Busy July Packs in Northern Week, Ohio Crown Jewel, Return to PA, More

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (June 25, 2025) – The month of July may begin with an off weekend for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, but then it’s full speed ahead into the season’s second half.

Next month features a grueling 10 races in 18 days that takes The Greatest Show on Dirt to five different states. The stretch consists of three consecutive nights up north, the Kings Royal, a battle with the Pennsylvania Posse, and the Series’ lone trip to the “Empire State” in 2025.

Here’s where to find the World of Outlaws in July:

Deer Creek Speedway | Deer Creek Clash (July 10): After being off for Fourth of July weekend, the World of Outlaws campaign fires back up with a return to Spring Valley, MN’s Deer Creek Speedway, where the tour hasn’t traveled to since 2017.

The Series has made eight previous visits to the exciting 3/8 mile. Brownsburg, IN’s Joey Saldana topped the first two trips in 2009 and 2010. Fans are almost guaranteed a new Deer Creek winner as none of the 2025 full-time roster has been to Victory Lane there.

Wilmot Raceway | Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 (July 11-12): When the checkered flag falls at Deer Creek, a four-and-a-half-hour overnight drive awaits to take teams to Wisconsin’s Wilmot Raceway. For the second year in a row, the Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 is a two-day event at the “Badger State” oval.

No driver has been more successful at Wilmot than defending Series champion David Gravel. He’s claimed four Features including a run of three in a row. Other current competitors with The Greatest Show on Dirt that have won at Wilmot are Carson Macedo (three) and Donny Schatz (two).

Attica Raceway Park | Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals (July 15): Only two words are needed for all Sprint Car fans to know this event, “The Doty.” Brad Doty has contributed so much to the sport through a variety of avenues, and he continues to do so by providing this spectacular showcase during a major week of Ohio Sprint Car racing.

David Gravel is the reigning Brad Doty Classic winner, claiming his second in 2024. Donny Schatz boasts the most with four event titles under his belt. Schatz also owns the most World of Outlaws victories at Attica with five.

Eldora Speedway | 42nd Kings Royal (July 18-19): On the third weekend of July in the year of our Lord 2025, the time will have come to crown a King. The weekend kicks off with the $25,000-to-win Knight Before. Then, the 42nd running of Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal reaches new heights as the champion will take $200,000 in riches back to the castle.

David Gravel got his first crown last year aboard the Big Game Motorsports, solidifying all three of the sport’s biggest crown jewels on his résumé. To no surprise, “The King” Steve Kinser has sat atop the throne most often with seven Kings Royals. Donny Schatz’s is one away from tying him, having taken the spoils on six occasions.

BAPS Motor Speedway | Bricker’s Bash (July 23): Chapter two in 2025 of the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse battle starts with a midweek race in July. York Haven, PA’s welcomes the country’s top national talent to face off with the toughest locals in the country. BAPS has hosted four World of Outlaws races with wins going to Stevie Smith, Steve Kinser, David Gravel, and James McFadden.

The score is knotted up a one apiece so far this year. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid rekindled the rivalry by winning for the World of Outlaws at Lincoln Speedway in May before Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri evened things up by keeping the Morgan Cup for the Posse three days later.

Williams Grove Speedway | C&D Rigging Summer Nationals (July 25-26): Mechanicsburg, PA’s historic Williams Grove Speedway is the weekend destination after BAPS wraps up. The two-night C&D Rigging Summer Nationals puts up a $20,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start purse in the finale as the World of Outlaws and PA Posse battle for cash and bragging rights.

Last year’s Summer Nationals title belonged to David Gravel. It was also the site of a historic upset. The rain-postponed Morgan Cup was pushed to the July weekend in 2024, and Liverpool, PA’s T.J. Stutts stunned the Sprint Car world with his first win against The Greatest Show on Dirt.

Weedsport Speedway | Empire State Challenge (July 27): The grind of July concludes with a trip up to New York for Weedsport Speedway’s “Empire State Challenge.” It’ll be the only visit to New York in 2025 for the World of Outlaws.

Weedsport has become the David Gravel show in recent years. He and the Big Game crew have claimed four of the last five races at the unique D-shaped track. That gives him the most Series victories at the track. Fellow full-timer Donny Schatz owns a trio of Weedsport checkered flags.

