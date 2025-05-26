Joe B. Miller Cashes in Sprint Invaders Feature at 34 Raceway!

by Bill Wright

West Burlington, IA, May 25, 2025 – Joe B. Miller inherited a late lead and held it to the checkers to bank the $2,000 to win Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders main event Sunday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. It was the second career win for the Millersville, Missouri native with the Sprint Invaders, and his first since a 2018 win at Quincy Raceways in Illinois.

Miller slid under Terry McCarl to lead early in the 25-lap feature. Fourth-starting Colton Fisher ripped the cushion around McCarl for second on lap two. Miller and Fisher separated themselves from the pack and entered lapped traffic on the eighth circuit.

Fisher kept Miller in sight and shot around him to lead lap 12. A lap later, Dustin Clark flipped in turn three while running seventh. He was uninjured. Fisher led Miller, McCarl, Dustin Selvage and Cole Mincer back to green. On lap 15, Selvage found speed on the cushion, passing McCarl for third.

As Fisher began to approach traffic 19 laps in, the car met the backstretch wall and he rode the wall through three and four, ending his bid at victory. Miller inherited the lead, ahead of Selvage, McCarl, Cody Wehrle and JJ Hickle.

Miller held all challengers off, followed to the line by Selvage, McCarl, Hickle and Wehrle. Tasker Phillips, hard-charger Paul Nienhiser, Mincer, Sawyer Phillips and Josh Schneiderman rounded out the top ten. Mincer, Fisher and McCarl won heats. McCarl also won the dash, and Nienhiser claimed the B. Luke Verardi got upside down in his heat. He was unhurt, but done for the night.

“I thought the top might be a little crumby for the first corner or two,” said Miller of the feature start and his pass of McCarl for the early lead. “The bottom was a little blown off, so I did a ‘Hail Mary’ down there and it stuck. We were rolling really good, and I didn’t know how hard to push. Colton came by and blew my doors off. I felt like I paced with him well after he went by, but I think he kind of got into the wall on the back straightaway with a lapped ca. It stinks to win one like that, but you still have to finish them. I felt like I was really good on the bottom on the restarts, so I didn’t know if I should protect. I knew Dustin would hammer the top really hard if I did. I didn’t want him to cris-cross and throw a slider on me in three and four, so I decided to just hammer the top (on the restart).”

“The car was great all night,” said Selvage of his second place run in Jimmy Davies’ #99. “I felt like I gave the race away on the first lap. Terry kind of slid himself, and I probably should have just stayed on the top. I decided to drive under him and kind of got stuck in the middle and got ate up by the #11 car and Joe B. That was kind of the race. I kind of fell into place. The car was great and good enough to win. We got by Terry. I don’t know that we were better than him, but he got to searching around and left the top open for us. I felt we were as good as the 51, but you’re not going to get by someone as good as him in clean air with just a few laps left. The car was a pleasure to drive.”

“I was actually in a little bit of shock,” said McCarl of the feature. “I felt so good in the heat and made some changes for the dash. Those felt amazing. I really didn’t change a lot for the feature. But I was really loose in the feature. I was searching the whole race, high, low, and pulling the wing back. I was happy to get out of there with a third, which you won’t hear me say often. I missed the boat somewhere. This is one of my favorite tracks and I usually have a pretty good setup, so I’m disappointed in that. Joe B. did a great job, and the 99 car was really good. They were just better, and beat us fair and square.”

The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri on Friday, June 20, 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on Saturday, June 21 and Quincy Raceways in Quincy, Illinois Sunday, June 22. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Alchemy Skin & Health A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 51B Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (3) 2. 99, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (2) 3. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (1) 4. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (8) 5. 40, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (10) 6. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (12) 7. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (17) 8. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (5) 9. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11) 10. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (9) 11. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (13) 12. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Bulrington, IA (16) 13. 51J, Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (15) 14. 6R, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO (14) 15. 52D, Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO (19) 16. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (20) 17. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (4) 18. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (7) 19. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (6) 20. 2, Dylan Opdahl, Madison, SD (18). Lap Leaders: Miller 1-11, Fisher 12-19, Miller 20-25. $75 Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Nienhiser.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Cole Mincer (1*) 2. Joe B. Miller (2*) 3. Dustin Clark (6*) 4. Garrett Benson (3*) 5. Josh Schneiderman (8*) 6. Alex Vande Voort (9*) 7. McCain Richards (7) 8. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (5) 9. 28, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (4)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Colton Fisher (2*) 2. Cam Sorrels (1*) 3 JJ Hickle (4*) 4. Sawyer Phillips (5*) 5. Paul Nienhiser (3) 6. Tanner Gebhardt (7*) 7 Skyler Daly (6) 8. 99D, Tucker Daly, Hallsville, MO (8) DNS – 88, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Terry McCarl (2*) 2. Dustin Selvage (4*) 3. Cody Wehrle (3*) 4. Blaine Jamison (1*) 5. Tasker Philips (7*) 6. Dylan Opdahl (6) 7. 71, Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA (5) 8. 7B, Nick Guernsey, Burlington, IA (8)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Terry McCarl (4) 2. Dustin Selvage (6) 3. Joe B. Miller (3) 4. Colton Fisher (5) 5. Cole Mincer (2) 6. Dustin Clark (1)

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors B main (started), 12 laps: 1. Paul Nienhiser (1) 2. Dylan Opdahl (2) 3. Skyler Daly (4) 4. McCain Richards (3) / 5. Nathan Murders (5) 6. Alan Zoutte (7) 7. Nick Guernsey (6) 8. Tucker Daly (8) 9. Riley Scott (9) DNS – Luke Verardi

Contingency Award Winners

DMI – Skyler Daly

Saldana Racing Products – Ryan Bunton 6R

King Racing – Cole Mincer

BR Motorsports – Cam Sorrels

Rod End Supply – Dustin Clark, Tasker Phillips, Josh Schneiderman

BMRS – Colton Fisher