Minnesota Doubleheader Takes World of Outlaws to Ogilvie, Jackson

By Alex Nieten

OGILVIE, MN (August 12, 2025) – The confetti has been swept from Knoxville Raceway’s Victory Lane. The campgrounds have emptied. Dingus is back to serving only regulars. The Knoxville Nationals may be over, but the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season is far from done.

The coast-to-coast campaign continues this weekend with a trip to a pair of Minnesota dirt tracks. First up in the “Land of Ten Thousand Lakes” is Ogilive Raceway on Friday, Aug. 15. The fine facility, located an hour’s drive north of Minneapolis, first welcomed The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2023.

After wrapping up at Minnesota’s newest addition to the World of Outlaws, it’s off to the most visited “Gopher State” track in Series history. Jackson Motorplex is the destination on Saturday, Aug. 16. The country’s best Sprint Car drivers have made 34 trips to the 4/10 mile with the first coming in 1987.

The second half of the season is well underway, and World of Outlaws World Finals will be here before you know it. The next stop along #AllDirtRoads is a weekend in Minnesota.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

MINNE-CEDO: There’s been one man to beat as of late when the World of Outlaws invade the state of Minnesota, and his name is Carson Macedo.

He’s made two starts at Ogilvie, debuting with a win in 2023 and following that with a runner-up last year. The Lemoore, CA driver looked destined to go back-to-back in 2024, leading every lap but the last one as he was passed on the final circuit. His Jackson résumé is even more remarkable with five victories, including three in the last four races. Through 34 Series visits, he’s the track’s winningest driver. He’s also only missed the top five once in his last 11 trips to Jackson.

Macedo is fresh off equaling his best run at the Knoxville Nationals with a fourth-place outing in “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All” aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41.

SHARK STRENGTH: Jackson has been one of Logan Schuchart’s strongest tracks since he and Shark Racing embarked on their World of Outlaws journey in 2014.

The Hanover, PA native has visited Jackson’s Victory Lane four times, and all four came over a span of six races when he dominated the track from 2020 through 2022. That stretch equaled him for the most wins until being eclipsed by Macedo in June. Saturday serves the chance to be tied at the top again.

Schuchart enters Minnesota on the heels of a Knoxville Nationals top five, oddly enough finishing one spot behind Macedo. He’s fourth in the Series standings, and the driver he trails? That would also be Macedo.

MADMAN REUNITES WITH TSR: Shockwaves were sent through the Sprint Car world when Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing announced that they had parted ways with Donny Schatz after a remarkable 18-year run together that featured more than 200 World of Outlaws wins and eight championships. The second winningest team in Series history also let fans know who’d be filling the seat of the No. 15, Kerry Madsen.

The “Madman” is already familiar with “Smoke’s” organization. The two sides partnered in 2021 as Madsen climbed aboard the TSR No. 14. They won together six times that year including a trio of World of Outlaws competition. Two of those victories came at none other than the track on the schedule for Saturday, Jackson. The Sydney, NSW, Australia driver swept the Jackson Nationals prelims, highlighted by a drive from 14th on night one.

A prior commitment will keep Madsen out of the seat next weekend in North Dakota, but the team still plans to complete the 2025 World of Outlaws campaign. They’ll announce a substitute driver for those two nights at a later time.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: It’s hard to get much closer to victory at Jackson than David Gravel over the years.

He’s made 26 World of Outlaws appearances and been in the top five of half of them, including eight trips to the podium, but somehow the top step of the podium has eluded the defending World of Outlaws champion. The closest of his near misses were runner-ups in 2019 with Jason Johnson Racing and in 2021 with his current Big Game Motorsports crew.

Jackson is the only track where the Watertown, CT native has competed in at least 20 World of Outlaws races without notching a win, a fact he’ll look to change Saturday. He’s finished third in the last three visits.

MEETING THE HYPE: The 2025 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year was one of the most highly anticipated battles for that honor in years entering the season, and it’s living up to the hype.

Garet Williamson recently snatched the top spot away from Chris Windom, who has led the way for a majority of the campaign. Williamson and the Fischer Motorsports team have begun to piece together consistency with eight top 10s in their last 13 races. The most recent of those is an eighth-place finish in Williamson’s first Knoxville Nationals Championship Feature. The Columba, MO driver leads Windom by just two points.

Behind them, Cole Macedo is third. Like Williamson, Macedo is fresh off qualifying for his first Knoxville Nationals main event. Hunter Schuerenberg trails Macedo, and he’ll be looking to make up ground after bringing 2023 World of Outlaws championship-winning car chief with Kasey Kahne Racing, Tye Wolfgang, on board to serve as crew chief on the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55.

NATIONALS HANGOVER: Age may prevent 18-year-old Ryan Timms from a literal Knoxville Nationals hangover, but will he have the metaphorical one on track?

After shocking the world by winning the sport’s most prestigious race for the teenager’s first-ever World of Outlaws victory, the next item on Timms’ agenda is this Saturday at Jackson with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He and the Liebig Motorsports team will make the haul from their Rapid City, SD shop over to the Minnesota 4/10 mile.

History says the Oklahoma City, OK native will be in the running for another triumph this weekend. He’s topped a trio of 410 Sprint Car races at Jackson in his career, most recently claiming last month’s Merle Johnson Memorial in the Liebig No. 10.