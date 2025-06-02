Timms takes Huset’s checkers

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 1, 2025) – Ryan Timms, Jared Jansen and Cory Yeigh each earned their first win at Huset’s Speedway this season on Sunday during Frankman Motor Company Night.

Timms led the distance of the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event for his seventh career triumph at the track.

“Any time you win one race it’s awesome let alone three in the same weekend,” said Timms, who was also victorious on Friday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. “I’m just really happy we were able to get that one out of the way. I feel like I improve a lot every time we hit the track. It’s awesome winning. It’s great winning. I’m super excited and hopefully we can keep going.”

It took three attempts to get the A Main going with a red on the initial start followed by a caution during the second attempt. Timms was on point once the race officially started. A couple of cautions just after the midpoint of the feature bunched the field together, but Timms was strong on each restart en route to the victory by 1.576 seconds.

Hunter Schuerenberg garnered a runner-up result during his first visit to the track this season.

“To start fifth on a pretty technical race track and to run up to second, I’m happy with it,” he said. “I feel like maybe the results don’t always show it the last two or three weeks, but I feel every time I climb in this car the last month we keep getting a little more comfortable.”

Ayrton Gennetten, another first-time visitor this season, rounded out the podium.

“The track tonight was in phenomenal shape,” he said. “I thought on the restart before Schuerenberg got me if I could just run the bottom hard enough for a corner or two maybe I could slide Timms, but he was too good. I’m at least happy trying something, trying to win the race.”

Kerry Madsen was fourth and points leader Kaleb Johnson, who won the first three races at Huset’s Speedway this season, placed fifth.

Cole Macedo was quickest overall in qualifying with Anthony Macri, Johnson, Madsen and Gage Pulkrabek joining him as the quickest drivers in their groups. Schuerenberg, Macri, Gennetten, Landon Crawley and Tim Kaeding each produced a heat race victory. The B Mains were won by Christopher Thram and Sam Henderson.

Jansen made a late-race pass to score his second career Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series victory.

Sawyer Grogan paced the field for the first 18 laps before Jansen drove into the lead using the bottom groove in turns one and two on Lap 19. Tye Wilke followed Jansen by Grogan for second, but flipped in turns one and two on the final scheduled lap. That set up a green-white-checkered restart with Jansen holding off Grogan by 0.934 seconds.

“It’s better to be running second than it is to be leading a lot of times,” he said. “You could see the top going away. I just had to slow down going in and gas it going out.”

Jansen, who started the race sixth, is the fourth different driver to win in the division during four races this season.

Aydin Lloyd ran third with Nick Barger fourth and Jeremiah Jordahl fifth.

Logan Domagala, Grogan, Jansen and Jordahl posted heat race wins with John Lambertz capturing the B Main.

Yeigh became the fourth different Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature winner in four races at the track this season.

Kyle DeBoer led the first two laps before Trevor Tesch powered around him in turns three and four to take over the top spot on Lap 3. A caution on Lap 13 bunched the field together and when Tesch pushed up the track in turns one and two on the restart, sixth-starting Yeigh darted to the lead with Matt Steuerwald following into second place.

The final caution came out on the ensuing lap when Tesch sustained front end damage. Yeigh was strong on the restart to win by 0.382 seconds.

“I just got luckier than everybody else I guess,” he said. “You have to be so aggressive and I don’t like to drive like that. With the way it’s been going you have to.”

Steuerwald finished second with DeBoer ending third. Dustin Gulbrandson charged from 18 th to fourth and Chris Ellingson hustled from 14 th to fifth.

The heat races were won by DeBoer, Craig Hanisch and Mike Chaney.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is next Sunday for Metro Construction Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

FRANKMAN MOTOR COMPANY NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 1, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation MSTS 410 Sprint Cars/Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg (5); 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (2); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 6. 39M-Anthony Macri (3); 7. 27W-Emerson Axsom (14); 8. 2C-Cole Macedo (6); 9. 16-Riley Goodno (15); 10. 53-Jack Dover (24); 11. 21H-Brady Bacon (23); 12. 31-Koby Werkmeister (13); 13. 13-Mark Dobmeier (25); 14. 25-Jy Corbett (20); 15. 83JR-Sam Henderson (22); 16. 53AU-Alex Attard (11); 17. 24T-Christopher Thram (21); 18. 17-Lee Goos Jr (12); 19. 95-Tyler Drueke (26); 20. 80P-Jacob Peterson (18); 21. (DNF) 45X-Landon Crawley (9); 22. (DNF) 3T-Tim Kaeding (8); 23. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (19); 24. (DNF) 09-Matt Juhl (17); 25. (DNF) 8J-Jacob Hughes (16); 26. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek (10).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 2. 21H-Brady Bacon (4); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus (3); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 6. 81-Brant O’Banion (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 8. 4-Cruz Dickerson (8); 9. 9-Dominic Dobesh (9).

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 53-Jack Dover (3); 3. 11T-TJ Stutts (4); 4. 95-Tyler Drueke (6); 5. 64-Andy Pake (2); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 7. 27-Weston Olson (8); 8. (DNF) 2-Alex Pettas (5); 9. (DNS) 18-Corbin Erickson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg (1); 2. 2C-Cole Macedo (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 4. 64-Andy Pake (6); 5. 8J-Jacob Hughes (3); 6. 2-Alex Pettas (8); 7. 81-Brant O’Banion (7); 8. (DNF) 9-Dominic Dobesh (2).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri (4); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (3); 3. 16-Riley Goodno (1); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 6. 11T-TJ Stutts (6); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke (7); 8. 27-Weston Olson (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (2); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 27W-Emerson Axsom (1); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 5. 21H-Brady Bacon (6); 6. 25-Jy Corbett (3); 7. 23W-Scott Winters (8); 8. 4-Cruz Dickerson (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley (2); 2. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus (6); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson (3); 7. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (7).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3T-Tim Kaeding (3); 2. 53AU-Alex Attard (1); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (4); 5. 53-Jack Dover (5); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7).

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:10.867 (2); 2. 8J-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.060 (1); 3. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.113 (8); 4. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.123 (7); 5. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.136 (3); 6. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.237 (5); 7. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.296 (4); 8. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.459 (6).

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:10.910 (7); 2. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.026 (3); 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.281 (1); 4. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.284 (8); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.332 (6); 6. 11T-TJ Stutts, 00:11.373 (2); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.373 (4); 8. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.595 (5).

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.029 (2); 2. 25-Jy Corbett, 00:11.033 (4); 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.105 (7); 4. 27W-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.144 (8); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.156 (6); 6. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.164 (5); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:11.216 (3); 8. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.222 (1).

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.102 (5); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.159 (2); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.306 (4); 4. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.369 (7); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.418 (1); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.719 (6); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:11.907 (3).

Qualifying 5 (2 Laps): 1. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.127 (7); 2. 3T-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.250 (6); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.404 (5); 4. 53AU-Alex Attard, 00:11.480 (1); 5. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.481 (2); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.786 (3); 7. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.919 (4).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 2. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (1); 3. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (10); 4. 14-Nick Barger (7); 5. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (5); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (19); 7. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (14); 8. 93-Zach Patterson (20); 9. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (15); 10. 4D-Logan Domagala (3); 11. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (16); 12. (DNF) 72-Tye Wilke (11); 13. (DNF) 98-Nate Barger (18); 14. (DNF) 9A-Hunter Hanson (9); 15. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (2); 16. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (17); 17. (DNF) 55R-Ryan Serrao (4); 18. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (13); 19. (DNF) 23V-Michalob Voeltz (8); 20. (DNF) 63-Jack Thomas (12).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 2. 98-Nate Barger (2); 3. X-Dylan Waxdahl (3); 4. 93-Zach Patterson (8); 5. 25-Gunnar Pike (7); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 7. 33-Trevor Smith (5); 8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (12); 9. 21H-Levi Hinck (14); 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 11. 48-Cole Olson (11); 12. (DNF) 20T-Travis Christensen (9); 13. (DNF) 62J-Jay Masur (13); 14. (DNS) 3D-Dan Griep; 15. (DNS) 6K-Logan Kafka; 16. (DNS) 18-Corbin Erickson.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 4D-Logan Domagala (2); 2. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (4); 3. 63-Jack Thomas (7); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (8); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 6. 33-Trevor Smith (6); 7. 20T-Travis Christensen (1); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (3).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (1); 2. 55R-Ryan Serrao (2); 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson (4); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 5. 98-Nate Barger (5); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 7. 3D-Dan Griep (3); 8. 21H-Levi Hinck (8).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 – Vahlco Wheels (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 2. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (4); 3. 18D-Dalton Domagala (1); 4. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (7); 5. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 6. 25-Gunnar Pike (8); 7. 48-Cole Olson (2); 8. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (5).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (2); 2. 14-Nick Barger (3); 3. 72-Tye Wilke (5); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (6); 6. 93-Zach Patterson (8); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 8. (DNF) 6K-Logan Kafka (1).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (9); 3. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 4. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (18); 5. 2-Chris Ellingson (14); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (12); 7. 40-Tim Dann (10); 8. 15-Brandon Ferguson (13); 9. 1X-Aaron Foote (16); 10. 29Z-JJ Zebell (11); 11. 21-Ron Howe (17); 12. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (2); 13. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (4); 14. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (5); 15. (DNF) 81-Lance Nordstrom (20); 16. (DNF) 71-Shaun Taylor (7); 17. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (15); 18. (DNF) 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (8); 19. (DNF) 83-Nick Janssen (19); 20. (DNS) 45-Craig Hanisch.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (6); 6. 1X-Aaron Foote (7); 7. 83-Nick Janssen (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (1); 2. 40-Tim Dann (4); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (6); 4. 71-Shaun Taylor (3); 5. 2-Chris Ellingson (5); 6. 21-Ron Howe (2); 7. 81-Lance Nordstrom (7).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 2. 21T-Trevor Tesch (1); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6); 4. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (4); 5. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (5); 6. (DNF) 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (3).