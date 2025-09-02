Wesley Smith Shines in POWRi WAR/MWRA Non-Wing Nationals Victory

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (8/31/25) Wesley Smith would lead all twenty laps in Night Two of the 8th Annual Non-Wing Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway, featuring the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series, running in conjunction with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints, to notch his league-leading eighteenth career feature victory.

Clashing at ‘The Lake’, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find twenty talented traditional sprinters witnessing Wesley Smith set the quickest qualifying hot-lap time of 14.006-second lap as Tom Curran, Wesley Smith, and Jack Wagner each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Wesley Smith and Jack Wagner lined up in the front row, Wesley Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap with Jack Wagner blasting into the runner-up spot, contending for the lead early.

Cruising to a commanding lead, Wesley Smith would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA to notch his third yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt, Samuel Wager would finish runner-up as Wyatt Burks completed the final podium placements.

“That last caution may have saved the race for me. I may have been getting too comfortable or too lazy with this track being super technical. Once I learned to settle down and slow down to go fast,” said Wesley Smith in the Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane. Adding “The cushion was tricky tonight, I think this is just a testament to just how good our program is right now with the competition level we have around here.”

Challenging closely behind would find Anthony Nicholson finish fourth as Tom Curran rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at Lake Ozark Speedway in Night Two of the 8th Annual Non-Wing Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | Non-Wing Nationals | 8/31/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 44-Wesley Smith(14.006)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 11X-Tom Curran

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner:77-Jack Wagner

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 44-Wesley Smith

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 1-Chris Desselle(+6)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[4]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[9]; 7. 1-Chris Desselle[13]; 8. 33-Bryson Smith[11]; 9. 6-Jake Kouba[10]; 10. 75-Glen Saville[16]; 11. 2-Chad Goff[17]; 12. 93-JR Parkinson[7]; 13. 25-Mike McCleary[18]; 14. 27-Justin Johnson[14]; 15. 26-Zachary Clark[8]; 16. 48-Taylor Forbes[15]; 17. 18K-Kyle Gorham[19]; 18. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 19. 2H-Luke Howard[12]; 20. 52-Blake Bowers[20].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11X-Tom Curran[2]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[1]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith[3]; 5. 1-Chris Desselle[6]; 6. 75-Glen Saville[5]; 7. 18K-Kyle Gorham[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 26-Zachary Clark[2]; 4. 93-JR Parkinson[7]; 5. 48-Taylor Forbes[1]; 6. 2-Chad Goff[6]; 7. (DNS) 52-Blake Bowers.

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 3. 15E-Dakota Earls[1]; 4. 2H-Luke Howard[2]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson[5]; 6. 25-Mike McCleary[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:14.454[2]; 2. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:14.481[6]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:14.497[5]; 4. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:14.912[4]; 5. 75-Glen Saville, 00:15.037[3]; 6. 1-Chris Desselle, 00:15.133[1]; 7. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 01:00.000[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:14.006[3]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:14.183[1]; 3. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:14.647[5]; 4. 48-Taylor Forbes, 00:14.750[4]; 5. 52-Blake Bowers, 00:14.767[6]; 6. 2-Chad Goff, 00:14.852[2]; 7. 93-JR Parkinson, 00:15.103[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.589[5]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:14.597[2]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard, 00:14.647[4]; 4. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:14.842[6]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:15.366[1]; 6. 25-Mike McCleary, 00:16.399[3].

