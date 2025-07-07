Barney Wins Night 3 of ESS Speedweek at Brewerton

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | Brewerton, NY driver Jason Barney always has the Empire Super Sprints stops at his home track circled on his calendar. With his success at the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ during last years edition of CNY Speedweek, he was looking to back it up with another win in 2025, and that’s exactly what he did, earning a $2,500 payday in the process.

Drawing the Pinnacle Pole, Glenn Styres led the field to green next to Logan Crisafulli. Crisafulli got the early jump, and would lead the opening 7 laps. By lap 8, fourth-starting Larry Wight had caught Crisafulli and was able to get by him to take possession of the lead.

Wight would proceed to lead the next 13 laps, when Jason Barney – who had spent the entirety of the feature thus far in a podium spot – slipped by him. While Wight was able to maintain a close gap on Barney, he ultimately wasn’t able to reclaim his lead and Barney would cross the line first for his first ESS win of 2025.

“That was pretty crazy, that was pretty fun,” said Barney in victory lane. “I really didn’t think that was going to happen. Larry was better, we got in traffic and I struggled a bit. The caution just gave me a chance to reset.”

“I just put the wing back, made some adjustments. Wherever Larry was going, I was going to go somewhere different and it just worked out.”

Larry Wight held on to finish in second.

“This is the first time I have run a sprint car since the Outlaw 200 last year,” said Wight. “We didn’t know what to do with this new tire, we needed like two, two and a half laps to get some heat into the right rear. Then I started chasing Jason back down and just ran out of time.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Danny Varin with a third place finish.

“We were really good, we just got held up early,” said Varin. “Jason was on the bottom, the 36 was on the top and we just couldn’t make the middle work. It’s a good third place finish for us tonight.”

Night 3 of Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek saw 31 cars signed into the pit area of the Brewerton Speedway. In timed hot laps, Logan Crisafulli, Ryan Turner and Billy VanInwegen earned Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards. Elab Smokers Boutique heat wins went to Logan Crisafulli, Larry Wight and Billy VanInwegen. The JZ Snowdrifters Dash was won by Dalton Rombough, and Shawn Donath won the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main.

The Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek continues next at the Fulton Speedway in Fulton, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, July 5 – Futon Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Sunday, July 6 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, July 18 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 2. #99L-Larry Wight[4]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[9]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[12]; 5. 5H-Chris Hile[7]; 6. 36-Logan Crisafulli[2]; 7. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]; 8. 96X-Chad Phelps[15]; 9. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[6]; 10. 21-Alex Therrien[10]; 11. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[17]; 12. 53-Shawn Donath[18]; 13. 0-Glenn Styres[1]; 14. 84-Tyler Rand[19]; 15. 28F-Davie Franek[14]; 16. 4P-Chase Moran[20]; 17. 15-Ryan Turner[22]; 18. 90-Matt Tanner[5]; 19. 98-Joe Trenca[21]; 20. 100-Chris Hulsizer[16]; 21. 45-Nick Sheridan[23]; 22. 17S-Kyle Smith[24]; 23. 13E-Evan Reynolds[25]; 24. 81-Tyler Reynolds[26]; 25. (DNF) 17-Sammy Reakes IV[11]; 26. (DNF) 41-Dalton Rombough[13]

Lacaillade Masonry B-Main (8 Laps): 1. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 2. 84-Tyler Rand[2]; 3. 4P-Chase Moran[1]; 4. 98-Joe Trenca[6]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[8]; 6. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]; 7. 17S-Kyle Smith[11]; 8. 33-Lacey Hanson[5]; 9. 87XS-Skyler Evans[9]; 10. 13-Keith Granholm[10]; 11. 4-Emily VanInwegen[7]; 12. 13E-Evan Reynolds[12]; 13. 81-Tyler Reynolds[13]

JZ Snowdrifters Dash (4 Laps): 1. 41-Dalton Rombough[3]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 3. 96X-Chad Phelps[4]; 4. 100-Chris Hulsizer[5]; 5. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 3. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 4. 0-Glenn Styres[7]; 5. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 6. 96X-Chad Phelps[9]; 7. 4P-Chase Moran[6]; 8. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 9. 4-Emily VanInwegen[11]; 10. 13-Keith Granholm[8]; 11. 81-Tyler Reynolds[10]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. #99L-Larry Wight[2]; 2. 21-Alex Therrien[3]; 3. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[5]; 4. 90-Matt Tanner[4]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 6. 100-Chris Hulsizer[6]; 7. 84-Tyler Rand[10]; 8. 33-Lacey Hanson[7]; 9. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 10. 17S-Kyle Smith[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[1]; 2. 5H-Chris Hile[3]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[5]; 4. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]; 5. 41-Dalton Rombough[4]; 6. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 7. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 8. 98-Joe Trenca[8]; 9. 87XS-Skyler Evans[9]; 10. 13E-Evan Reynolds[10]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #36-Logan Crisafulli; #15-Ryan Turner; #10V-Billy VanInwegen

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #36-Logan Crisafulli; #99L-Larry Wight; #10V-Billy VanInwegen

Cobra Coaches / JZ Snowdrifters Dash Winner ($125): #41-Dalton Rombough

Lacaillade Masonry B Main Winner ($50): #53-Shawn Donath

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #0-Glenn Styres

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #5H-Chris Hile

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #21-Alex Therrien

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #0-Glenn Styres

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #28F-Davie Franek

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): 87-Jason Barney (+6)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #81-Tyler Reynolds

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #87-Jason Barney; #99L-Larry Wight; #01-Danny Varin

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #87-Jason Barney

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #15-Ryan Turner