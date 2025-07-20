T.J.’s Takeaways from the 42nd Kings Royal

When Saturday’s finale for the Kings Royal came around it ended up being stars from outside those two organizations that stole most of the spotlight.

It seemed fitting on a night where 1986 Kings Royal winner Don Kreitz Jr. was honored as the sovereign king that crowns the winner of the event that another Pennsylvania driver would take home the top prize.

The PA Posse ran wild Saturday night at Eldora Speedway to the delight of their passionate fan base. From Ryan Smith’s run around the bottom in the Kreitz 69K, to Danny Dietrich winning his heat race, and Macri securing the outside front row starting position by winning the fifth heat race made sure the Posse was going to leave their mark on the 2025 Kings Royal.

Even the Midwest and Great Lakes region stole some of the thunder with Brian Brown winning his heat race and turning in a strong top five performance while 19 year old Kasey Jedrzejek shocked the sprint car world in the sixth heat using the bottom of the race track to perfection to win the heat and earn the pole position for the main event.

As the night wore on, the spotlight focused squarely on Macri, who made the 40-lap Kings Royal look like another Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway, rim riding the high banks of Eldora Speedway with the greatest of ease, holding off two of the best sprint car drivers on the planet in the process in Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson.

Soft spoken and reserved outside the race car but a force behind the wheel, it was easy to see what the win meant to Macri, showing as much emotion as I’ve ever seen out of him. The first time I met Macri in 2021 when he was driving for Bernie Stuebgen at Eldora, my first interaction with him left me wondering how this was the same kid that ripped fearlessly around Port Royal every week.

Macri has shown a lot of growth since then. From the scrutiny of the short separation from his family-owned team, filling in for Tyler Courtney under a bright spotlight and eventually putting that entry into the final for the Knoxville Nationals, and returning to the family operation and taking it on the road more frequently to better themselves.

It’s been fun to watch the journey of Anthony Macri, and the sentiment is shared by others as both Abreu and Larson seemed sincerely happy for Macri’s success on Saturday. The best part is at just 26 years of age Macri is still far from his peak potential.

There was a time when World of Outlaws drivers would often just dominate an event like this. We are starting to see more often drivers from outside the national touring series able to be legitimate contenders for these major event victories.