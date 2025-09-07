Feature Winners: Saturday, September 6, 2025

|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|81 Speedway
|Park City, KS
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|
|Ty Williams
|81 Speedway
|Wichita, KS
|USA
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
|
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|Agassiz Speedway
|Agassiz, BC
|CAN
|Can-Am Sprints
|Fred Rannard Sr Memorial
|Troy Globe
|Agassiz Speedway
|Agassiz, BC
|CAN
|Focus Midgets
|Fred Rannard Sr Memorial
|Bradie Rogers
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Wingless Sprints
|Panfili Cup
|D.J. Johnson
|Auto City Speedway
|Clio, MI
|USA
|Tri-State Sprints
|
|George Gustafson
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|
|Joe B Miller
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|USA
|ASCS Frontier Region
|
|Kelly Miller
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|USA
|Big Sky Wingless Sprints
|
|Kade Vogt
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|USA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|
|Rained Out
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|USA
|Red River Sprint Series
|
|Dylan Waxdahl
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Terry Wilber Memorial
|Dan McCarron
|Cairns Speedway
|Edmonton, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|David Collins
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|USA
|Empire Super Sprints
|Showdown in September
|Rained Out
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|USA
|United Sprint League
|
|Ty Hulsey
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|Cedar Lake, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|Jerry Richert Memorial
|Max Guilford
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Jerry Richert Memorial
|Jamey Ogston
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Jerry Richert Memorial
|Adam Taylor
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Timothy Smith
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Zach Chappell
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|
|Nick Evans
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|USA
|ASCS Western Plains Region
|
|Adam Trimble
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USA
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|
|Logan Riehl
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USA
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|
|Kasey Jedrzejek
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|USA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Highland Speedway
|Highland, IL
|USA
|Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series / POWRi National Midget League
|
|Jacob Denney
|I-76 Speedway
|Fort Morgan, CO
|USA
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Ken Clark Memorial
|Brian Schwabauer
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Matt Johnson
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Red Hayden Memorial
|Tye Mihocko
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|
|Justin Grant
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USA
|POWRi IMRA
|
|Jacob Boxell
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Koa Crane
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Derek Droivold
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|
|Brandon Spithaler
|Mobile International Speedway
|Mobile, AL
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Colton Bettis
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NT Sprintcar Championship
|Lachlan McHugh
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|Blake Walsh
|Outagamie Speedway
|Seymour, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|
|Christopher Clayton
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|
|Max Adams
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Cody Trammell
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Path Valley, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|
|Joey Hershey
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Path Valley, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|
|Doug Dodson
|Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|
|Johnny Mollick
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Pay Dirt Showdown
|Justin Sanders
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Tuscarora 50
|Ryan Timms
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Conner Thomas
|Santa Maria Speedway
|Santa Maria, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Braden Chiaramonte
|Shelby County Speedway
|Harlan, IA
|USA
|Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series
|
|Brant O’Banion
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|USA
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|
|Max Frank
|Texana Raceway
|Edna, TX
|USA
|Southern United Sprints
|
|Thomas Johnson
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Desert Showdown
|Rained Out
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USA
|Mo/Kan IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|
|Peyton White
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Sr. Sprints
|
|Bruce Douglass
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|
|Connor Speir
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Chris Klemko