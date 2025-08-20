2025 SMACKDOWN PREVIEW! ﻿USAC SPRINTS INVADE KOKOMO FOR $30-GRAND AUG 21-22-23

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (August 19, 2025)………Sprint Car Smackdown always delivers.

The intensity, the pageantry, the atmosphere and the racing itself are enough to make a working man and woman go wild.

The time has come again for Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIV at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, August 21-22-23.

Since Smackdown’s inaugural edition in 2012, it’s been a staple of the racing calendar, one which delivers the goods with more than 50 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car drivers entered for the event from all over the country and around the globe, all chasing the glory of a $30,000-plus payday on championship night and the title belt along with numerous bonuses across three-straight nights at Indiana’s baddest bullring.

Smackdown is a bucket list item for fans to attend. It’s a bucket list item for drivers and teams to win. The ever-brewing excitement is palpable, and the storylines are in abundance. Let’s hit with you seven of the biggest storylines for the 14th installment of Sprint Car Smackdown 2025 right now.

AN ABUNDANCE OF PAST SMACKDOWN WINNERS

Past final night Smackdown winners in this weekend’s field include Kevin Thomas Jr. (2016) and Kyle Cummins (2022), both of whom are also past Kokomo Speedway track champions as well: Thomas Jr. (2016) and Cummins (2022).

Both have also won their share of Smackdown prelim night features throughout the years: Thomas Jr. (four in 2016-21-22-24) and Cummins (two in 2020).

It’s certainly worth noting that the status of four-time and defending Smackdown champion Justin Grant (2018-21-23-24) is unknown at this juncture. Grant is still recovering from a broken left foot suffered at Lawrenceburg Speedway in late July. In the meantime, Grant has made a couple of USAC Silver Crown starts, finishing 2nd at Salem and 4th at Springfield.

Grant is the winningest driver in Smackdown history with nine wins (5 prelims and 4 final nights) and is also the winningest driver of all-time in USAC National Sprint Car competition at Kokomo with 11 victories.

Three other drivers in this year’s Smackdown field have won a prelim or two but are still vying for their first Smackdown final night triumph: Chase Stockon (2015), C.J. Leary (2016-17) and Logan Seavey (2019).

STEPPING UP AT SMACKDOWN

The list of potential first-time Smackdown winners – prelim or final night – is plentiful with four drivers currently residing inside the top-10 of the USAC National Sprint Car standings vying for a first Smackdown triumph.

Count Briggs Danner in that group. He scored a sensational last turn, last lap pass for the win during July’s USAC Indiana Sprint Week round at Kokomo for his one and only series win to date in 2025.

Mitchel Moles is one who could certainly break through this weekend as could Jake Swanson and Kale Drake, all three of whom are seeking to win their first USAC National Sprint Car feature wins this year. All three also own a best USAC National Sprint Car finish of second place this season and would certainly like to change that sooner rather than later, especially on Smackdown weekend.

RICHEST RICHES OF THE YEAR

This Saturday’s Smackdown finale will continue with Smackdown Saturday night not only being the richest USAC Sprint Car race of the year, but also the richest ever in the state of Indiana.

A pair of $6,000-to-win preliminaries set the stage on Thursday and Friday night followed by the $30 Grand finale on Saturday night. With $20,000 in lap leader money up for grabs, leading all 40 laps and winning on Saturday would net a driver a $50,000 payday.

The base pay of $30,000 for winning the feature is supplemented by adding a cool $500 per each lap led throughout the course of the feature thanks to a number of sponsors who’ve made it possible. The take home pay for the winners over the past three years has been $35,000, $44,500 and $35,000 in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Just five years ago, the final night of Smackdown paid $10,000-to-win. By 2021, it hit $15,000. In 2022, the $15,000 winner’s share was boosted even further by an extra $20,000 in lap money.

Additionally, Smackdown XIV Saturday night will pay $1,500 to start, which is the largest payout for start money on the USAC National Sprint Car calendar during the 2025 season.

A RECORD CAR COUNT!

The largest car count in the history of Sprint Car Smackdown stands at 50, which was set one year ago during the opening night of the event in 2024.

Thus far, there are 50-plus confirmed entries for this year’s event, consisting of drivers from 15 different United States and two countries. Indiana leads the way with 23 entries, while representation in the event also hails from California (10), Arizona (2), Ohio (2), Pennsylvania (2), Texas (2), Alabama (1), Colorado (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Louisiana (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Oklahoma (1) and Washington (1).

International representation in the field is brought to us courtesy of Australia’s Todd Hobson from Clyde, Victoria and Troy Carey from Tullamore, New South Wales.

Overall, three states have captured a Smackdown final night victory. Eight belong to Indiana’s Bryan Clauson (2012), Dave Darland (2013-14-15), Tyler Courtney (2017-19-20) and Kyle Cummins (2022). Four have gone to the state of California: Justin Grant (2018-21-23-24). Alabama has grabbed one win in the event with Kevin Thomas Jr. (2016).

SMACKDOWN ROOKIE BREAKDOWN

This year’s Smackdown Rookie class looks to feature at least 12 drivers making their first ever appearance in the event.

Among the first timers for 2025 are Gunnar Setser and Cale Coons, each of whom have made strong runs in USAC National Sprint Car competition this year.

Furthermore, there’s also Evan Mosley, James Turnbull Jr., R.J. Miller, Eli Wilhelmus, Chelby Hinton, Rob Caho Jr. and Kole Kirkman, all of which have made USAC National Sprint Car starts in their career. Meanwhile, George Wessel Jr., Jacob Tuttle and Camden Winter are all seeking their first career USAC National Sprint Car starts.

All Rookies will be shooting for the Smackdown Rookie of the Year award, which will present $1,000 to the highest finisher from this group on Saturday night courtesy of Crume-Evans Insurance.

Past Smackdown Rookies of the Year include Brady Bacon (4th in 2013), Kyle Cummins (10th in 2014), Kody Swanson (9th in 2015 Semi), Tyler Thomas (10th in 2016), Josh Hodges (14th in 2017), Jason McDougal (4th in 2018), Max Adams (14th in 2019), Buddy Kofoid (5th in 2020), Tanner Thorson (2nd in 2021), Mitchel Moles (12th in 2022), Briggs Danner (6th in 2023) and Kale Drake (10th in 2024).

TRIFECTA OPENER

Smackdown XIV is also the kickoff for the third edition of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta in which USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will be racing for major prizes across three marquee events in the state of Indiana in August, September and October.

The Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown is up first followed by the $20,000-to-win Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, September 13. Another $20,000 winner’s share is posted for the Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg Speedway, set to go on Saturday, October 11.

Winning all three Trifecta events in 2025 would net a driver a bonus of up to $30,000. The top driver finishing all three races in second place or better will receive a $20,000 payout. The top driver finishing all three races in third place or better will receive a $10,000 payout.

At the end of the three races during the USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta, a driver could earn a potential $100,000 prize when all is said and done.

IT’S WORTH THE PAIN TO BE KING OF THE HILL

Smackdown preliminary events on Thursday, August 21 and Friday, August 22 will be comprised of complete programs for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, culminating in 30-lap feature races each night. At the conclusion of Friday night’s program, the top-8 in overall Smackdown points will be locked into Saturday night’s main event.

On the third and final night, Saturday, August 23, a 40-lap feature will close out the spectacular weekend in grand fashion, which will be preceded by heat races for all drivers not locked in and will be lined up in order of each driver’s best points night.

The unique “King of the Hill” bracket-style tournament of two-car duels for locked-in drivers takes place afterward and determines the first four rows of the feature. The semi-feature will provide the final chance for drivers to lock themselves into a coveted spot for the A-Main.

Past winners of the King of the Hill include Tracy Hines (2012), Chase Stockon (2013), Brady Bacon (2014-15-20), Tyler Courtney (2016-19), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017), Justin Grant (2018 & 2023), Tanner Thorson (2021), C.J. Leary (2022) and Mitchel Moles (2024) who became the first 8-seed to race his way to the King of the Hill title.

RACE DETAILS

This weekend at Kokomo Speedway, gates open at 3pm Eastern on Thursday and at 4pm on Friday/Saturday. Cars will hit the track at 6:30pm each night.

Thursday/Friday, general admission tickets are $30 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members (all ages).

On Saturday, general admission tickets are $35 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for members and $45 for non-members (all ages).

Reserved Seating is offered as a 3-Day Pass at $100. To purchase, call Kokomo Speedway at (779) 230-1310 or visit https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1809/tickets.

As far as the off-track activities at Kokomo, on Thursday, Kick It for Karaoke will be held after the races in the Turn 5 Bar. On Friday, a cornhole tournament will be held at 1pm outside turn four and a concert will be held immediately following the checkered flag at the stage outside turn four. On Saturday, the Riley Kids Auction & Kickball game will take place between Noon-2pm.

All three nights of racing during Smackdown will be shown live on FloRacing at www.flosports.link/usac.

EXPECTED 2025 SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN XIV ENTRIES:

0G KYLE SHIPLEY/Phoenix, AZ (Black Gold Racing)

00 PARKER FREDERICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Don Whitney)

00x GEOFF ENSIGN/Sebastopol, CA (Dave Anderson)

05 (R) GEORGE WESSEL JR./Spencerville, IN (George Wessel Jr.)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers Racing)

2 (R) EVAN MOSLEY/Lapel, IN (Mosley Racing)

2B KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (2B Racing)

2E CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Epperson Racing)

2J (R) JAMES TURNBULL II/Indio, CA (James Turnbull II)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4c BRAYDEN CLARK/Tipton, IN (Clark Racing)

4K KAYLA ROELL/Dillsboro, IN (Kayla Roell Racing)

4x BRAYDON CROMWELL/Lone Jack, MO (Rachel Cromwell-Boyd Racing)

5 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Baldwin-Fox Racing)

5G (R) GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (KO Motorsports)

5T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Daming Swanson Motorsports)

6T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Larry Ebert)

9z ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius)

11 AARON DAVIS/Windfall, IN (Jeff Davis)

16 HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Britt Aero Racing)

16K WYATT BURKS/Topeka, KS (Knight Racing)

19 HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Mark Hery)

21AZ C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Curb-Agajanian Racing)

21K KOBE SIMPSON/Bonham, TX (Kevin Simpson)

24m HUNTER MADDOX/Bedford, IN (Hunter Maddox Racing)

24x (R) JACOB TUTTLE/Oakley, CA (Hunter Maddox Racing)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

34 (R) R.J. MILLER/Edgewood, TX (Miller Racing)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

39G MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

41 RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (Ricky Lewis)

44 TODD HOBSON/Clyde, VIC (Jason Soudrette Racing)

45N TROY CAREY/Tullamore, NSW (Troy Carey Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Matt Westfall)

55 (R) ELI WILHELMUS/Newburgh, IN (Kent Wilhelmus)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

57H JACK HOYER/Frankfort, IN (Paul Hazen)

63 (R) CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Dooling Autosports-Curb-Agajanian)

71p (R) CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Phillips Motorsports)

75 DEVAN MYERS/Delphi, IN (Devan Myers)

77s DAVID GASPER/Goleta, CA (Tyler Sturgeon Racing)

78 (R) ROB CAHO JR./Rush City, MN (Rob & Darcie Caho)

81 (R) KOLE KIRKMAN/Kokomo, IN (Mike Dice)

83c CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Crum Racing)

84 (R) CAMDEN WINTER/Galveston, IN (Frank Eisenzopf)

86c SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Danny Stamper)

88J JOEY AMANTEA/Mt. Pocono, PA (JPA Racing)

92 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tom & Laurie Sertich)

(R) represents a Sprint Car Smackdown Rookie

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-2094, 2-Logan Seavey-1875, 3-Mitchel Moles-1872, 4-Briggs Danner-1762, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1758, 6-Justin Grant-1693, 7-Robert Ballou-1693, 8-Jake Swanson-1649, 9-C.J. Leary-1616, 10-Kale Drake-1492.

ALL-TIME SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN WINNERS:

2012: Bryan Clauson (8/23), Chris Windom (8/24) & Bryan Clauson (8/25)

2013: Bryan Clauson (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2014: Jon Stanbrough (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2015: Robert Ballou (8/27), Chase Stockon (8/28) & Dave Darland (8/29)

2016: Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/25), C.J. Leary (8/26) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/27)

2017: C.J. Leary (8/24), Tyler Courtney (8/25) & Tyler Courtney (8/26)

2018: Tyler Courtney (8/23), Tyler Thomas (8/24) & Justin Grant (9/27)

2019: Thomas Meseraull (8/22), Logan Seavey (8/23) & Tyler Courtney (8/24)

2020: Kyle Cummins (8/27), Kyle Cummins (8/28) & Tyler Courtney (8/29)

2021: Justin Grant (8/27), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/28) & Justin Grant (8/28)

2022: Justin Grant (8/25), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/26) & Kyle Cummins (8/27)

2023: Justin Grant (8/24), Justin Grant (8/25) & Justin Grant (8/26)

2024: Justin Grant (8/22), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/23) & Justin Grant (8/22)

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

11-Justin Grant

9-Dave Darland

8-Tony Elliott

6-Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Bryan Clauson & C.J. Leary

3-Jack Hewitt, Thomas Meseraull, Jon Stanbrough & Chris Windom

1-Robert Ballou, Tom Bigelow, Chad Boat, Briggs Danner, Jay Drake, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Kelly Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Brad Marvel, Hunter Schuerenberg, Logan Seavey, Dean Shirley, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Rich Vogler & J.J. Yeley

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

1981: Tom Bigelow (7/22)

1982: Rich Vogler (7/21)

1983: Dean Shirley (7/20)

1984: Jack Hewitt (7/11)

1985: Jack Hewitt (8/4)

1989: Jack Hewitt (6/25)

1990: Russ Gamester (6/24)

1991: Kelly Kinser (6/23) & Tony Elliott (8/25)

1992: Tony Elliott (6/28)

1993: Dave Darland (6/27)

1995: Tony Elliott (7/5)

1996: Tony Elliott (6/30) & Brad Marvel (7/28)

1997: Kevin Thomas (6/15) & J.J. Yeley (7/20)

1998: Tony Elliott (7/19) & Tony Elliott (8/9)

1999: Cory Kruseman (7/25) & Tony Elliott (8/8)

2000: Jay Drake (7/23)

2001: Tony Elliott (7/29)

2003: Bud Kaeding (7/23)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (7/16)

2007: Jon Stanbrough (7/15)

2008: Dave Darland (7/13)

2009: Chad Boat (7/12)

2010: Bryan Clauson (4/18) & Levi Jones (7/11)

2011: Hunter Schuerenberg (7/9)

2012: Dave Darland (7/16), Bryan Clauson (8/23), Chris Windom (8/24) & Bryan Clauson (8/25)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/13), Bryan Clauson (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2014: Dave Darland (7/12), Jon Stanbrough (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2015: Chris Windom (8/26), Robert Ballou (8/27), Chase Stockon (8/28) & Dave Darland (8/29)

2016: Kyle Cummins (7/9), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/25), C.J. Leary (8/26) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/27)

2017: Thomas Meseraull (7/8), C.J. Leary (8/24), Tyler Courtney (8/25) & Tyler Courtney (8/26)

2018: Thomas Meseraull (7/24), Tyler Courtney (8/23), Tyler Thomas (8/24) & Justin Grant (9/27)

2019: Chris Windom (7/20), Thomas Meseraull (8/22), Logan Seavey (8/23) & Tyler Courtney (8/24)

2020: C.J. Leary (7/25), Kyle Cummins (8/27), Kyle Cummins (8/28), Tyler Courtney (8/29) & Tyler Courtney (9/26)

2021: Justin Grant (7/24), Justin Grant (8/27), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/28) & Justin Grant (8/28)

2022: Justin Grant (7/26), Justin Grant (8/25), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/26), Kyle Cummins (8/27) & Kyle Cummins (9/30)

2023: C.J. Leary (7/22), Justin Grant (8/24), Justin Grant (8/25) & Justin Grant (8/26)

2024: Kyle Cummins (7/27), Justin Grant (8/22), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/23) & Justin Grant (8/24)

2025: Briggs Danner (7/29)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/26/2022 – C.J. Leary – 12.284

3 Laps – 8/27/2022 – C.J. Leary – 39.543

6 Laps – 7/23/2003 – Mike Spencer – 1:32.52

8 Laps – 7/13/2013 – Tyler Hewitt – 1:49.60

10 Laps – 8/26/2017 – Chris Windom – 2:10.23

12 Laps – 8/22/2014 – Dave Darland – 2:41.06

15 Laps – 8/27/2016 – Tyler Thomas – 3:28.93

30 Laps – 8/23/2019 – Logan Seavey – 6:48.92

SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN KING OF THE HILL WINNERS

2012: Tracy Hines defeated Thomas Meseraull

2013: Chase Stockon defeated Dave Darland

2014: Brady Bacon defeated Dave Darland

2015: Brady Bacon defeated Chase Stockon

2016: Tyler Courtney defeated Thomas Meseraull

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. defeated Tyler Thomas

2018: Justin Grant defeated Dave Darland

2019: Tyler Courtney defeated C.J. Leary

2020: Brady Bacon defeated C.J. Leary

2021: #4 Tanner Thorson defeated #6 Kevin Thomas Jr.

2022: #2 C.J. Leary defeated #1 Kyle Cummins

2023: #1 Justin Grant defeated #3 C.J. Leary

2024: #8 Mitchel Moles defeated #2 Kevin Thomas Jr.

PAST SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

2013: Brady Bacon (4th)

2014: Kyle Cummins (10th)

2015: Kody Swanson (9th in Semi)

2016: Tyler Thomas (10th)

2017: Josh Hodges (14th)

2018: Jason McDougal (4th)

2019: Dustin Smith (16th)

2020: Buddy Kofoid (5th)

2021: Tanner Thorson (2nd)

2022: Mitchel Moles (12th)

2023: Briggs Danner (6th)

2024: Kale Drake (10th)