Feature Winners: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Max Frank after winning the GLTS feature Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer Photo)
Track City/ST Co. Division/Series Event Winner
81 Speedway Park City, KS USA United Rebel Sprint Series Ty Williams
81 Speedway Wichita, KS USA ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC CAN Can-Am Sprints Fred Rannard Sr Memorial Troy Globe
Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC CAN Focus Midgets Fred Rannard Sr Memorial Bradie Rogers
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA USA Wingless Sprints Panfili Cup D.J. Johnson
Auto City Speedway Clio, MI USA Tri-State Sprints George Gustafson
Benton Speedway Benton, MO USA POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Joe B Miller
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT USA ASCS Frontier Region Kelly Miller
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT USA Big Sky Wingless Sprints Kade Vogt
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ USA Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Rained Out
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN USA Red River Sprint Series Dylan Waxdahl
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Terry Wilber Memorial Dan McCarron
Cairns Speedway Edmonton, QLD AU Winged 360 Sprint Cars David Collins
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY USA Empire Super Sprints Showdown in September Rained Out
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS USA United Sprint League Ty Hulsey
Cedar Lake Speedway Cedar Lake, WI USA Interstate Racing Association Jerry Richert Memorial Max Guilford
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Jerry Richert Memorial Jamey Ogston
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Jerry Richert Memorial Adam Taylor
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship Timothy Smith
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Zach Chappell
Deming Speedway Everson, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Nick Evans
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO USA ASCS Western Plains Region Adam Trimble
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USA AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Logan Riehl
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USA AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Kasey Jedrzejek
Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA USA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Highland Speedway Highland, IL USA Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series / POWRi National Midget League Jacob Denney
I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO USA Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Ken Clark Memorial Brian Schwabauer
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Matt Johnson
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Red Hayden Memorial Tye Mihocko
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Justin Grant
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USA POWRi IMRA Jacob Boxell
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship Koa Crane
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA USA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship Derek Droivold
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA USA All Star Circuit of Champions Brandon Spithaler
Mobile International Speedway Mobile, AL USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colton Bettis
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT AU Winged 410 Sprint Cars NT Sprintcar Championship Lachlan McHugh
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Blake Walsh
Outagamie Speedway Seymour, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association Christopher Clayton
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN USA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Max Adams
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Cody Trammell
Path Valley Speedway Park Path Valley, PA USA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Joey Hershey
Path Valley Speedway Park Path Valley, PA USA PA Sprint Series Doug Dodson
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA USA RUSH Sprint Car Series Johnny Mollick
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USA Northern Auto Racing Club Pay Dirt Showdown Justin Sanders
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USA High Limit Sprint Car Series Tuscarora 50 Ryan Timms
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Conner Thomas
Santa Maria Speedway Santa Maria, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Braden Chiaramonte
Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA USA Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series Brant O’Banion
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI USA Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Max Frank
Texana Raceway Edna, TX USA Southern United Sprints Thomas Johnson
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM USA World of Outlaws Desert Showdown Rained Out
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO USA Mo/Kan IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars Peyton White
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USA Sr. Sprints Bruce Douglass
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USA VRA Sprint Cars Connor Speir
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship Chris Klemko