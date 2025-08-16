Macedo Bests Balog for Second Ogilvie Victory

By Alex Nieten

OGILVIE, MN (August 15, 2025) – Carson Macedo is inevitable in the state of Minnesota.

Maybe it’s the lakes. Maybe it’s the Twin Cities. Maybe it’s the mild summers. Whatever it is, Macedo can’t be stopped in the “Gopher State.”

He proved it yet again on Friday night as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolled into Ogilvie Raceway. The Lemoore, CA driver lined up fourth for the 30-lap Feature and ripped his way into second on the opening lap.

Only a few circuits later the driver of the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 closed in on leader Bill Balog. Macedo fired a slider to clear Balog, and the battle was on. The two engaged in a war for the top spot for several laps and even made contact down the back straightaway at one point. Finally, Macedo was able to wrestle the lead away at the halfway point.

But there was still work to do as Michael “Buddy” Kofoid surged into second ready to challenge Macedo. The Roth Motorsports No. 83 was glued to the bottom as Macedo stayed on the cushion. Kofoid closed in, but lapped traffic in his preferred lane prevented him from ever being able to pull alongside Macedo. The checkered flag flew with Macedo just under a second ahead.

“When I got to the lead, I could see every lap on the big screen that Buddy was running the bottom in (Turns) 1 and 2 and was apparently close to me doing a good job,” Macedo explained. “He tried to slide me in (Turns) 3 and 4, and I knew I had to really get going and be smart in lapped traffic. They were pretty good. I feel like in the first three quarters of the race I was really good, and then I’d say in the last quarter I was a little unsure of where to be and didn’t want to go away from the momentum and have it bite me again like it did the first time after I got by Bill.”

The win served Macedo a bit of redemption after victory was pried from his grasp on the last lap at Ogilvie a year ago when Sheldon Haudenschild passed him right after the white flag flew.

“I lost this race last year running the top late in the race just not getting around there very good and being too patient in lapped traffic,” Macedo admitted. “I knew I didn’t want to do that again. I wanted to make sure I was extremely aggressive.”

Macedo and the JJR crew are now up to eight checkered flags in 2025 with The Greatest Show on Dirt. The 29-year-old’s career tally grows to 55 as he becomes the first driver to win multiple at Ogilvie to go along with his win in the 2023 Series debut at the Minnesota track. Friday’s score was his seventh in the state of Minnesota, which ranks as the second most in World of Outlaws history behind only Donny Schatz’s tally of nine in the “Gopher State.”

Kofoid claimed the runner-up spot. The Penngrove, CA driver notched his 21st podium of the campaign and improved his 2024 Ogilvie finish of third by one position. He found himself wishing he’d navigated the closing circuits differently to maximize his chance to win.

“I thought we maybe had the better car most of that race,” Kofoid said. “There’re a couple things I probably should’ve done differently. There were lappers in the bottom of (Turns) 3 and 4, and I didn’t want to follow them, so I tried to drove across and slide him (Macedo) and just got a little eager. We had a really good car that last half of the race. We kind of struggled to get the car comfortable for me and get it to run a smoother corner and make more speed, and whatever Dylan (Buswell) did was magic.”

David Gravel came home third after an up and down race. The defending World of Outlaws champion started on the front row but slipped to fourth early and fell as far as fifth before rallying to his 27th podium of the season.

“We just were really tight early,” Gravel said. “If the first start went, our race is probably a lot different. With that second start, I actually got a good start but Bill just slid up enough to get me in dirty air, and those guys passed me below me there and put me in a bad spot. In the last 10 to 12 laps, I think I was just as good as those guys just a little too late. You can’t fall back to fifth and try to get back up there.”

Bill Balog and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

Skylar Gee marched the Logan Fenton Racing No. 99 from 21st to seventh to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

David Gravel earned his 15th Simpson Quick Time of 2025 and the 137th of his career in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Carson Macedo (Real American Beer Heat Two), and Buddy Kofoid (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Bill Balog.

Balog also topped the Toyota Dash.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Donny Schatz.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make their final Minnesota stop of the year at Jackson Motorplex on Saturday, Aug. 16. For tickets, CLICK HERE. Then a midweek stop in Wisconsin awaits as the Series debuts at Fountain City’s Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Tuesday, Aug. 19. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 3. 2-David Gravel[2]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[21]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[18]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]; 10. 15S-Kerry Madsen[13]; 11. 45X-Landon Crawley[9]; 12. 7S-Chris Windom[14]; 13. 23-Garet Williamson[16]; 14. 18-Emerson Axsom[11]; 15. 6-Zach Hampton[5]; 16. 33-Scott Broty[20]; 17. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 18. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg[23]; 19. 91-Reed Allex[24]; 20. 4S-Jeremy Snow[25]; 21. 24T-Christopher Thram[17]; 22. 14-Brooke Tatnell[19]; 23. 74N-Luke Nellis[22]; 24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[15]; 25. 15-Donny Schatz[10]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 5. 6-Zach Hampton[3]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 15S-Kerry Madsen[4]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 7. 14-Brooke Tatnell[7]; 8. 74N-Luke Nellis[8]; 9. 4S-Jeremy Snow[9]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 4. 18-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 6. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]; 7. 33-Scott Broty[7]; 8. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 6-Zach Hampton[1]; 3. 45X-Landon Crawley[3]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[5]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[7]; 8. 91-Reed Allex[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.896[9]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.969[8]; 3. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:12.058[11]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.081[4]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:12.081[7]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.097[6]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.125[19]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:12.130[12]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:12.137[25]; 10. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.140[10]; 11. 18-Emerson Axsom, 00:12.150[13]; 12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:12.205[22]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.233[18]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:12.239[3]; 15. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.266[23]; 16. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:12.352[16]; 17. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:12.355[21]; 18. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:12.398[24]; 19. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 00:12.449[5]; 20. 33-Scott Broty, 00:12.462[14]; 21. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.526[20]; 22. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:12.665[2]; 23. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg, 00:12.789[15]; 24. 91-Reed Allex, 00:12.934[17]; 25. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 00:13.064[1]