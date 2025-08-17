Carson Macedo Leads Flag to Flag for Another Jackson Victory, Weekend Sweep

By Alex Nieten

JACKSON, MN (August 16, 2025) – Carson Macedo brought out the broom and spanked everyone with it in Minnesota this weekend.

It began with topping Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visit to Ogilvie Raceway. Then the scene shifted to another Minnesota track, Jackson Motorplex, on Saturday for the World of Outlaws presented by Fendt. The location might’ve changed, but the result was the same. Macedo took the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 and parked it right in Victory Lane.

The only difference was Saturday’s score came in dominant fashion. Macedo faced a battle with Bill Balog on Friday at Ogilvie, but there was no battle to be found at Jackson. Balog lined up alongside the Lemoore, CA driver on the front row for the 30-lap finale, and Macedo rocketed ahead right off the bat.

Logan Schuchart mounted a late charge and looked to challenge Macedo in traffic, but he never could piece together a run to offer a serious attempt at the top spot. Macedo held on for a weekend sweep in the “Gopher State.”

“The pace was really fast. You’re not wide open but nearly,” Macedo explained. “I feel like you get wide open and you spin a little more. Our race car is incredible here. JJR and Philip Dietz, he’s just incredible to work with. He’s a hell of a mechanic, and he’s really got the state of Minnesota figured out. I think he’s got most places figured out but especially here. I feel like we’re just always exceptionally good here. Robby McQuinn and Adam Zimmerman are working really hard. It takes that team effort to make this all happen.”

The victory was the ninth of 2025 for Macedo and the JJR crew. It was the 56th overall of his career with The Greatest Show on Dirt and a milestone 50th since joining forces with the “Ragin’ Cajun’s” team in 2021. For JJR, it was their 80th overall World of Outlaws win. It was a record-extending sixth score at Jackson as he strengthened his status as the winningest driver in Series history at the 4/10 mile. He’s now topped four of the last five World of Outlaws visits to Jackson.

The runner-up spot belonged to Logan Schuchart and the Shark Racing team as they made an encouraging return to the podium. Saturday’s second marked the Hanover, PA native’s first top three since his May 24 win at Attica Raceway Park. Schuchart had no complaints for his No. 1S and came away satisfied with the outcome.

“I feel like that’s what we used to be able to do here really well is in both corners, especially into (Turn) 3, I could really carry a lot of momentum and drive it to the center of the corner really hard,” Schuchart said. “I’m really happy with our car. We were taking off very well. Props to Kyle Pruitt and Michael Newman for working hard on that. I heard Carson saying starts were key here, and we were getting good starts.”

Third place belonged to the polesitter Bill Balog. It marked the “North Pole Nightmare’s” best Jackson result in World of Outlaws competition and sixth podium of the 2025 campaign. Allowing Macedo to get the holeshot may have been what prevented the Hartland, WI resident from making his third trip of the year to Victory Lane.

“It’s always good to be on the frontstretch,” Balog said. “I only lost two spots tonight, I guess. Congrats to Carson and Logan. That was fun. I think I just barely spun the tires on there on the start, and he was just next to me enough to get the lead there, and that was pretty much it. I just have to thank everybody that helps us out.”

Buddy Kofoid and David Gravel completed the top five.

Ryan Timms took the Liebig Motorsports No. 10 from 18th to 11th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Logan Schuchart collected his third Simpson Quick Time of 2025 in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Logan Schuchart (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), David Gravel (Real American Beer Heat Two), Buddy Kofoid (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Bill Balog (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

Balog received the SPA Technique #1 Redraw for the second night in a row.

Balog also topped the Toyota Dash.

Scott Broty won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Hunter Schuerenberg.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars debut at Fountain City, WI’s Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Tuesday, Aug. 19. For tickets, CLICK HERE. Then it’s a weekend in North Dakota at River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND) on Friday, Aug. 22 and Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, ND) on Saturday, Aug. 23. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 5. 2-David Gravel[5]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]; 7. 18-Emerson Axsom[4]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[9]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[8]; 11. 10-Ryan Timms[18]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell[11]; 13. 13-Mark Dobmeier[17]; 14. 45X-Landon Crawley[14]; 15. 15S-Kerry Madsen[13]; 16. 99-Skylar Gee[22]; 17. 16-Riley Goodno[19]; 18. 6-Zach Hampton[16]; 19. 35-Skylar Prochaska[23]; 20. 2KS-Jack Anderson[20]; 21. 33-Scott Broty[21]; 22. 9-Dominic Dobesh[24]; 23. 7S-Chris Windom[12]; 24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[15]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 33-Scott Broty[1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska[3]; 4. 9-Dominic Dobesh[5]; 5. 74N-Luke Nellis[7]; 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[11]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[6]; 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister[10]; 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga[8]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 11. 2X-Alex Pettas[9]; 12. 23W-Scott Winters[12]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 4. 18-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 2-David Gravel[5]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 4. 15S-Kerry Madsen[5]; 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[3]; 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska[6]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[7]; 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister[8]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 45X-Landon Crawley[4]; 5. 10-Ryan Timms[5]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee[6]; 7. 74N-Luke Nellis[8]; 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[7]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[3]; 5. 16-Riley Goodno[7]; 6. 33-Scott Broty[5]; 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[8]; 8. 23W-Scott Winters[6]

The Greatest Show on Dirt Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 18-Emerson Axsom[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 6-Zach Hampton[4]; 5. 2KS-Jack Anderson[6]; 6. 9-Dominic Dobesh[7]; 7. 2X-Alex Pettas[8]; 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.974[21]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.002[23]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.003[14]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.100[15]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.140[10]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.173[28]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.176[17]; 8. 18-Emerson Axsom, 00:13.178[1]; 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:13.191[2]; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.207[27]; 11. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:13.230[31]; 12. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.235[4]; 13. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.250[20]; 14. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:13.255[30]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.272[22]; 16. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.293[32]; 17. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.303[25]; 18. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:13.319[29]; 19. 33-Scott Broty, 00:13.353[5]; 20. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.356[8]; 21. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.403[6]; 22. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.427[12]; 23. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.431[9]; 24. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:13.446[3]; 25. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:13.492[7]; 26. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:13.508[16]; 27. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:13.517[26]; 28. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:13.542[13]; 29. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:13.558[18]; 30. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:13.823[24]; 31. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:13.941[11]; 32. 2X-Alex Pettas, 01:00.000[19]