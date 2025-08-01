Seavey Wins Sheldon Kinser Memorial During Indiana Sprint Week

BLOOMINGTON, IN (August 1, 2025) — Logan Seavey became the first repeat winner during the 25th edition of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Friday night during the Sheldon Kinser Memorial at Bloomington Speedway. Kevin Thomas Jr, Chance Crum, Mitchel Moles, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.
USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing
Sheldon Kinser Memorial
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, August 1, 2025
Feature:
1. 57-Logan Seavey
2. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr
3. 83c-Chance Crum
4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
5. 3P-Kyle Cummins
6. 24P-Tye Mihocko
7. 92-Chase Stockon
8. 19-Hayden Reinbold
9. 5T-Jake Swanson
10. 5G-Gunnar Setser
11. 21AZ-CJ Leary
12. 39-Briggs Danner
13. 88J-Joey Amantea
14. 71P-Chelby Hinton
15. 71B-Braxton Cummings
16. 41-Ricky Lewis
17. 21K-Kobe Simpson
18. 47-Charles Davis Jr
19. 24M-Hunter Maddox
20. OG-Kyle Shipley
21. 2E-Carson Garrett
22. 12-Robert Ballou
23. 16-Harley Burns
24. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert