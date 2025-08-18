MALCUIT WINS THIRD FEATURE IN A WEEK

By Mike Swanger

The old song of when Your Hot, Your Hot applies to Henry Malcuit as the Strasburg driver scored the win in last Saturday’s action, then picked up the All Star win Tuesday night and continued with another visit to the Summit Racing victory circle by leading all the way Saturday night.

Driving the SugarCreek Cartage, Red Malcuit Inc. and McIntosh Oil #70 sprint car, Malcuit would be pursued by Trey Jacobs while Tyler Street, Danny Mumaw and Chris Myers were putting on a show for third.

Jamie Myers flat tire would bring out the caution flag at the halfway mark. On the restart, Mumaw took over third place and on the next circuit, Jacobs got out of shape running second to bring out the yellow flag again, as he would go to the back of the field.

At the drop of the green flag, Mumaw and Street went side by side for second as Malcuit started to pull away. Mechanical problems sidelined Chris Myers on lap 20 for another caution as Jacobs had worked his way back up to fourth.

As action returned for the final five circuits, Jacobs overpowered both Street and Mumaw but could not make a late challenge on Malcuit and would finish second followed by Street and Mumaw. Jamie Myers finished out the top five in the Pine Tree & Towing sprint division.

PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Quick Qualifier Trey Jacobs 14.662 seconds

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Henry Malcuit, Trey Jacobs, Tyler Street, Jamie Myers, Tyler Newhart, Charlie Russell, Cody Stillion

TruForm Products Heat 2 Chris Myers, Dylan Kingan, Danny Mumaw, Jonah Aumend, Dustin Feller, Aaron Middaugh, Rayce Jacobs

Feature Henry Malcuit, Trey Jacobs, Tyler Street, Danny Mumaw, Jamie Myers, Dylan Kingan, Charlie Russell, Tyler Newhart, Cody Stillion, Chris Myers, Rayce Jacobs, Jonah Aumend, Aaron Middaugh, Dustin Feller dns