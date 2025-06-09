Timms, Lloyd and Chaney Triumphant During Metro Construction Night at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 8, 2025) – Ryan Timms, Aydin Lloyd and Mike Chaney constructed race-winning performances at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Metro Construction Night.

Timms topped a stout battle with Chase Randell to score his second straight Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event triumph.

“This race car is so fast,” Timms said. “We need to get a little better earlier in the night, but it’s always pretty close to perfect come A Main time. Hopefully me and Chase put on a pretty good show. It was a lot of fun racing with him.”

Randall led the first half of the 25-lap main event before Timms executed a slide job in turns three and four to lead Lap 13. A bobble by Timms in traffic in turn four on Lap 19 allowed Randall to reclaim the lead, but Timms charged back in the same corner on the ensuing lap to escape in first after the two nearly made contact sliding up the track.

“I was really fortunate to have a good starting position,” Timms said. “The outside lane was the preferred lane for the start and I was able to follow Chase through there. We were pretty even in clean air. I was able to find that diamond line in (turns) one and two. That seemed to help me out quite a bit.”

Randall stayed close for the final handful of laps before finishing second by 0.598 seconds.

“It was a great battle,” he said. “The track turned out really racy. Through lapped traffic it was pretty tough. I feel like we made good gains on the car and I’m really proud of our finish. I’m pretty excited with how we’re doing now and ready to get rolling.”

Points leader Kaleb Johnson rounded out the podium for his fifth straight top five to start the season at the high-banked track.

“I didn’t get the greatest start there and fell to seventh,” he said. “I felt I could have contended with those two. I just made a few situational mistakes behind the No. 16 car. I was a little too patient. We have a big couple of weeks coming up here so we’re heading into the right direction.”

Riley Goodno placed fourth and Jy Corbet was fifth.

Johnson was quickest overall in qualifying with Koby Werkmeister, Christopher Thram and Corbet also timing in quickest in their groups. Randall, Timms, Tyler Drueke and Goodno were the heat race winners. Sam Henderson claimed the B Main.

Lloyd earned his first career victory at Huset’s Speedway with a late-race pass during the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. He also became the fifth different driver to win in the division – the only one without a repeat winner – this season.

Levi Hinck was patient out front throughout the first 17 laps, but Lloyd was on a mission after starting 10th. Lloyd put his car on the cushion and it propelled him to the lead on Lap 18. He pulled away in the final two laps to win by 0.757 seconds.

“They just kind of left it open for me,” he said. “I was focusing on keeping my tires under me. I made sure to stay patient and clean. I rounded him in (turn) two and made sure to protect into (turn) three.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. Heck yeah, I’m on the frontstretch at Huset’s! This is what I live for. This is all I want. I do all this stuff myself. This one is for my dad. Man, this is friggin’ cool. I wish he could be here to see this.”

Hinck recorded a second-place finish with Tye Wilke charging from 12 th to third, Zach Patterson from 15 th to fourth and Brady Donnohue from 19 th to fifth.

Laney Moore, Hinck and Wilke won the heat races.

Chaney became the first repeat winner in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division this year. It marked his fourth career victory at the track, including his third in the division.

Nick Janssen paced the field for the first 11 laps before he pushed up in turn two. Chaney filled the opening on the bottom lane and powered down the backstretch into the lead on Lap 12. He then held off Matt Steuerwald, who advanced into the runner-up position on the ensuing lap, to win by 0.819 seconds.

“I just saw him pushing,” Chaney said of Janssen. “He had a fast car. He was pushing coming out of the corners. I just got underneath him. It was a good race.”

Chris Ellingson hustled from 10 th to third place with J.J. Zebell finishing fourth. Janssen rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by Cory Yeigh and Tracy Halouska.

Next Sunday is Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

METRO CONSTRUCTION NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 8, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 2. 9-Chase Randall (2); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (1); 5. 25-Jy Corbet (7); 6. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 7. 83-Justin Henderson (6); 8. 2KS-Christopher Thram (8); 9. 53-Jack Dover (16); 10. 31-Koby Werkmeister (10); 11. 44-Chris Martin (9); 12. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (21); 13. 8H-Jade Hastings (18); 14. 64-Andy Pake (19); 15. 83JR-Sam Henderson (20); 16. 09-Matt Juhl (14); 17. 10X-Trevor Serbus (15); 18. 96-Blaine Stegenga (12); 19. 33B-Scott Broty (17); 20. 80P-Jacob Peterson (22); 21. 81-Brant O’Banion (23); 22. 23W-Scott Winters (13); 23. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier (11); 24. (DNS) 11M-Brendan Mullen.

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (2); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (1); 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson (4); 4. 81-Brant O’Banion (7); 5. 4-Cruz Dickerson (5); 6. 27-Weston Olson (3); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (9); 8. 2-Alex Pettas (8); 9. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 10. (DNS) 3-Tim Kaeding.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (2); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus (1); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 6. 27-Weston Olson (6); 7. 81-Brant O’Banion (7); 8. 8-Micah Slendy (8).

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (2); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 5. 64-Andy Pake (6); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 8. 2-Alex Pettas (8).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 95-Tyler Drueke (2); 2. 2KS-Christopher Thram (4); 3. 44-Chris Martin (3); 4. 53-Jack Dover (5); 5. 33B-Scott Broty (1); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 7. 4-Cruz Dickerson (6).

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 16-Riley Goodno (1); 2. 25-Jy Corbet (4); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (2); 4. 23W-Scott Winters (3); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (6); 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson (5); 7. (DNS) 3-Tim Kaeding.

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.019 (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.091 (1); 3. 9-Chase Randall, 00:11.282 (8); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.513 (5); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.526 (6); 6. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.580 (3); 7. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.664 (7); 8. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.918 (4).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.317 (2); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.331 (1); 3. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.360 (5); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.384 (8); 5. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.436 (3); 6. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.471 (6); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.587 (7); 8. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.856 (4).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 2KS-Christopher Thram, 00:11.307 (4); 2. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.333 (5); 3. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.358 (3); 4. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:11.406 (2); 5. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.427 (6); 6. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:11.636 (1); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.662 (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:11.048 (7); 2. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.392 (1); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.507 (2); 4. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.541 (6); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.597 (3); 6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.681 (5); 7. (DNS) 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:12.999.

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (10); 2. 21H-Levi Hinck (2); 3. 72-Tye Wilke (12); 4. 93-Zach Patterson (15); 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (19); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (14); 7. 91-Andrew Sullivan (24); 8. 48-Cole Olson (1); 9. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (4); 10. 14-Nick Barger (16); 11. 9-Laney Moore (6); 12. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 13. 55R-Ryan Serrao (3); 14. 6-Logan Moore (7); 15. 9A-Hunter Hanson (9); 16. 81-Jared Jansen (11); 17. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (20); 18. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (8); 19. 33-Trevor Smith (21); 20. 17B-Ryan Bickett (17); 21. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (13); 22. 62J-Jay Masur (22); 23. (DNF) 23V-Michalob Voeltz (23); 24. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (18).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 9-Laney Moore (3); 2. 48-Cole Olson (1); 3. 6-Logan Moore (4); 4. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (6); 5. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 6. 14-Nick Barger (5); 7. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (8); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (2).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Levi Hinck (1); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 3. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (2); 4. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 5. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (3); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 8. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (5).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 72-Tye Wilke (8); 2. 55R-Ryan Serrao (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson (5); 5. 93-Zach Patterson (7); 6. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 7. 33-Trevor Smith (4); 8. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (3); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 3. 2-Chris Ellingson (10); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (9); 5. 83-Nick Janssen (1); 6. 40-Tim Dann (6); 7. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (4); 8. 21-Ron Howe (8); 9. 1X-Aaron Foote (14); 10. 33-Garet Deboer (12); 11. 45-Craig Hanisch (17); 12. 64-Cory Yeigh (5); 13. 99-Ryan DeBoer (16); 14. 15-Brandon Ferguson (13); 15. 9-Kyle DeBoer (11); 16. 81-Lance Nordstrom (15); 17. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (2).

Fastenal Heat 1 – Fastenal (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 2. 83-Nick Janssen (1); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (3); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 6. 9-Kyle DeBoer (2); 7. 15-Brandon Ferguson (8); 8. 81-Lance Nordstrom (9); 9. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (6).

Performance One Heat 2 – Performance One (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 2. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (3); 3. 21-Ron Howe (5); 4. 2-Chris Ellingson (7); 5. 40-Tim Dann (4); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (8); 7. 1X-Aaron Foote (6); 8. (DQ) 45-Craig Hanisch (1).

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 3(May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Ryan Timms – 2 (June 1 and June 8)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brady Donnohue – 1(May 25);Jared Jansen – 1(June 1);John Lambertz- 1(May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2(May 25 and June 8);Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18); Matt Steuerwald- 1(May 11) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .