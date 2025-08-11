T.J.’s Notebook: Results from Seeding the 2025 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 11, 2025) – The 2025 edition of Seeding the Knoxville Nationals is in the history books and it’s time to see how accurate I was seeding the entire field from top to bottom. If you want to check out the previous seedings from 2023 and 2024 along with the results from 2023 and last year.

To accomplish this, I took the entire field from Saturday and based their result on their finish in the A through D-Mains. Anyone that did not show up on Saturday I just assigned a “DNS”, because if someone had issues that were bad enough that running the final night was not an option or desired, there is no value in throwing salt in the wound.

Finishers 1-10: Not too shabby…



Finish Driver Seed +/- 1 10-Ryan Timms 9 8 2 24R-Rico Abreu 2 0 3 2-David Gravel 3 0 4 41-Carson Macedo 6 2 5 1S-Logan Schuchart 12 7 6 14BC-Corey Day 4 -2 7 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi 13 6 8 23-Garet Williamson 24 16 9 88-Austin McCarl 19 10 10 17-Sheldon Haudenschild 17 7

I’m likely not the only one that missed out on picking Ryan Timms to win the Knoxville Nationals final on Saturday, but I was not very far off with his seeding at a +8. I feel decent about that.

Nailing Rico Abreu and David Gravel’s seeding was surprising, especially with the issues Gravel faced earlier in the week. Being close on Carson Macedo and Corey Day along with being somewhat close with Giovanni Scelzi after switching over the Clauson/Marshall Racing right before the Nationals was nice to see as well.

I did swing and miss on Garrett Williamson and Austin McCarl, who I had in and around the A-Main but not that far up in the order. I also unvalued Sheldon Haudenschild, who had a solid week at Knoxville.

Finishers 11-24: I was not day-drinking when I made this list….

Finish Driver Seed +/- 11 15-Donny Schatz 20 9 12 19-Brent Marks 22 10 13 4C-Cameron Martin 64 51 14 26-Justin Peck 33 19 15 18-Emerson Axsom 27 12 16 71P-Parker Price Miller 15 -1 17 21T-James McFadden 10 -7 18 2C-Cole Macedo 26 8 19 57-Kyle Larson 1 -18 20 49-Brad Sweet 11 -9 21 83-Michael Kofoid 5 -16 22 14-Spencer Bayston 26 4 23 3L-Daryn Pittman 34 11 24 17B-Bill Balog 18 -6

Of all the seeds on here getting Parker Price-Miller in the Indy Race Parts entry within a single spot surprised me, otherwise this section shows how terribly wrong I was.

Some of the people that had viewed the list before posting it thought I overvalued Spencer Bayston to the point of where he should have been a B or C-Main car but held to my belief that Bayston and Jason Meyers Racing could pull that off even with Bayston’s lame duck status.

On the other side of the ladder missing Cameron Martin by 51 positions was painful along with only having two seeds withing five positions of where they finished in the overall order.

I am proud to say I put Donny Schatz in the A-Main based on my seeding but should have anticipated him running better when he got there.

Overvaluing James McFadden’s Capitani Classic performance was a miss on my part as well.

By consensus, based on recent performance, Justin Peck and Rudeen Racing surprised us by how far they outperformed their seeding.

Most of the other big misses on this list, such as Buddy Kofoid and Kyle Larson, were from teams that ran into issues during Saturday’s program.

Finishers 25-48: Pain…. lots of pain.

Finish Driver Seed +/- 25 39-Lynton Jeffrey 48 23 26 39M-Anthony Macri 8 -18 27 7S-Chris Windom 32 5 28 48-Danny Dietrich 16 -12 29 1A-Ashton Torgerson 31 2 30 55V-Kerry Madsen 14 -16 31 33W-Cap Henry 50 19 32 13-Daison Pursley 23 -9 33 45C-Derek Hagar 82 49 34 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr 43 9 35 99-Skylar Gee 65 30 36 83H-Justin Henderson 61 25 37 9R-Chase Randall 37 0 38 1-Sammy Swindell 77 39 39 3P-Sawyer Phillips 68 29 40 23D-Chase Dietz 46 6 41 17A-Jack Anderson 90 49 42 3Z-Brock Zearfoss 44 2 43 5W-Lucas Wolfe 69 26 44 1K-Kelby Watt 84 40 45 87-Justin Sanders 21 -24 46 22-Riley Goodno 53 7 47 27-Carson McCarl 28 -19 48 24T-Christopher Thram 79 31

Hitting Chase Randall’s finish was surprising based on his seeding at 37. Having only eight of 24 seeds withing 10 or less of their original position was painful.

Jack Anderson shocked the world at Knoxville and myself going a +49 and for a while on Saturday was making a run a being the biggest seed improvement since I started doing this in 2024.

Derek Hagar (+49) also joined Anderson in the +49 club. Others I undervalued significantly included Kelby Watt (+40), Sammy Swindell (+39), Christopher Thram (+31), Skylar Gee (+30) and Sawyer Phillips (+29).

Don’t underestimate veteran drivers that do not make a lot of starts like Justin Henderson (+25).

Against my better judgement I had some talk me into a higher seed for Justin Sanders, but even my original seed would not have been far off the -24 positions in the final order.

For the most part everyone on this list did way better than I thought they would at the 2025 Knoxville Nationals.

49-72: This makes does not make sense…

Finish Driver Seed +/- 49 1TZ-Tasker Phillips 42 -7 50 21H-Brady Bacon 40 -10 51 2M-JJ Hickle 30 -21 52 44-Chris Martin 47 -5 53 17GP-Tim Shaffer 60 7 54 6B-Brandon Wimmer 52 -2 55 27B-Jake Bubak 49 -6 56 2KS-Brooke Tatnell 73 17 57 18T-Tanner Holmes 29 -28 58 25-Tim Kaeding 56 -2 59 74-Xavier Doney 85 26 60 45X-Landon Crawley 54 -6 61 24D-Danny Sams III 63 2 62 3-Ayrton Gennetten 39 -23 63 53-Jack Dover NA NA 64 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr 57 -7 65 49J-Josh Schneiderman 83 18 66 85J-Logan Julien 88 22 67 32B-Brandon Spithaler 74 7 68 40-Clint Garner 62 -6 69 G5-Gage Pulkrabek 101 32 70 28M-Conner Morrell 75 5 71 15JR-Cole Mincer 98 27 72 44X-Scotty Johnson 94 22

After missing big on 11-24 and 24-48, this 49-72 had 12 of the 24 seeds within 10 or less of their position, which to me makes no sense this far down in the order.

I missed Brandon Wimmer’s seed by 32 positions last year and got called out publicly by him for it, I had Wimmer’s performance within two positions this year. Tim Kaeding was also a driver I was encouraged to move higher but stuck to my intuition and was rewarded by only being off by two positions.

Congratulations to Gage Bulkrabek (+32 after being essentially seeded last), Cole Mincer (+27), Xaiver Doney (+26), and Scotty Johnson (+22) for outperforming their seeds by a punch, I was wrong.

On the other hand, Tanner Holmes at a -28 was painful. I knew there was a high probability of missing Holmes seed high or low by a significant margin, but felt he had enough momentum coming into Nationals that it was more likely for him to outperform it.

I thought Ayrton Gennetten and J.J. Hickle were also lined up for a strong week based on past Knoxville performances, and that appeared to be accurate early on before putting up a -23 and -21 respectively.

72-82: Feast or Famine

Finish Driver Seed +/- 73 23L-Jimmy Light 80 7 74 4-Matt Wasmund 78 4 75 15J-Jack Potter 100 25 76 09-Matt Juhl 72 -4 77 10W-Matt VanderVere 92 15 78 8-Jacob Hughes 87 9 79 55-Hunter Schuerenberg 67 -12 80 5-Brenham Crouch 51 -29 81 6-Zach Hampton 41 -40 82 65-Jordan Goldesberry 86 4

This group of seeds was the most unusual. Five of the seeds were nine or less of where I seeded them while the remaining six were off by 12 or more positions.

Zach Hampton’s broken left radius rod dropped him to a -40 while Jack Potter ended up outperforming my expectations for him at the Nationals by 25 positions.

DNS: Don’t kick people while there are down….

If you don’t end up running the program on Saturday (or at all), we don’t place you in the final order. Those drivers and teams typically had awful weeks, and going back through the earlier days in the program to assign them a finish is just throwing salt in the wound.

Finish Driver Seed +/- DNS 1D-Thomas Meseraull 89 NA DNS 4W-Jamie Ball 95 NA DNS 6K-Kaleb Johnson 96 NA DNS 11-Roger Crockett 97 NA DNS 11N – Kasey Jedrzejek 10 NA DNS 12X – Hank Davis 76 NA DNS 16g – Austyn Gossel NA NA DNS 21-Brian Brown 91 NA DNS 23W-Scottt Winers 81 NA DNS 24-Terry McCarl 71 NA DNS 36-Jason Martin 70 NA DNS 42-Sye Lynch 66 NA DNS 51 – Joel Myers Jr 59 NA DNS 52-Blake Hahn 58 NA DNS 67-Justin Whitall 55 NA DNS 71 – Brandon Worthington 45 NA DNS 88-Tanner Thorson 38 NA DNS 95-Tyler Drueke 36 NA DNS 121-RJ Johnson 35 NA

In conclusion….

I was surprised the 49-72 seeds were so close and missing on the 25-48 seeds by a significant margin. I anticipated making more mistakes further down in the order.

Otherwise, this year turned out about as I expected given the unpredictable nature of the Knoxville Nationals program and having drivers and teams higher in the order that encounter issues and can throw the seeding off by wide margins.

These seeds came to exist on the website for the Knoxville Nationals due to the homework I was already doing to prepare for the event. If I’m already doing the work, I might as well produce something different that all of you can enjoy, which you did in large numbers, and I appreciate the comments on this throughout the week.