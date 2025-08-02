Thomas Wins Feature and Indiana Sprint Week Title at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (August 2, 2025) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the final round of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by Honest Abe Roofing Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Thomas also secured the third overall Indiana Sprint Week title of his career.

Logan Seavey, Jadon Rogers, C.J Leary, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.

2025 NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by Honest Abe Roofing

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Feature:

1. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr

2. 57-Logan Seavey

3. 5-Jadon Rogers

4. 21AZ-CJ Leary

5. 3P-Kyle Cummins

6. 5T-Jake Swanson

7. 6-Logan Calderwood

8. 2B-Kale Drake

9. 4K-Kayla Roell

10. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

11. 16-Harley Burns

12. 12-Robert Ballou

13. 41-Ricky Lewis

14. 19-Hayden Reinbold

15. 92-Chase Stockon

16. 39-Briggs Danner

17. 21M-Carson Short

18. 47-Charles Davis Jr

19. 12s-Adyn Schmidt

20. 17-Kendall Ruble

21. 5G-Gunnar Setser

22. 55-Eli Wilhelmus

23. 10-Aric Gentry

24. 21K-Kobe Simpson

25. 36-Collin Ambrose