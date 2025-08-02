Thomas Wins Feature and Indiana Sprint Week Title at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (August 2, 2025) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the final round of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by Honest Abe Roofing Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Thomas also secured the third overall Indiana Sprint Week title of his career.
Logan Seavey, Jadon Rogers, C.J Leary, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.
2025 NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by Honest Abe Roofing
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Feature:
1. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr
2. 57-Logan Seavey
3. 5-Jadon Rogers
4. 21AZ-CJ Leary
5. 3P-Kyle Cummins
6. 5T-Jake Swanson
7. 6-Logan Calderwood
8. 2B-Kale Drake
9. 4K-Kayla Roell
10. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
11. 16-Harley Burns
12. 12-Robert Ballou
13. 41-Ricky Lewis
14. 19-Hayden Reinbold
15. 92-Chase Stockon
16. 39-Briggs Danner
17. 21M-Carson Short
18. 47-Charles Davis Jr
19. 12s-Adyn Schmidt
20. 17-Kendall Ruble
21. 5G-Gunnar Setser
22. 55-Eli Wilhelmus
23. 10-Aric Gentry
24. 21K-Kobe Simpson
25. 36-Collin Ambrose