Ayrton Gennetten Gains Victory with POWRi 410 & FAST Sprints at Terre Haute Action Track

Terre Haute, IN. (6/22/25) Ayrton Gennetten would set sail leading the final sixteen laps with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprints presented by Ti Performance, in Night Three of the Hoosier State Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first seasonal victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Terre Haute Action Track.

Speeding up excitement at Terre Haute Action Track with twenty-six talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Sprints would see the previous night winner set a quick qualifying time of 18.031-second lap with Joe B Miller, Michael Bauer, and Rees Moran each earning heat racing victories.

Electrifying the audience in Terre Haute, Indiana, the initial green flag start would see high-point qualifier Joe B Miller and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Joe B Miller would gain the lead on the opening lap.

Overtaking for the top spot on lap four, second-starting Ayrton Gennetten would flex his half-mile muscle to nab the front-spot over the field as Joe B Miller stayed close behind in second with Michael Bauer, Sterling Cling, and Xavier Doney within striking distance within the contending top five.

Holding steady over the final few laps as lap traffic came into play, Ayrton Gennetten would not be denied in earning his league-leading ninth career POWRi 410 Sprints victory in an action-packed main event with Joe B Miller hustling late to place the runner-up position by only one-tenth of a second.

“We’ve struggled this week so it feels good to get the win at such an iconic and technical track. Hats off to my whole team for everything this weekend” said Ayrton Gennetten in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “Solid points night for us after proving how much we wanted to race here with all the track packing we did early to help set the surface”.

Contesting closely behind would find Kelby Watt placing on the final podium placement from the starting sixth on the initial green flag. Ricky Peterson would be among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth as Sterling Cling would round out the top five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League running in conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprints presented by Ti Performance, in Night Three of the Hoosier State Hustle presented by Start2Finish TV at Terre Haute Action Track.

Terre Haute Action Track | POWRi 410 & FAST Sprints | 6/22/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 51B-Joe B Miller(18.031)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 46-Michael Bauer

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 22M-Rees Moran

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 51B-Joe B Miller

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 79-Gage Montgomery

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547542

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]; 4. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 6. 46-Michael Bauer[3]; 7. 79K-Kyle Jones[11]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 9. 16C-Max Guilford[12]; 10. 37-Bryce Norris[15]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery[22]; 12. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10]; 13. 20G-Noah Gass[14]; 14. 16TH-Kevin Newton[9]; 15. B8-John Barnard[16]; 16. 68G-Tyler Gunn[21]; 17. 97-Scotty Milan[13]; 18. 77-Geoff Dodge[17]; 19. 9-Lance Heinberger[19]; 20. 15-Jack Potter[20]; 21. 122-Lane Warner[23]; 22. 74N-Natalie Doney[18]; 23. 11-Nathen McDowell[25]; 24. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 25. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[24].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 2. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 6. B8-John Barnard[7]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[6]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 9. 11-Nathen McDowell[9].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Michael Bauer[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[3]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[6]; 8. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 2. 16TH-Kevin Newton[1]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 4. 16C-Max Guilford[5]; 5. 79K-Kyle Jones[3]; 6. 77-Geoff Dodge[6]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[7]; 8. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[8].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:18.031[3]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:18.092[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:18.303[17]; 4. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:18.452[26]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:18.494[16]; 6. 79K-Kyle Jones, 00:18.577[2]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:18.598[6]; 8. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:18.602[12]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:18.619[19]; 10. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:18.625[15]; 11. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:18.680[10]; 12. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:18.700[11]; 13. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:18.765[8]; 14. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:18.766[5]; 15. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:18.917[24]; 16. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:19.040[14]; 17. 15-Jack Potter, 00:19.040[21]; 18. 77-Geoff Dodge, 00:19.132[23]; 19. B8-John Barnard, 00:19.186[13]; 20. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:19.291[1]; 21. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:19.461[7]; 22. 122-Lane Warner, 00:19.797[20]; 23. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:20.029[22]; 24. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 00:20.707[9]; 25. 11-Nathen McDowell, 00:20.773[25]; 26. 00K-Anthony Gaskins, 01:00.000[18].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:18.301[10]; 2. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:18.595[15]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:18.641[19]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:18.676[17]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:18.771[5]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:18.772[11]; 7. 79K-Kyle Jones, 00:18.812[2]; 8. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:18.916[26]; 9. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:18.975[16]; 10. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:19.127[7]; 11. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:19.209[8]; 12. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:19.226[12]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:19.352[4]; 14. B8-John Barnard, 00:19.355[13]; 15. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:19.357[1]; 16. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:19.540[3]; 17. 77-Geoff Dodge, 00:19.658[23]; 18. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:19.673[14]; 19. 122-Lane Warner, 00:19.832[20]; 20. 15-Jack Potter, 00:20.030[21]; 21. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:20.105[6]; 22. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:20.650[22]; 23. 11-Nathen McDowell, 00:21.156[25]; 24. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:22.882[24]; 25. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 01:00.000[9]; 26. 00K-Anthony Gaskins, 01:01.000[18].

