl Motter.

1956: 1. Jimmy Bryan, 2. Pat O’Connor, 3. Rodger Ward, 4. Jud Larson, 5. Al Keller, 6. Gene Hartley, 7. Bob Veith, 8. Andy Linden, 9. Don Freeland, 10. Mike Magill, 11. Johnny Boyd, 12. George Amick, 13. Earl Motter, 14. Elmer George, 15. Jim Rathmann, 16. Johnny Thomson, 17. Tommy Hinnershitz, 18. Tony Bettenhausen.

1957: 1. Jud Larson, 2. Jimmy Bryan, 3. George Amick, 4. Len Sutton, 5. Don Branson, 6. Elmer George, 7. Ed Elisian, 8. Jimmy Reece, 9. Jack Turner, 10. Pat O’Connor, 11. Tony Bettenhausen, 12. Ralph Liguori, 13. Rodger Ward, 14. Johnny Boyd, 15. Rex Easton, 16. Don Freeland, 17. Johnny Thomson, 18. Andy Linden.

1958: 1. Eddie Sachs, 2. Johnny Thomson, 3. Rodger Ward, 4. Don Branson, 5. Tony Bettenhausen, 6. Earl Motter, 7. Jimmy Reece, 8. A.J. Foyt, 9. Ed Elisian, 10. Elmer George, 11. Johnnie Tolan, 12. Jim Packard, 13. Gene Hartley, 14. Paul Russo, 15. Joe Barzda, 16. Don Freeland, 17. Jud Larson, 18. Ralph Liguori.

1959: 1. Rodger Ward, 2. Eddie Sachs, 3. A. J. Foyt, 4. Jim McWithey, 5. Len Sutton, 6. Bobby Grim, 7. Don Freeland, 8. Ralph Liguori, 9. Bill Homeier, 10. Buddy Cagle, 11. Lee Drollinger, 12. Shorty Templeman, 13. Lloyd Ruby, 14. Gene Force, 15. Tony Bettenhausen, 16. Jim Hurtubise, 17. Don Branson, 18. Jim Packard.

1960: 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. Tony Bettenhausen, 3. Gene Force, 4. Don Branson, 5. Johnny Thomson, 6. Roger McCluskey, 7. Len Sutton, 8. Chuck Stevenson, 9. Shorty Templeman, 10. Lee Drollinger, 11. Chuck Hulse, 12. Jim Hurtubise, 13. Eddie Sachs, 14. Rodger Ward, 15. Cotton Farmer, 16. Bobby Grim, 17. Parnelli Jones, 18. Jim Packard, 19. Wayne Weiler.

1961: 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. Bobby Marshman, 3. Jim McElreath, 4. Len Sutton, 5. Shorty Templeman, 6. Chuck Hulse, 7. Ralph Liguori, 8. Don Branson, 9. Danny Jones, 10. Dick Rathmann, 11. Bob Mathouser, 12. Parnelli Jones, 13. Don Davis, 14. Roger McCluskey, 15. Elmer George, 16. Al Keller, 17. Rodger Ward, 18. Jim Hurtubise.

1962: 1. Parnelli Jones, 2. Don Branson, 3. Jim McElreath, 4. Roger McCluskey, 5. Rodger Ward, 6. Bobby Marshman, 7. Chuck Hulse, 8. Jim Hurtubise, 9. Ernie Koch, 10. Ronnie Duman, 11. Bobby Grim, 12. Ralph Liguori, 13. Lloyd Ruby, 14. Allen Crowe, 15. Johnny Rutherford, 16. A. J. Foyt, 17. Bobby Marvin, 18. Elmer George.

1963: 1. Rodger Ward, 2. Don Branson, 3. A.J. Foyt, 4. Johnny Rutherford, 5. Jim McElreath, 6. Roger McCluskey, 7. Johnny White, 8. Lloyd Ruby, 9. Ronnie Duman, 10. Jim Hurtubise, 11. Bobby Grim, 12. Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, 13. Sonny Helms, 14. Bob Harkey, 15. Chuck Hulse, 16. Ralph Liguori, 17. Colby Scroggin, 18. Parnelli Jones.

1964: 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. Rodger Ward, 3. Don Branson, 4. Jud Larson, 5. Bud Tingelstad, 6. Arnie Knepper, 7. Ronnie Duman, 8. Len Sutton, 9. Lloyd Ruby, 10. Mario Andretti, 11. Norm Hall, 12. Joe Leonard, 13. Bob Harkey, 14. Gordon Johncock, 15. Bobby Unser, 16. Bobby Marshman, 17. Parnelli Jones, 18. Johnny Rutherford.

1965: 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. Mario Andretti, 3. Jud Larson, 4. Bobby Unser, 5. Red Riegel, 6. Johnny Rutherford, 7. Carl Williams, 8. George Snider, 9. Bob Harkey, 10. Lloyd Ruby, 11. Gary Congdon, 12. Billy Foster, 13. Don Branson, 14. Bud Tingelstad, 15. Arnie Knepper, 16. Jim Hurtubise, 17. Greg Weld, 18. Bruce Jacobi.

1966: 1. Mario Andretti, 2. A.J. Foyt, 3. Arnie Knepper, 4. Don Branson, 5. Chuck Hulse, 6. Dick Atkins, 7. Bud Tingelstad, 8. Ronnie Duman, 9. Larry Dickson, 10. Jim McElreath, 11. Al Miller (Krulac), 12. George Snider, 13. Carl Williams, 14. Roger McCluskey, 15. Billy Foster, 16. Ralph Liguori, 17. Bobby Unser, 18. Bob Tattersall.

1967: 1. Mario Andretti, 2. A.J. Foyt, 3. Al Unser, 4. Billy Vukovich, 5. Jim McElreath, 6. Bruce Walkup, 7. Carl Williams, 8. Roger McCluskey, 9. Chuck Hulse, 10. Ralph Liguori, 11. Ronnie Duman, 12. Rollie Beale, 13. Norm Brown, 14. Larry Dickson, 15. Bill Puterbaugh, 16. Johnny Rutherford, 17. George Snider, 18. Bobby Unser.

1968: 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. Mario Andretti, 3. George Snider, 4. Gary Bettenhausen, 5. Billy Vukovich, 6. Arnie Knepper, 7. Larry Dickson, 8. George Benson, 9. Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, 10. Art Pollard, 11. Chuck Booth, 12. Roger McCluskey, 13 Wally Dallenbach, 14. Jim Malloy, 15. Al Unser, 16. Bobby Unser, 17. Greg Weld, 18. Ralph Liguori.

1969: 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. Gary Bettenhausen, 3. Bobby Unser, 4. Al Unser, 5. Greg Weld, 6. Mario Andretti, 7. George Snider, 8. Ralph Liguori, 9. Bud Tingelstad, 10. Bruce Walkup, 11. Carl Williams, 12. Bob Harkey, 13. Jim McElreath, 14. Billy Vukovich, 15. Roger McCluskey, 16. Bill Puterbaugh, 17. Mike Mosley, 18. Art Pollard.

1970: 1. Al Unser, 2. Ralph Liguori, 3. A.J. Foyt, 4. Sam Sessions, 5. Mike Mosley, 6. Bruce Walkup, 7. Greg Weld, 8. Bentley Warren, 9. Will Cagle, 10. Jim McElreath, 11. Mario Andretti, 12. Jim Malloy, 13. Bob Harkey, 14. George Snider, 15. Carl Williams, 16. Bill Puterbaugh, 17. Johnny Parsons, 18. Jerry Poland.

1971: 1. Al Unser, 2. George Snider, 3. Larry Dickson, 4. A.J. Foyt, 5. Billy Vukovich, 6. Jim McElreath, 7. Sam Sessions, 8. Bill Puterbaugh, 9. Arnie Knepper, 10. Merle Bettenhausen, 11. Bob Harkey, 12. Don Nordhorn, 13. Jim Malloy, 14. Carl Williams, 15. Johnny Parsons, 16. Joe Saldana, 17. Mario Andretti, 18. Gary Bettenhausen, 19. Karl Busson, 20. Johnny Rutherford, 21. Jimmy Caruthers, 22. Bruce Walkup, 23. Roger McCluskey, 24. Art Pollard.

1972: 1. Al Unser, 2. A.J. Foyt, 3. George Snider, 4. Sam Sessions, 5. Greg Weld, 6. Roger McCluskey, 7. Jim McElreath, 8. Rollie Beale, 9. Joe Saldana, 10. Ronnie Burke, 11. Jimmy Caruthers, 12. Tom Bigelow, 13. Carl Williams, 14. Ralph Liguori, 15. Rick Goudy, 16. Bob Evans, 17. Bill Puterbaugh, 18. Mike Mosley, 19. Lee Kunzman, 20. Arnie Knepper, 21. Jerry Miller, 22. Don Nordhorn, 23. Bob Harkey, 24. Larry Dickson.

1973: 1. Al Unser, 2. Johnny Parsons, 3. Tom Bigelow, 4. Pancho Carter, 5. Arnie Knepper, 6. Joe Saldana, 7. Darl Harrison, 8. Gary Ponzini, 9. Mel Cornett, 10. Karl Busson, 11. Mike Gregg, 12. Ralph Liguori, 13. A.J. Foyt, 14. Greg Weld, 15. Jerry Miller, 16. George Snider, 17. Larry Dickson, 18. Billy Shuman, 19. John Hubbard, 20. Billy Engelhart, 21. Mario Andretti, 22. Lee Kunzman, 23. Sam Sessions, 24. Jim McElreath.

1974: 1. Jackie Howerton, 2. Al Unser, 3. Mario Andretti, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. George Snider, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Pancho Carter, 8. Arnie Knepper, 9. Bruce Walkup, 10. Billy Cassella, 11. Joe Saldana, 12. Ronnie Burke, 13. Bill Puterbaugh, 14. Lee Osborne, 15. Mel Cornett, 16. Billy Engelhart, 17. Billy Vukovich, 18. Johnny Parsons, 19. Jan Opperman, 20. A.J. Foyt, 21. Jimmy Caruthers, 22. John Hubbard, 23. Sheldon Kinser, 24. Jim McElreath.

1975: 1. Tom Bigelow, 2. A.J. Foyt, 3. Jimmy Caruthers, 4. Billy Cassella, 5. Arnie Knepper, 6. Ronnie Burke, 7. Johnny Parsons, 8. Jim Hurtubise, 9. Sam Sessions, 10. Larry Rice, 11. Billy Engelhart, 12. Sheldon Kinser, 13. Al Unser, 14. Ralph Liguori, 15. Jerry Miller, 16. James McElreath, 17. Spike Gehlhausen, 18. Pancho Carter, 19. Billy Vukovich, 20. Steve Chassey, 21. Rollie Beale, 22. Bill Puterbaugh, 23. Johnny Anderson, 24. Bruce Walkup.

1976: 1. Joe Saldana, 2. A.J. Foyt, 3. Sheldon Kinser, 4. Billy Cassella, 5. Jim Hurtubise, 6. Johnny Parsons, 7. Larry Rice, 8. Jerry Miller, 9. Steve Chassey, 10. James McElreath, 11. Rollie Beale, 12. Jan Opperman, 13. Bubby Jones, 14. Bruce Walkup, 15. Chuck Gurney, 16. Spike Gehlhausen, 17. Mark Alderson, 18. Pancho Carter, 19. Jim McElreath, 20. Lee Osborne, 21. Larry Dickson, 22. Jackie Howerton, 23. Billy Engelhart, 24. Roger Rager.

1977: 1. Pancho Carter, 2. Larry Rice, 3. Sheldon Kinser, 4. Billy Vukovich, 5. Al Unser, 6. Billy Cassella, 7. Jackie Howerton, 8. Larry Dickson, 9. Dana Carter, 10. Gary Patterson, 11. Clark Templeman, 12. Bobby Olivero, 13. Jerry Miller, 14. Tom Bigelow, 15. Steve Chassey, 16. Junior Parkinson, 17. Greg Leffler, 18. Gary Bettenhausen, 19. Ron Shuman, 20. Eddie Leavitt, 21. Larry Cannon, 22. George Snider, 23. Bruce Walkup, 24. Bill Puterbaugh, 25. Johnny Parsons, 26. Billy Engelhart, 27. Steve Smith, 28. Larry Moore.

1978: 1. Billy Engelhart, 2. Rich Vogler, 3. Gary Bettenhausen, 4. Billy Vukovich, 5. Junior Parkinson, 6. Bubby Jones, 7. Johnny Parsons, 8. Larry Dickson, 9. Pancho Carter, 10. Dana Carter, 11. Roy Hicks, 12. Lealand McSpadden, 13. Bill Puterbaugh, 14. Robert Smith, 15. Jack Hewitt, 16. Jerry Miller, 17. Steve Chassey, 18. Sheldon Kinser, 19. Ed Lynch, 20. Larry Rice, 21. George Snider, 22. Steve Cannon, 23. Chuck Gurney, 24. Sammy Swindell, 25. Duke Cook, 26. Arnie Knepper, 27. Tom Bigelow, 28. Ron Shuman.

1979: 1. Bobby Olivero, 2. Billy Engelhart, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Gary Bettenhausen, 5. Sheldon Kinser, 6. Steve Chassey, 7. Larry Rice, 8. Bubby Jones, 9. Butch Wilkerson, 10. Bobby Adkins, 11. Gary Irvin, 12. Sleepy Tripp, 13. Jim McElreath, 14. Chris Cumberworth, 15. Paul Pitzer, 16. Tom Bigelow, 17. Jerry Miller, 18. Steve Cannon, 19. Billy Vukovich, 20. Larry Dickson, 21. Junior Parkinson, 22. Roger Rager, 23. Joe Saldana, 24. Chuck Gurney, 25. Rich Vogler, 26. Bill Puterbaugh, 27. Bob East, 28. Billy Cassella.

1980: 1. Gary Bettenhausen, 2. Steve Chassey, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Billy Vukovich, 5. Chris Cumberworth, 6. Tom Bigelow, 7. Steve Cannon, 8. Kramer Williamson, 9. Lennie Waldo, 10. Gary Irvin, 11. Jim McElreath, 12. Bill Tyler, 13. Larry Gates, 14. Greg Leffler, 15. Rich Leavell, 16. Jerry Miller, 17. Joe Saldana, 18. Larry Rice, 19. Bobby Olivero, 20. Sheldon Kinser, 21. Robert Smith, 22. Smokey Snellbaker, 23. A.J. Foyt, 24. Tony Weyant, 25. Ron Shuman, 26. Jan Opperman, 27. Jerry Weeks, 28. Karl Busson, 29. Doug Wolfgang, 30. Bill Burks, 31. Duke Cook, 32. Rich Vogler.

1981: 1. Larry Rice, 2. Rich Vogler, 3. Gary Bettenhausen, 4. Mark Alderson, 5. Tom Bigelow, 6. Billy Vukovich, 7. Sheldon Kinser, 8. George Snider, 9. Jerry Nemire, 10. Larry Martin, 11. Greg Leffler, 12. Chuck Amati, 13. Jack Hewitt, 14. Steve Chassey, 15. Smokey Snellbaker, 16. Johnny Parsons, 17. Paul Pitzer, 18. Jeff Bloom, 19. Jerry Miller, 20. Bobby Olivero, 21. Chuck Gurney, 22. Joe Saldana, 23. Larry Dickson, 24. Jim McElreath, 25. Steve Cannon, 26. Billy Engelhart.

1982: 1. Chuck Gurney, 2. Bobby Olivero, 3. Billy Engelhart, 4. Mark Alderson, 5. Keith Kauffman, 6. Ron Shuman, 7. Roger Rager, 8. Steve Cannon, 9. Ken Schrader, 10. Arnie Knepper, 11. Larry Rice, 12. Rich Vogler, 13. Steve Chassey, 14. Gary Gray, 15. Jeff Bloom, 16. Tom Bigelow, 17. Doug Wolfgang, 18. Larry Martin, 19. A.J. Foyt, 20. Jerry Nemire, 21. Tracy Potter, 22. Duke Cook, 23. Gary Bettenhausen, 24. Sheldon Kinser.

1983: 1. Chuck Gurney, 2. Sheldon Kinser, 3. Larry Rice, 4. Kramer Williamson, 5. Johnny Parsons, 6. Gary Gray, 7. Joe Saldana, 8. Kevin Olson, 9. Mark Alderson, 10. Billy Vukovich, 11. Brian Seidel, 12. Roger Rager, 13. Steve Long, 14. Larry Gates, 15. Jack Hewitt, 16. Rip Williams, 17. Billy Pauch, 18. Bobby Olivero, 19. Gary Bettenhausen, 20. Steve Chassey, 21. Larry Dickson, 22. Gary Hieber, 23. Terry Uehling, 24. Ken Schrader, 25. Duke Cook, 26. Gary Irvin, 27. Rick Hood, 28. George Snider, 29. Tom Bigelow, 30. Rich Vogler, 31. Billy Engelhart, 32. Danny Milburn.

1984: 1. Steve Chassey, 2. Sheldon Kinser, 3. Gary Bettenhausen, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Rich Vogler, 6. Dave Blaney, 7. Ken Schrader, 8. Chuck Gurney, 9. Gary Irvin, 10. Mike Johnson, 11. Steve Cannon, 12. Larry Dickson, 13. Manny Rockhold, 14. Nick Fornoro Jr., 15. Billy Vukovich, 16. Larry Martin, 17. Jerry Russell, 18. Johnny Parsons, 19. George Snider, 20. Steve Butler, 21. Rick Hood, 22. Danny Milburn, 23. Billy Engelhart, 24. Bud Wilmot, 25. Gary Hieber, 26. Keith Campbell, 27. Bobby Olivero, 28. Marvin Carman, 29. Jim McElreath, 30. Joe Saldana, 31. Rodney Ritter, 32. Tom Bigelow.

1985: 1. Sheldon Kinser, 2. Steve Butler, 3. Billy Vukovich, 4. Steve Chassey, 5. Bobby Olivero, 6. Larry Rice, 7. Andy Hillenburg, 8. Frankie Kerr, 9. Joe Saldana, 10. Rick Hood, 11. Paul Clark, 12. Danny Milburn, 13. Mark Alderson, 14. George Snider, 15. Warren Mockler, 16. Duke Cook, 17. Jack Hewitt, 18. Chuck Gurney, 19. Johnny Parsons, 20. Rich Vogler, 21. Bruce Field, 22. Billy Engelhart, 23. Tom Bigelow, 24. John Andretti, 25. Gary Hieber, 26. Kramer Williamson, 27. Jerry Russell, 28. Larry Dickson, 29. Gary Bettenhausen, 30. Gary Irvin.

1986: 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Larry Rice, 3. Chuck Gurney, 4. Bobby Olivero, 5. Tom Bigelow, 6. Rich Vogler, 7. Mark Alderson, 8. Bobby Adkins, 9. Bob Cicconi, 10. Duke Cook, 11. Gary Hieber, 12. Larry Dickson, 13. Steve Cannon, 14. George Snider, 15. Jeff Bloom, 16. Jerry Nemire, 17. Rick Hood, 18. Kenny Jacobs, 19. Ron Dunstan, 20. Brent Kaeding, 21. Gary Bettenhausen, 22. Jerry Russell, 23. Paul Clark, 24. Gary Irvin, 25. Steve Chassey, 26. Billy Engelhart, 27. Kramer Williamson, 28. Andy Hillenburg, 29. Warren Mockler, 30. Johnny Parsons, 31. Steve Butler, 32. Sheldon Kinser.

1987: 1. Kenny Jacobs, 2. Dave Blaney, 3. Jack Hewitt, 4. Jeff Swindell, 5. Rick Hood, 6. Larry Rice, 7. Rick Ungar, 8. Rusty McClure, 9. Paul Clark, 10. Rich Vogler, 11. Tony Elliott, 12. Tom Bigelow, 13. Manny Rockhold, 14. Brent Kaeding, 15. Dean Erfurth, 16. Jerry Nemire, 17. Jerry Russell, 18. Tray House, 19. Andy Hillenburg, 20. Jeff Bloom, 21. Duke Cook, 22. Rocky Hodges, 23. Bob Frey, 24. Nick Fornoro Jr., 25. Warren Mockler, 26. Jim Childers, 27. Mark Alderson, 28. Billy Engelhart, 29. Gary Hieber, 30. Steve Chassey, 31. Steve Butler.

1988: 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Chuck Gurney, 3. Johnny Parsons, 4. Larry Rice, 5. Andy Hillenburg, 6. Steve Chassey, 7. Ron Dunstan, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Gary Hieber, 10. Warren Mockler, 11. Jon Johnson, 12. Bob Cicconi, 13. Jim Mahoney, 14. Bob Frey, 15. Red Stauffer, 16. George Snider, 17. Jim Keeker, 18. Jim Childers, 19. Jerry Nemire, 20. Ray Joe Fager, 21. Jeff Bloom, 22. Gary Bettenhausen, 23. Rusty McClure, 24. Gene Lee Gibson, 25. Kenny Jacobs, 26. Tray House, 27. Billy Vukovich III, 28. Steve Butler, 29. Dave Feese, 30. Bob East.

1989: 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Johnny Parsons, 3. Ron Shuman, 4. Warren Mockler, 5. Rusty Rasmussen, 6. Danny Milburn, 7. Gary Irvin, 8. Jimmy Sills, 9. Manny Rockhold, 10. Jerry Nemire, 11. Terry Kawell, 12. Dave Feese, 13. George Snider, 14. Jim McElreath, 15. Jim Mahoney, 16. Danny Smith, 17. Rocky Hodges, 18. Andy Hillenburg, 19. Wayne Hammond, 20. Larry Rice, 21. Steve Butler, 22. Ron Dunstan, 23. Walt Kennedy, 24. Rich Vogler, 25. Tom Bigelow, 26. Russ Gamester, 27. Mike Thomas, 28. Chuck Gurney, 29. Mark Alderson, 30. Greg Staab, 31. Mark Sokola, 32. Red Stauffer.

1990: 1. Gary Hieber, 2. Jimmy Sills, 3. Wally Pankratz, 4. George Snider, 5. Jeff Gordon, 6. Mark Alderson, 7. Eric Gordon, 8. Danny Milburn, 9. Walt Kennedy, 10. Tray House, 11. Jerry Nemire, 12. Rocky Hodges, 13. Roy Caruthers, 14. Andy Hillenburg, 15. Rick Hood, 16. Jeff Swindell, 17. Brent Kaeding, 18. Steve Butler, 19. Stan Fox, 20. Rusty McClure, 21. Warren Mockler, 22. Johnny Parsons, 23. Jack Hewitt, 24. Blake Hollingsworth, 25. Brian Tyler, 26. Jerry Russell, 27. Chuck Gurney, 28. Bob Cicconi, 29. Larry Rice, 30. Dave Burns.

1991: 1. Jeff Swindell, 2. Jimmy Sills, 3. Russ Gamester, 4. Gary Hieber, 5. George Snider, 6. Chip Thomas, 7. Stan Fox, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Stevie Reeves, 10. Mark Alderson, 11. Larry Dickson, 12. Eric Gordon, 13. Wally Pankratz, 14. Gary Irvin, 15. Greg Staab, 16. Bill Kojis, 17. Jerry Nemire, 18. Doug Wolfgang, 19. Jim McElreath, 20. Steve Butler, 21. Steve Chassey, 22. Rodney Duncan, 23. Randy Bateman, 24. Jerry Russell, 25. Larry Hillerud, 26. Bob Cicconi, 27. Jack Hewitt, 28. Larry Rice, 29. Ron Dunstan, 30. Danny Smith.

1992: 1. Ron Shuman, 2. Jeff Swindell, 3. Steve Butler, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Eric Gordon, 7. Russ Gamester, 8. Dave Feese, 9. Dan Boorse, 10. Gary Hieber, 11. Tony Stewart, 12. Gary Irvin, 13. Wally Pankratz, 14. Stevie Reeves, 15. Rocky Hodges, 16. Jimmy Sills, 17. Jim Mahoney, 18. Pepi Marchese, 19. Steve Chassey, 20. Johnny Parsons, 21. George Snider, 22. Jerry Nemire, 23. Lealand McSpadden, 24. Donnie Beechler, 25. Kevin Thomas, 26. Warren Mockler, 27. Randy Bateman, 28. Larry Dickson, 29. Chip Thomas, 30. Stan Fox.

1993: 1. Jeff Swindell, 2. Jimmy Sills, 3. Ron Shuman, 4. Eric Gordon, 5. Chuck Gurney, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Tony Stewart, 8. Gary Hieber, 9. Jim Keeker, 10. Johnny Parsons, 11. Randy Tolsma, 12. Ron Dunstan, 13. Danny Smith, 14. Mark Alderson, 15. Steve Butler, 16. Tray House, 17. Lee Dunn, 18. Dave Steele, 19. Dan Drinan, 20. Mike Bliss, 21. Larry Dickson, 22. Bobby Marcum, 23. Stan Fox, 24. Stevie Reeves, 25. Page Jones, 26. Donnie Beechler, 27. Chip Thomas, 28. George Snider, 29. Wally Pankratz, 30. Greg Staab.

1994: 1. Jimmy Sills, 2. Randy Tolsma, 3. Lealand McSpadden, 4. Donnie Beechler, 5. Jack Hewitt, 6. Stan Fox, 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Kevin Doty, 9. Rusty McClure, 10. Tony Stewart, 11. Kevin Thomas, 12. Billy Boat, 13. Cary Faas, 14. Russ Gamester, 15. Chuck Gurney, 16. Chip Thomas, 17. Jack Runyon, 18. Robby Flock, 19. Rocky Hodges, 20. Page Jones, 21. Warren Mockler, 22. Brian Gerster, 23. Gary Hieber, 24. Ron Shuman, 25. Doug Kalitta, 26. Wally Pankratz, 27. Johnny Parsons, 28. Mike Bliss, 29. George Snider, 30. Kenny Irwin Jr.

1995: 1. Dave Darland, 2. George Snider, 3. Jack Hewitt, 4. Robby Flock, 5. Billy Boat, 6. Chuck Leary, 7. Tray House, 8. Andy Michner, 9. Brad Noffsinger, 10. Donnie Beechler, 11. Dan Drinan, 12. Richard Griffin, 13. Tony Elliott, 14. Eric Gordon, 15. Cary Faas, 16. Rocky Hodges, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Chuck Gurney, 19. Jon Stanbrough, 20. Rusty McClure, 21. Jim Keeker, 22. Kevin Thomas, 23. Jimmy Brewer, 24. Gary Hieber, 25. Randy Tolsma, 26. Kenny Irwin Jr., 27. Dave Steele, 28. Johnny Parsons, 29. Tony Stewart, 30. Russ Gamester.

1996: 1. Dave Darland, 2. Chuck Gurney, 3. Kenny Irwin Jr., 4. Robby Flock, 5. Andy Michner, 6. Jackie Burke, 7. Jimmy Sills, 8. Cary Faas, 9. Eric Gordon, 10. Doug Kalitta, 11. Gary Hieber, 12. Jack Hewitt, 13. Rusty McClure, 14. Kevin Thomas, 15. Rocky Hodges, 16. Jim Keeker, 17. Bill Rose, 18. Cory Kruseman, 19. Billy Engelhart, 20. Brian Hayden, 21. Kevin Doty, 22. Dave Steele, 23. Brad Marvel, 24. Russ Gamester, 25. Mike Mosley Jr., 26. Rick Hood, 27. Donnie Beechler, 28. Ryan Newman, 29. Tony Elliott, 30. George Snider.

1997: 1. Chuck Leary, 2. Chuck Gurney, 3. Johnny Parsons, 4. Cory Kruseman, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. George Snider, 7. Brian Gerster, 8. Jimmy Sills, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Brian Tyler, 11. Billy Engelhart, 12. Bruce Field, 13. Ryan Newman, 14. Tony Elliott, 15. Bobby Davis Jr., 16. Gary Hieber, 17. Kevin Thomas, 18. Randy Bateman, 19. Donnie Beechler, 20. Cary Faas, 21. Jimmy Kite, 22. Wally Pankratz, 23. Russ Gamester, 24. Jim Keeker, 25. Jack Hewitt, 26. Ronnie Burke, 27. Ronnie Day, 28. Robby Flock, 29. Rusty McClure, 30. Jay Drake.

1998: 1. Donnie Beechler, 2. Jason Leffler, 3. Jimmy Sills, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Chuck Gurney, 6. Ronnie Day, 7. Russ Gamester, 8. Ryan Newman, 9. J.J. Yeley, 10. Todd Kane, 11. George Snider, 12. Cary Faas, 13. Wally Pankratz, 14. Kevin Thomas, 15. Robby Flock, 16. Tracy Hines, 17. Eric Gordon, 18. Jack Hewitt, 19. Tony Elliott, 20. Travis Rilat, 21. Bill Rose, 22. Lou Cicconi Jr., 23. Chuck Leary, 24. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 25. John Heydenreich, 26. Johnny Parsons, 27. Greg Stephens, 28. Jimmy Stinson, 29. Gary Hieber, 30. Tim Cox, 31. Brian Tyler, 32. John Barrick.

1999: 1. Jimmy Sills, 2. Russ Gamester, 3. Robby Flock, 4. Ryan Newman, 5. Chuck Leary, 6. Derek Davidson, 7. J.J. Yeley, 8. Paul White, 9. Greg Wilson, 10. Brad Noffsinger, 11. Dean Franklin, 12. Tom Capie, 13. Gary Hieber, 14. Ron Smoker, 15. Tony Elliott, 16. Randy Bateman, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Kevin Thomas, 19. Jack Hewitt, 20. Bill Rose, 21. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 22. Kevin Doty, 23. Rich Tobias Jr., 24. Brian Tyler, 25. Jay Drake, 26. Johnny Parsons, 27. Jimmy Stinson, 28. Todd Kane, 29. Tom Davies, 30. Terry Babb.

2000: 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. John Heydenreich, 5. Brad Noffsinger, 6. Jay Drake, 7. Gary Hieber, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kasey Kahne, 11. Jimmy Sills, 12. Russ Gamester, 13. Brad Fox, 14. Bill Rose, 15. Paul White, 16. Derek Davidson, 17. Greg Wilson, 18. Joe McCarthy, 19. J.J. Yeley, 20. Ed Carpenter, 21. Rich Tobias Jr., 22. Terry Pletch, 23. Jackie Burke, 24. Donnie Beechler, 25. Ryan Newman, 26. Robby Flock, 27. Brian Tyler, 28. Tom Capie, 29. Todd Kane, 30. Ricky Shelton.

2001: 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Johnny Parsons, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Paul White, 8. Ed Carpenter, 9. Dave Steele, 10. Tom Capie, 11. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 12. Jason McCord, 13. Levi Jones, 14. Aaron Fike, 15. Kyle Steffens, 16. Dean Franklin, 17. Wayne Chinn, 18. Dane Carter, 19. Michael Lewis, 20. Rich Tobias Jr., 21. Brad Noffsinger, 22. John Heydenreich, 23. Jack Hewitt, 24. Ricky Shelton, 25. Brian Tyler, 26. Brad Fox, 27. Russ Gamester, 28. A.J. Foyt IV, 29. Jac Haudenschild, 30. Jay Drake.

2002: 1. Jason Leffler, 2. Rich Tobias Jr., 3. Tony Elliott, 4. Dave Steele, 5. Tom Capie, 6. Brad Fox, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. John Starks, 9. Randy Bateman, 10. John Heydenreich, 11. Kenny Jacobs, 12. Aaron Fike, 13. J.J. Yeley, 14. Nick Lundgreen, 15. Sport Allen, 16. Jason McCord, 17. Kevin Huntley, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Roger Rager, 20. Dane Carter, 21. Brad Noffsinger, 22. Derek Davidson, 23. Jerry Coons Jr., 24. Ed Carpenter, 25. Levi Jones, 26. Terry Pletch, 27. Johnny Parsons, 28. Paul White, 29. Dave Darland, 30. Russ Gamester, 31. Michael Lewis, 32. Jay Drake, 33. Billy Puterbaugh, 34. Brian DeFord, 35. Cory Kruseman, 36. Tom Davies.

2003: 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Rich Tobias Jr., 3. Paul White, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Brian Tyler, 7. Johnny Parsons, 8. Jay Drake, 9. Matt Westfall, 10. Aaron Fike, 11. Kenny Jacobs, 12. Dane Carter, 13. Levi Jones, 14. Kevin Huntley, 15. A.J. Fike, 16. David Bridges, 17. Sport Allen, 18. Dave Darland, 19. George White, 20. Teddy Beach, 21. Brad Noffsinger, 22. Russ Gamester, 23. Tyler Walker, 24. Jonathan Vennard, 25. Jerry Nemire, 26. Tom Capie, 27. Jason McCord, 28. Tony Elliott, 29. Dave Steele, 30. John Heydenreich, 31. Randy Bateman, 32. Kevin Newton.

2004: 1. Dave Darland, 2. Dave Steele, 3. John Heydenreich, 4. Teddy Beach, 5. Kevin Huntley, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Boston Reid, 8. Bud Kaeding, 9. Aaron Pierce, 10. Hud Cone, 11. Jason McCord, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Johnny Parsons, 14. Shane Hollingsworth, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Matt Westfall, 17. Brian Tyler, 18. Aaron Fike, 19. Tom Capie, 20. Paul White, 21. Dane Carter, 22. Jay Drake, 23. Danny Ebberts, 24. Wayne Reutimann Jr., 25. Russ Gamester, 26. Tony Elliott, 27. Rich Tobias Jr., 28. Donnie Beechler, 29. Cary Faas, 30. Josh Wise, 31. Nick Lundgreen, 32. Jim Moughan, 33. Sport Allen.

2005: 1. Teddy Beach, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Russ Gamester, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Dave Steele, 8. Aaron Fike, 9. Wayne Reutimann Jr., 10. Paul White, 11. John Heydenreich, 12. Nick Lundgreen, 13. Shane Hollingsworth, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Ron Gregory, 16. Rich Tobias Jr., 17. Aaron Pierce, 18. Dave Darland, 19. Jason McCord, 20. Dickie Gaines, 21. Tom Capie, 22. Ryan Durst, 23. Jesse Hockett, 24. Levi Jones, 25. Matt Westfall, 26. Alex Shanks, 27. Brian Tyler, 28. Mat Neely, 29. Jerry Coons Jr., 30. Tom Hessert III, 31. Johnny Parsons, 32. Kevin Huntley, 33. David Gough.

2006: 1. Josh Wise, 2. Levi Jones, 3. Bud Kaeding, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Russ Gamester, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Brian Tyler, 8. John Heydenreich, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Johnny Parsons, 11. Kevin Huntley, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Wayne Reutimann Jr., 14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 15. Tom Capie, 16. Brad Davis, 17. A.J. Fike, 18. Hud Cone, 19. Randy Bateman, 20. Alex Shanks, 21. Dave Steele, 22. Aaron Pierce, 23. Mat Neely, 24. Chris Urish, 25. Cole Carter, 26. Shane Hollingsworth, 27. Chappy Knaack, 28. Rich Tobias Jr., 29. Teddy Beach, 30. Danny Long, 31. Steve Buckwalter, 32. Shane Cottle, 33. Ron Gregory, 34. Davey Ray.

2009: 1. Shane Hollingsworth, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Shane Hmiel, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Russ Gamester, 6. Chris Urish, 7. Zach Daum, 8. Tom Capie, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Cole Whitt, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Brian Tyler, 14. Derek Hagar, 15. A.J. Fike, 16. Jesse Hockett, 17. Cole Carter, 18. Tony Elliott, 19. Bill Rose, 20. Von McGee, 21. Matt Westfall, 22. Josh Wise, 23. Levi Jones, 24. Aaron Pierce, 25. Kody Swanson, 26. Randy Bateman, 27. Patrick Bruns, 28. Mike Stroehle.

2010: 1. Shane Hmiel, 2. Bud Kaeding, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Kody Swanson, 5. Dave Darland, 6. A.J. Fike, 7. John Heydenreich, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Brian Tyler, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Bryan Clauson, 13. Coleman Gulick, 14. Todd Kane, 15. Randy Bateman, 16. Derek Hagar, 17. Chris Urish, 18. Mike Martin, 19. Justin Carver, 20. Zach Daum, 21. Rex Norris III, 22. Russ Gamester, 23. Shane Hollingsworth, 24. Von McGee, 25. Aaron Pierce, 26. Jeff Swindell, 27. Rob Chaney, 28. Mike Hess, 29. Murray Erickson, 30. Davey Ray, 31. Brad Kuhn, 32. Bobby East, 33. Tom Capie, 34. Donnie Beechler, 35. Jon Stanbrough.

2011: 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Levi Jones, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Brian Tyler, 6. Derek Hagar, 7. John Heydenreich, 8. Tanner Swanson, 9. Todd Kane, 10. Dave Darland, 11. A.J. Fike, 12. Kyle Larson, 13. Donnie Beechler, 14. Bobby East, 15. Brad Kuhn, 16. Zach Daum, 17. Mike Hess, 18. Shane Cockrum, 19. Jon Stanbrough, 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. Chris Urish, 22. JoJo Helberg, 23. Russ Gamester, 24. Thomas Meseraull, 25. Bryan Clauson, 26. Randy Bateman, 27. Jeff Swindell, 28. Chris Windom, 29. Shane Hollingsworth, 30. Aaron Pierce.

2012: 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Bud Kaeding, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Bobby East, 5. Kody Swanson, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Tanner Swanson, 9. Zach Daum, 10. Shane Hollingsworth, 11. Chris Urish, 12. Todd Kane, 13.Justin Grant, 14. Brian Tyler, 15. Steve Adams, 16. Jimmy Kite, 17. Russ Gamester, 18. Dave Darland, 19. Shane Cockrum, 20. A.J. Fike.

2013: 1. Levi Jones, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Shane Hollingsworth, 5. A.J. Fike, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Aaron Pierce, 8. Bobby East, 9. Miranda Throckmorton, 10. Kellen Conover, 11. Russ Gamester, 12. Kody Swanson, 13. Brian Tyler, 14. Dave Darland, 15. Casey Shuman, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Tim Barber, 18. Taylor Ferns, 19. Randy Bateman, 20. Tad Roach, 21. Shane Cockrum, 22. Kenny Gentry, 23. Todd Kane, 24. Robert Ballou.

2014: 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Bobby East, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Chris Windom, 6. Zach Daum, 7. Aaron Pierce, 8. Chris Urish, 9. A.J. Fike, 10. Christopher Bell, 11. Joe Liguori, 12. Shane Cockrum, 13. Davey Ray, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Jarett Andretti, 17. Randy Bateman, 18. Jacob Wilson, 19. Patrick Lawson, 20. Jake Simmons, 21. Russ Gamester, 22. John Hunt, 23. Caleb Armstrong, 24. Andrew Felker, 25. Dakota Jackson

2015: 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Aaron Pierce, 3. Brian Tyler, 4. A.J. Fike, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Shane Cockrum, 7. Rick Hood, 8. Patrick Lawson, 9. Jacob Wilson, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Dave Darland, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. Jerry Coons Jr., 15. Rex Norris III, 16. David Byrne, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Steven Russell, 19. Terry James, 20. Russ Gamester, 21. Levi Jones, 22. Austin Nemire, 23. Shane Cottle, 24. Davey Ray, 25. Tracy Hines, 26. Chris Fetter, 27. Tad Roach.

2016: 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Chris Windom, 6. C.J. Leary, 7. David Byrne, 8. Davey Ray, 9. Mark Smith, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jacob Wilson, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Austin Nemire, 14. Terry James, 15. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 16. Justin Grant, 17. Jeff Swindell, 18. Brady Bacon, 19. Russ Gamester, 20. Shane Cockrum, 21. Neil Shepherd, 22. Aaron Pierce, 23. Steve Buckwalter, 24. Terry Babb, 25. Joey Moughan, 26. Joe Liguori, 27. A.J. Fike, 28. Danny Long, 29. Mitch Wissmiller, 30. J.C. Bland.

2018: 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Shane Cockrum, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Johnny Petrozelle, 6. Jacob Wilson, 7. Joe Liguori, 8. David Byrne, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Austin Mundie, 11. Austin Nemire, 12. Matt Goodnight, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Mike Haggenbottom, 15. Casey Shuman, 16. Chris Dyson, 17. Korey Weyant, 18. Jerry Coons Jr., 19. Brady Bacon, 20. Steve Buckwalter, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Travis Welpott, 23. Brian Tyler, 24. C.J. Leary, 25. Kyle Robbins, 26. Kevin Thomas Jr., 27. J.C. Bland, 28. Russ Gamester, 29. Jeff Swindell, 30. Neil Shepherd, 31. Coleman Gulick, 32. A.J. Fike.

2019: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (3), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 3. Kody Swanson (4), 4. Justin Grant (13), 5. Brady Bacon (8), 6. Jason McDougal (25), 7. David Byrne (6), 8. Steve Buckwalter (17), 9. Brian Tyler (5), 10. Jacob Wilson (11), 11. C.J. Leary (23), 12. Russ Gamester (10), 13. Mike Haggenbottom (18), 14. Jimmy Light (16), 15. Kyle Steffens (27), 16. Matt Goodnight (21), 17. Chris Phillips (24), 18. Dave Darland (29), 19. Chris Dyson (22), 20. Austin Nemire (9), 21. Kyle Robbins (31), 22. Eric Gordon (26), 23. Shane Cottle (19), 24. Chad Kemenah (28), 25. Jeff Swindell (15), 26. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (14), 27. Johnny Petrozelle (7), 28. Austin Mundie (30), 29. John Heydenreich (20), 30. Bill Rose (32), 31. Chris Windom (2), 32. Dallas Hewitt (12).

2020: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (22), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Logan Seavey (1), 4. Shane Cockrum (23), 5. Chris Windom (24), 6. Jake Swanson (8), 7. Shane Cottle (4), 8. Justin Grant (20), 9. Kyle Cummins (26), 10. Matt Goodnight (21), 11. Casey Buckman (19), 12. Patrick Lawson (11), 13. Ronnie Wuerdeman (30), 14. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 15. Tyler Courtney (14), 16. Mike Haggenbottom (28), 17. Chad Kemenah (7), 18. Austin Mundie (27), 19. Kyle Robbins (17), 20. Matt Westfall (25), 21. Bryan Gossel (29), 22. Chris Urish (10), 23. Aaron Pierce (31), 24. Russ Gamester (15), 25. Brady Bacon (3), 26. Kody Swanson (6), 27. David Byrne (12), 28. Jimmy Light (5), 29. Terry Babb (16), 30. Austin Nemire (13), 31. Carmen Perigo (18), 32. John Heydenreich (32). NT

2023: (146 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Logan Seavey (15), 3. Tyler Roahrig (10), 4. Derek Bischak (6), 5. Taylor Ferns (13), 6. Nathan Byrd (8), 7. Tanner Swanson (3), 8. Justin Grant (4), 9. Mario Clouser (18), 10. Mike McVetta (20), 11. Bryan Gossel (27), 12. Jerry Coons Jr. (23), 13. Casey Buckman (19), 14. Wayne Johnson (24), 15. Kaylee Bryson (30), 16. Travis Welpott (26), 17. Gregg Cory (28), 18. Russ Gamester (9), 19. Kody Swanson (2), 20. Kyle Steffens (22), 21. Trey Burke (21), 22. Patrick Lawson (11), 23. Matt Westfall (25), 24. C.J. Leary (5), 25. Kyle O’Gara (16), 26. Brent Yarnal (29), 27. Dave Berkheimer (32), 28. Emerson Axsom (7), 29. Billy Wease (14), 30. Kyle Robbins (17), 31. Davey Hamilton Jr. (12), 32. Tom Paterson (31). 1:13:52.03 (New Track Record)

2024: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Logan Seavey (2), 3. C.J. Leary (#06) (22), 4. Russ Gamester (8), 5. Bobby Santos (3), 6. Dakoda Armstrong (4), 7. Taylor Ferns (6), 8. Nathan Byrd (12), 9. Trey Osborne (9), 10. Kyle Steffens (20), 11. Justin Grant (5), 12. Tyler Roahrig (7), 13. Patrick Lawson (11), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (10), 15. Tanner Berryhill (16), 16. Gregg Cory (17), 17. Casey Buckman (15), 18. Trey Burke (13), 19. Kaylee Bryson (14), 20. Brent Yarnal (18), 21. Nathan Moore (19), 22. Dave Berkheimer (21). 42:34.898